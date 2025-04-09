 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This 16-inch Asus gaming laptop just dropped form $1,100 to $700

By
On Sale The Asus TUF Gaming A16 gaming laptop on a white background.
Asus

Gaming laptop deals that are below $1,000 usually aren’t good enough for most gamers, but that’s not the case with Best Buy’s offer for the Asus TUF Gaming A16. From its original price of $1,100, this device is on sale for only $700 following a $400 discount. It’s a budget-friendly gaming laptop that’s worth every single penny, especially with these savings, but you’ll have to hurry with your purchase because we’re not sure how much time is remaining before the bargain ends.

Why you should buy the Asus TUF Gaming A16 gaming laptop

For its relatively affordable price, you shouldn’t expect the Asus TUF Gaming A16 to challenge the performance of the best gaming laptops. However, it’s more than enough to enjoy today’s best PC games. It’s equipped with the AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor and the AMD Radeon RX7700S graphics card, alongside 16GB of RAM that’s the best place to start for gaming, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. This Asus TUF Gaming A16 may not have the breakneck speeds of the top-tier models, but it’s much better than the other gaming laptops that you can buy for this price.

The Asus TUF Gaming A16 features a 16-inch screen with Full HD resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, which enables sharp details and smooth animations for your video games. However, despite the size of its display, the gaming laptop maintains its portability because it weighs just below 5 pounds and is just 0.87 inches thick. It’s also equipped with a huge 512GB SSD for its size, and with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start installing your favorite titles right after you turn on the Asus TUF Gaming A16 for the first time.

Related

The AMD-powered Asus TUF Gaming A16 is a gaming laptop that you won’t regret buying, especially if you can get it for its discounted price of $700 from Best Buy. The savings of $400 on its sticker price of $1,100 probably won’t last long though, so you’re going to have to complete your transaction as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out. Add the Asus TUF Gaming A16 gaming laptop to your cart and finish the checkout process immediately!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
Want a $99 gaming monitor? This affordable screen from Asus is worth buying
The Asus VU249CFE-B gaming monitor on a white background.

After upgrading with gaming PC deals, you should be on the lookout for monitor deals that will give justice to your new computer's processing power. If you've already spent most of budget, don't worry because you can get a new screen for as low as $99 with this offer from B&H Photo Video. The retailer is offering a $20 discount for the Asus VU249CFE-B gaming monitor, pulling its already affordable original price of $119 even further down. We're not sure how long stocks will last for this display though, so we highly recommend hurrying with your purchase.

Why you should buy the Asus VU249CFE-B gaming monitor

Read more
This Asus 27-inch monitor is 33% off — under $100!
The 27-inch Asus VA27EQSB monitor on a white background.

Do you need to buy a new monitor but you're on a tight budget? You're in luck because you won't even have to spend $100 with this offer from Amazon. From its original price of $145, the Asus VA27EQSB monitor is down to just $97, following a 33% discount. We're not sure how much time is remaining before you miss out on the $48 in savings though, so if you think this 27-inch monitor will be perfect for your needs, don't waste another second and proceed with the transaction immediately.

Why you should buy the Asus VA27EQSB monitor

Read more
The HP Omen 16 gaming laptop with RTX 4050 is $350 off right now
The HP Omen-16t Gaming Laptop.

For a solid gaming laptop at a relatively affordable price, you're going to want to set your sights on the HP Omen 16, especially now that you can get it with a discount from HP itself. This configuration featuring the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, which is originally priced at $1,450, is down to $1,100 following a 24% discount. You'll be able to spend the $350 in savings on more video games and accessories, but you're going to have to hurry with your purchase if you don't want to miss out on this offer.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 16 gaming laptop

Read more