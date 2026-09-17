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ASUS unveils Ascent QN10 as its first agentic AI mini PC

ASUS launches Ascent QN10 mini PC with 80 TOPS NPU for agentic AI

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Ascent QN10
Ascent QN10

ASUS is bringing agentic AI to a much smaller footprint with the launch of its Ascent QN10 mini PC. Announced on September 17, the new device runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X2 Elite platform and features an 80 TOPS Neural Processing Unit (NPU) designed to handle AI workloads on the device.

The company describes the Ascent QN10 as the world’s first agentic AI mini PC with an 80 TOPS NPU. It targets creators, developers, and enterprises that want to run AI-powered workflows without relying entirely on cloud processing.

SpecificationDetails
ModelASUS Ascent QN10
ProcessorSnapdragon X2 Elite
CPU18-core Qualcomm Oryon CPU
GraphicsQualcomm Adreno X2-90
NPUQualcomm Hexagon, up to 80 TOPS
Operating systemWindows 11 Home / Pro, Copilot+ PC
RAM16GB / 32GB LPDDR5x
RAM speed8533MHz / 9600MHz
Storage512GB–1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD
Wireless connectivityWi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0
LAN2.5G Ethernet
Front ports1 × USB 2.0 Type-A, 1 × USB 3.0 Gen 2 Type-A, 2 × USB4 Type-C, 1 × audio jack
Rear ports2 × USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1 × USB4 Type-C, 1 × HDMI, 1 × RJ45 LAN, 1 × DC-in
Dimensions130 × 130 × 39.96mm
Weight0.75kg
Power adapter180W
ColourSilver
16GB variant512GB storage, $1,349
32GB variant512GB storage, $1,699
AvailabilityUS, from September 17, 2026

Compact design meets on-device AI

Despite its small size, the Ascent QN10 packs an 18-core Qualcomm Oryon CPU and integrated Qualcomm Adreno graphics. ASUS says the mini PC measures under 0.7 litres, making it 86% smaller than conventional five-litre desktop systems.

Ascent QN10
Ascent QN10

The integrated Hexagon NPU delivers up to 80 TOPS of AI performance, supporting applications such as real-time language translation, content generation, video enhancement, AI assistants and workflow automation.

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The device is designed to keep AI processing closer to the user. This can help reduce latency and support privacy-focused workflows, particularly when handling sensitive information. ASUS also highlights its ability to combine local processing with cloud-based AI services, allowing workloads to be routed according to performance, power efficiency, and operating costs.

Enterprise security and pricing details

ASUS has equipped the Ascent QN10 with a chip-to-cloud security architecture covering hardware, firmware, the operating system and cloud environments. Its security features include fTPM 2.0 and Microsoft Pluton, which are designed to strengthen credential, encryption and identity protection.

For developers, the mini PC supports Qualcomm AI Hub, which provides access to more than 175 pre-optimised AI models. The system also supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0 and multiple USB ports, including USB4 connectivity.

Ascent QN10
Ascent QN10

The Ascent QN10 goes on sale in the US on September 17 through retailers including Best Buy, Newegg, B&H Photo Video and the ASUS eShop. The 16GB RAM and 512GB storage configuration costs $1,349, while the 32GB version with 512GB storage is priced at $1,699.

ASUS has not announced regional availability or pricing beyond the markets mentioned above. For now, the Ascent QN10 offers a glimpse of how manufacturers are trying to make agentic AI computing more compact, locally capable, and suitable for professional environments.

Moinak Pal
Moinak Pal
News Writer
Moinak Pal is has been working in the technology sector covering both consumer centric tech and automotive technology for the…
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