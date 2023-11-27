I liked this gaming laptop deal so much that I shipped it half way around the world

There have been a lot of big advances in gaming laptops in the past few years, but one of the biggest is the move to 16-inch laptops rather than 15-inch ones, and probably one of the best executions of that is the Asus Zephyrus M16. While it comes with many different configurations, Asus has done an excellent job of balancing all the specs and putting a great price tag on it. That’s why, even though I’m not currently in the United States, I bought and shipped it across the world to where I am and even convinced a few friends to switch to it during Black Friday. Now, I did buy it a few days ago when it had a steeper $450 discount, but this Cyber Monday deal from Best Buy that brings it down to $1,800 from $1,950 is still worth it. That’s especially true if you’re ordering and shipping from within the continental United States.

Why you should buy the ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16

The Asus Zephyrus M16 is one of our highest-rated gaming laptops, and for good reason. For starters, the 16-inch screen uses the far superior 16:10 aspect ratio when it comes to games because you get a wider field of view. Plus, it runs a 2560 x 1440 resolution and has a refresh rate of 240Hz, so you have a lot of variability in what you want to prioritize. Under the hood, you’ll find an RTX 4070m, which isn’t as powerful as a desktop RTX 4070, but it’s good enough that you can run high graphical settings with either a high resolution or high refresh rate, so it’s a good middle-ground. It also has a 1TB SSD, so there’s lots of space for you to keep your games without running out of storage.

Besides that, it also has a 13th Generation Core i9-13900H, one of the most powerful CPUs on the market, and more than enough to handle any game or productivity task you throw at it. The i9 should also handle things like video or audio editing work, and if you want to stream to Twitch or YouTube, it should handle it quite fine without impacting your gaming as well. The 16 GB of DDR5 RAM is also pretty great, and while it’s not a massive amount, it’s about what we’d expect for a gaming laptop at this price point.

Overall, the Zephyrus M16 is an excellent gaming laptop worth grabbing, and this deal from Best Buy that knocks $150 means you get to save a bit of money while buying it, too. That said, if you aren’t fully convinced, check out some of these other Cyber Monday laptop deals and Best Buy’s Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals for alternatives.

