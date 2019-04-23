Digital Trends
Computing

Asus launches a fleet of ROG gaming laptops with 240Hz screens and 9th-gen CPUs

Luke Larsen
By

Timed with announcements from Intel and Nvidia, Asus has announced a heap of gaming laptops with new silicon from both companies.

ROG is known for many things, including impressive performance and affordable prices. Understandable naming schemes, though, isn’t the brand’s strong suit. It’s most noticeable when Asus unleashes new laptops across every one of its lines, and today is one of those days. From the high-end Zephyrus to the budget-level TUF Gaming, here’s a breakdown of all the new gaming laptops from Asus.

Zephyrus

1 of 7
asus rog zephyrus strix tuf 240hz gx 502 07
asus rog zephyrus strix tuf 240hz gx501
asus rog zephyrus strix tuf 240hz gx502 01
asus rog zephyrus strix tuf 240hz s gx502 02
asus rog zephyrus strix tuf 240hz s gx502 03
asus rog zephyrus strix tuf 240hz s gx502 04
asus rog zephyrus strix tuf 240hz s gx502 06

The Zephyrus line represents Asus’ very best, but it’s still broken down into three classes: S, M, and G. New to the Zephyrus S class is the GX502. Unlike the unorthodox Zephyrus S GX701, the GX502 uses a more conventional keyboard and touchpad setup. While it looks a bit more like a standard gaming laptop than the GX701, that doesn’t mean there isn’t some exciting stuff here.

First off, the body of the laptop has been reworked to be both more portable and more sturdy. It has now paired lightweight magnesium alloy with a soft-touch finish. The result is a lighter laptop that feels well-built and premium. It’s now just 0.7 inches thick and 4.19 pounds. That trimmed look applies to the bezels too, which have been cut down to reduce the overall footprint of the laptop. The thin bezels, though, haven’t left room for a webcam, which has been removed entirely.

For performance, the Zephyrus S GX502 uses a new 9th-gen Core i7-9650H processor, up to an RTX 2070 graphics card, up to 32GB of RAM, and a dual NVMe SSD with up to 1TB of capacity. Asus says it uses its ROG Boost to clock the RTX 2070 up to 1,540MHz at 115 watts, which should result in some impressive performance. Most importantly, the laptop has a screen with a 240Hz refresh rate and G-Sync, meaning you can make full use of those high clock speeds without screen tearing.

Asus also announced the Zephyrus M GU502 and Zephyrus G GA502. Both laptops have the same chassis as the GX502, but offer pretty different specs and configurations. The M GU502 is the midrange option with its RTX 2060, while the G GA502 uses a Ryzen 7 3750H processor and the new GTX 1660 Ti graphics card.

The Zephyrus S GX701 and GX531 and both received upgrades to 9th-gen processors, with special updates to each of their screens. The larger GX701 gets an option for an HDR screen, though that removes the G-Sync panel. Meanwhile, the GX531 gets the upgrade to a 240Hz refresh rate screen.

We don’t yet have firm availability information on the higher-end new Zephyrus laptops. We do know, however, that the Zephyrus G GA502 will start at $1,199, selling exclusively through Best Buy. It’ll hit shelves on April 23.

Mothership

1 of 6
asus rog zephyrus strix tuf 240hz mothership 01
asus rog zephyrus strix tuf 240hz mothership 02
asus rog zephyrus strix tuf 240hz mothership 03
asus rog zephyrus strix tuf 240hz mothership 04
asus rog zephyrus strix tuf 240hz mothership 05
asus rog zephyrus strix tuf 240hz mothership 06

Asus isn’t afraid to try wacky, experimental gaming projects every once and a while. With its pull-out kickstand and removable keyboard, it’s been called a Surface Pro for gamers, the Mothership might seem like one of those at first blush. But there’s more going on here than just a gimmick. More than anything else, the Mothership is about pure, unbridled power.

The only option in Asus’ lineup to feature both the RTX 2080 graphics card and overclocked Core i9-9980HK processor. That’s an eight-core, 16-thread processor capable of pushing through some serious workloads.  Meanwhile, the GPU is factory overclocked to 1,880MHz at 200 watts. It’s a desktop replacement in every since of the word.

Like the Alienware Area-51m, the Mothership even comes with two power adapters for maximum performance. Asus says the standing form factor causes the Mothership to overcome limitations of chassis size or air intake. Asus even uses four heat sinks and a liquid metal compound in place of conventional thermal paste for increased heat management on the processor.

Despite looking like a 2-in-1, the Mothership isn’t thin or light. The entire package weighs over ten and a half pounds. That’s thanks to the thick, machined aluminum chassis. The keyboard can attach magnetically or be removed entirely. Once removed, the keyboard can be positioned at any distance away from the screen, adding an extra measure of adaptability to the setup.

The screen itself comes in two variations: The first is a 4K 60Hz screen with an extremely wide color gamut of 100% AdobeRGB color space. The second is more for gamers with its 1080p 144Hz screen. Both screens are G-Sync enabled.

We don’t yet know how much the Mothership will cost, though you can expect it to be expensive.

Strix

1 of 6
asus rog zephyrus strix tuf 240hz 06
asus rog zephyrus strix tuf 240hz 2
asus rog zephyrus strix tuf 240hz 05
asus rog zephyrus strix tuf 240hz 3
asus rog zephyrus strix tuf 240hz 01
asus rog zephyrus strix tuf 240hz 04

ROG is one of the biggest esports brands in the world, and the Strix laptops are made exclusively for that purpose. They’re top-of-the-line gaming laptops, made with the purpose of delivering the fastest speeds that serious esports gamers need. The Scar II and Hero III are the high-end options, and they are identical in pretty much every way. Both feature up to 240Hz refresh rate screens, RTX 2070 graphics, and 9th-gen eight-core Core i9 processors. They both also come in either 15-inch (G531) or 17-inch (G731) options.

To cool all those components, Asus has implemented a new thermal system that uses 33% thinner fan blades that results in 17% improved airflow. Asus has updated its performance profiles, which can now be automated to change depending on the active application. That could mean silent cooling while web browsing and full-tilt performance while gaming — all without having to switch modes manually.

It’s not solely about specs and performance, though. These Strix laptops still have a splash of unique gaming identity with its accent of RGB shine, glowing around the base of the chassis. You even get a windowed view of the cooling system at work near the bottom of the back of the keyboard deck. At 5.7 pounds it’s not quite as light as the Zephyrus laptops — nor is it nearly as thin.

One interesting feature made exclusively for esports professionals is the ROG Keystone, a small triangular key that can allow multiple people to use the same machine without having to switch Armoury Crate profiles or lighting customization. You can even create an encrypted “Shadow Drive” with the ROG Keystone that gives you access to these hidden files. Asus says it’ll add more useful functionality to the Keystone in the future.

So, what’s the difference these two models? Well, the Scar III has a gunmetal grey finish with a carbon-weave styling on the inner deck and the Hero III is a simpler black color.

The midrange options in the Strix line are the G G531 (15-inch) and G731 (17-inch). They’re identical to the Scar III and Hero III, minus some of the higher-end components and features. The G series Strix laptops come with up to 9th-gen Core i7 processors, RTX 2070, and a 144Hz refresh rate display. It lacks the ROG Keystone, but it does still have the wrap-around light bar, slim bezels, and streamlined design.

We don’t have finalized availability on the Scar III and Hero III, but the Strix G G531 and Strix G G731 will both be available at Best Buy on April 23 starting at $999.

TUF Gaming

1 of 6
asus rog zephyrus strix tuf 240hz gaming 01
asus rog zephyrus strix tuf 240hz gaming 02
asus rog zephyrus strix tuf 240hz gaming 03
asus rog zephyrus strix tuf 240hz gaming 04
asus rog zephyrus strix tuf 240hz gaming 05
asus rog zephyrus strix tuf 240hz gaming 06

At the bottom of the totem pole are the TUF Gaming laptops, which aren’t given the privilege of ROG branding. They do, however, offer some impressive performance at discounted prices. New this time around are the FX505 (15-inch) and FX705 (17-inch), two size options in the same design.

Asus has chosen to use AMD processors in these laptops, implementing the quad-core Ryzen 7 on the CPU side of things. For graphics, you get the new GTX 1660 Ti, built on Nvidia’s Turing architecture. Asus says there will be a number of storage options, ranging from SSDs up to 512GB to 1TB HDDs.

Nvidia says the GTX 1660 Ti can push out up to 100 FPS (frames per second) in modern battle royale games like Fortnite or Apex Legends at High settings in 1080p. Fortunately, Asus is including up to 120Hz refresh rate screens to take full advantage of those framerates. You won’t find the slick design or advanced features in the other lines here, just a solid, performance-driven value offering. We don’t have firm pricing yet, but you can expect these TUF laptops to be available in the second quarter of 2019.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best Chromebooks for 2019
Up Next

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro: Everything we know about the upcoming smartphones
awesome tech you cant buy yet jet landmine robot feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Robots that eat landmines and clean your floors

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
amazon warehouse tour fulfillment center danbo feat
Deals

The best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals: Everything you need to know

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is still a few months off, but it's never too early to start preparing. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what to expect this year.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Computing

These business machines can rival any consumer laptop in style and function

These laptops have the reliability, performance, and battery life you need whether you're at your desk or flying across the country for a meeting, letting you to revel in a function-first approach.
Posted By Mark Coppock
leaky password patterns pdg feature
Computing

Online passwords: Research confirms millions of people are using 123456

According to recent analysis of data caught up in cyber attacks, millions of people are continuing to use super-simple passwords, with 123456 topping the list of easy-to-crack codes.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
microsoft surface book 2 15 inch review 310
Computing

Microsoft deal takes up to $400 off select Surface Book 2 laptops

Microsoft is running a promotion for the Surface Book 2, taking as much as $400 off the price of the laptop at the Microsoft Store. The promotion applies to select 13.5- or 15-inch configurations of the convertible laptop.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
check out this video of a pc encased in pasta computer article lede photo
Computing

Check out this video of a functional PC that’s encased in pasta

A YouTuber filmed himself building and testing a PC in which the computer's hardware was encased in pasta. The result was a computer with a chassis made out of uncooked pasta and hot glue and painted to resemble lasagna.
Posted By Anita George
apple ipad pro review 2018 ultrawide 1
Deals

The latest Apple iPad Pros get steep discounts on Amazon

The iPad Pro is now in its third generation, and the 2018 refresh of this premium tablet is, hands down, Apple’s best one yet. It’s on sale right now, too, for a good discount which can let you score one for as little as $675.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best chromebooks the chromebook hp
Computing

Tired of choosing between Windows and Mac? Check out these Chromebooks instead

We've compiled a list of the best Chromebooks -- laptops that combine great battery life, comfortable keyboards, and the performance it takes to run Google's lightweight Chrome OS. From Samsung to Acer, these are the Chromebooks that really…
Posted By Luke Larsen
Computing

Here's everything you need to know about setting up your wireless router

Want to get Wi-Fi working in your home, but don't know where to start? Here's a quick tutorial outlining the four basic steps needed for most routers. You'll be browsing on your laptop from the couch in no time.
Posted By Justin Pot
amd anniversary edition radeon vii 2700x 29 50thanniversary02
Computing

AMD will launch anniversary edition Radeon VII and 2700X to celebrate 50th year

Ahead of its new hardware lines launching this summer, AMD will celebrate its 50th anniversary with special editions of its top-tier gaming hardware: the Radeon VII and Ryzen 2700X.
Posted By Jon Martindale
intel ice lake wont rid spectre insecure chip
Computing

Intel’s new Core i9 processors bring 8-core power to laptops

Intel announced a new line of ninth-generation mobile processors that bring eight-core Core i9 processors to laptops. In addition, the company announced a slate of new desktops CPUs that bring the rest of the lineup up to date.
Posted By Luke Larsen
best ergonomic keyboards
Computing

Pain in the wrists? Type in comfort with one of these great ergonomic keyboards

Long typing sessions can leave anyone's wrists aching, but if you have one of the best ergonomic keyboards, that doesn't have to be the case. Our list of favorites will support good typing posture while being comfortable to use.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
lenovo legion ideapad intel 9th cpu newlegion00
Computing

Lenovo Legion, IdeaPad gaming laptops sport 9th-gen CPUs and 16-series graphics

Lenovo is expanding its gaming laptop range with a line of new Legion and IdeaPad notebooks that sport Intel's latest, ninth-generation Core CPUs up to an i7 and a choice of Nvidia graphics with options for everything up to an RTX 2080…
Posted By Jon Martindale
nvidia gtx 1660 ti 1650 mobile asus tuf gaming
Computing

Nvidia’s new GTX 1660 Ti and 1650 graphics cards for laptops start at $799

Nvidia announced the GTX 1660 Ti and GTX 1650, two new mobile graphics cards to flesh out the Turing lineup for laptops. These GPUs don't have the ray tracing capabilities of the RTX 20 series, but start at much lower prices.
Posted By Luke Larsen