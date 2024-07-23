 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This ASUS 165Hz gaming monitor is down to $109 at Walmart

By
The Asus TUF 24-inch Gaming Monitor.
Asus

While a great CPU and GPU are two of the most important elements that go into your gaming PC setup, another important factor is the monitor you choose to output your visuals to. Of course, if you’re using a laptop (and we’ve got a big list of laptop deals to peruse), you may not be worried about a permanent desktop display. That being said, many PC gamers enjoy connecting a gaming-optimized laptop to an external screen.

But whether you’re a desktop devotee or not, when we were scouring the web for Walmart deals, we found this terrific promo on a great ASUS display: Right now, you can take home the ASUS TUF 1920 x 1080 Gaming Monitor for only $110. At full price, this unit is $155. That means you can put the $46 you pocketed toward one of the best gaming headset deals we tracked down!

Why you should buy the Asus TUF Gaming Monitor

Gaming monitors need to go above and beyond the basics of a good screen. Rest assured, the ASUS TUF checks all the boxes for colors, contrast, and overall brightness, while delivering big on extra-important numbers like resolution and refresh rate. The TUF has a 1920 x 1080 pixel spread, which bodes well for PC gamers and those of us who plan on using the monitor for watching HD movies and shows. This bad boy also brings 165Hz support to the table. When you have a compatible PC connected, you’ll experience next to no lag when playing online or offline.

Equipped with an IPS panel, the TUF has a 178-degree FOV, so you’ll get great picture even if you’re not always facing the dead-center of the screen. Other noteworthy features include Asus Extreme Low Motion Blur and AMD FreeSync Premium for enhanced response times, as well as Shadow Boost for brightening up darker onscreen areas.

We’re always on the lookout for great gaming PC deals, but it’s not very often that we stumble across monitor deals that are priced this low. So if you’re interested in building a gaming PC station, or you’re just looking to upgrade an existing monitor, the Asus TUF 1920 x 1080 Gaming Monitor is an all-around great option. While this promo lasts, you can save $46 when you purchase through Walmart.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
Best Asus laptop Prime Day deals: gaming laptops under $1,000
The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 sitting on a desk.

Asus is a big name in the gaming laptop space and runs ROG and TUF, two of the best laptop brands to get. With Prime Day officially starting, it's the perfect time to take advantage of some Prime Day gaming laptop deals on Asus gear. So, if you've been holding out for some time to pick up a new gaming laptop, be sure to check out our favorite collection of deals below for some great options, or you could check out these other Prime Day laptop deals if you don't specifically need a gaming laptop. It's also worth checking out our big roundup of the best Prime Day deals so you can take full advantage of the current sale.
Best Asus gaming laptop Prime Day deal
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 -- $1,100, was $1,600

If you want to be able to play the best PC games while on the go but you don't want to lug around a massive machine, then the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is the perfect device for you. It's featured in our list of the best gaming laptops as the best compact gaming laptop, as its 14-inch screen keeps it portable. You'll still get an excellent gaming experience from its relatively small display though, as it featured OLED technology, 2560 x 1600 resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate. It also won't disappoint in terms of performance, as it's pretty powerful with the AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is also equipped with a 1TB SSD, which is enough space for several AAA titles with all of their add-ons and updates, and it ships with Windows 11 Home pre-installed.

Read more
Don’t wait for Prime Day — this Asus gaming laptop is $350 off today
An angled shot of the Asus TUF Gaming A15 Laptop.

Gamers, pay attention! This Amazon Prime Day you want to keep your eye on this ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop. You can score up to 25% off this device which is originally priced at $1,400. It is by far one of the best Prime Day deals we've seen before the actual sales event. This deal allows you to purchase a brand-new gaming laptop for just $1,049, which is a steal given the components. Keep reading to learn more about the ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop and how it will help improve your gaming experience.

Why you should buy the ASUS TUF A15 Gaming Laptop
You can jump right into all the gaming action with this laptop that is ready for anything. It features Windows 11, an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS CPU and GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU at 140W Max TGP, giving you everything you need to complete a quest or defeat your opponents. Its swift memory and storage allow you to multitask faster and easier with 16GB DDR5-4800MHz memory and speed loading time with 1TB of PCIe 4x4. You can game for hours on end and never have to worry about overheating due to the laptop's high-power CPU and a pair of 84-blade arc flow fans, which help to improve cooling performance without extra noise. 

Read more
Walmart is selling this HP student laptop for $200 in its huge sale
A woman using the HP 15.6-inch N200 Laptop.

The back-to-school season kicks off in just a few weeks, but student laptop deals are already starting to spring up everywhere we look. In fact, we’d like to take a moment to call attention to a promotion you don’t want to miss! For a limited time, when you purchase the HP 15.6-inch Intel N200 Laptop, you’ll save $60 off its normal selling price. This means you’ll be able to take home this budget-friendly PC for just $200 during the massive Walmart Deals Sale.

Why you should buy the HP 15.6-inch N200 Laptop
We won’t beat around the bush: The Intel N200 is an entry-level CPU. If you have big video-editing plans, or are shopping for a laptop that can handle PC gaming, you’ll want to look elsewhere. But if you’re a college student that needs a solid PC for note-taking and web browsing, you’ve clicked the right link!

Read more