This 16-inch Asus gaming laptop just dropped form $1,100 to $700

Gaming laptop deals that are below $1,000 usually aren’t good enough for most gamers, but that’s not the case with Best Buy’s offer for the Asus TUF Gaming A16. From its original price of $1,100, this device is on sale for only $700 following a $400 discount. It’s a budget-friendly gaming laptop that’s worth every single penny, especially with these savings, but you’ll have to hurry with your purchase because we’re not sure how much time is remaining before the bargain ends.

Why you should buy the Asus TUF Gaming A16 gaming laptop

For its relatively affordable price, you shouldn’t expect the Asus TUF Gaming A16 to challenge the performance of the best gaming laptops. However, it’s more than enough to enjoy today’s best PC games. It’s equipped with the AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor and the AMD Radeon RX7700S graphics card, alongside 16GB of RAM that’s the best place to start for gaming, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. This Asus TUF Gaming A16 may not have the breakneck speeds of the top-tier models, but it’s much better than the other gaming laptops that you can buy for this price.

The Asus TUF Gaming A16 features a 16-inch screen with Full HD resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, which enables sharp details and smooth animations for your video games. However, despite the size of its display, the gaming laptop maintains its portability because it weighs just below 5 pounds and is just 0.87 inches thick. It’s also equipped with a huge 512GB SSD for its size, and with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start installing your favorite titles right after you turn on the Asus TUF Gaming A16 for the first time.

The AMD-powered Asus TUF Gaming A16 is a gaming laptop that you won’t regret buying, especially if you can get it for its discounted price of $700 from Best Buy. The savings of $400 on its sticker price of $1,100 probably won’t last long though, so you’re going to have to complete your transaction as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out. Add the Asus TUF Gaming A16 gaming laptop to your cart and finish the checkout process immediately!