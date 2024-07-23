This ASUS 165Hz gaming monitor is down to $109 at Walmart

While a great CPU and GPU are two of the most important elements that go into your gaming PC setup, another important factor is the monitor you choose to output your visuals to. Of course, if you’re using a laptop (and we’ve got a big list of laptop deals to peruse), you may not be worried about a permanent desktop display. That being said, many PC gamers enjoy connecting a gaming-optimized laptop to an external screen.

But whether you’re a desktop devotee or not, when we were scouring the web for Walmart deals, we found this terrific promo on a great ASUS display: Right now, you can take home the ASUS TUF 1920 x 1080 Gaming Monitor for only $110. At full price, this unit is $155. That means you can put the $46 you pocketed toward one of the best gaming headset deals we tracked down!

Why you should buy the Asus TUF Gaming Monitor

Gaming monitors need to go above and beyond the basics of a good screen. Rest assured, the ASUS TUF checks all the boxes for colors, contrast, and overall brightness, while delivering big on extra-important numbers like resolution and refresh rate. The TUF has a 1920 x 1080 pixel spread, which bodes well for PC gamers and those of us who plan on using the monitor for watching HD movies and shows. This bad boy also brings 165Hz support to the table. When you have a compatible PC connected, you’ll experience next to no lag when playing online or offline.

Equipped with an IPS panel, the TUF has a 178-degree FOV, so you’ll get great picture even if you’re not always facing the dead-center of the screen. Other noteworthy features include Asus Extreme Low Motion Blur and AMD FreeSync Premium for enhanced response times, as well as Shadow Boost for brightening up darker onscreen areas.

We’re always on the lookout for great gaming PC deals, but it’s not very often that we stumble across monitor deals that are priced this low. So if you’re interested in building a gaming PC station, or you’re just looking to upgrade an existing monitor, the Asus TUF 1920 x 1080 Gaming Monitor is an all-around great option. While this promo lasts, you can save $46 when you purchase through Walmart.