Asus ProArt P16 now challenges MacBook Pro with next-gen OLED and RTX 5090

The 2025 refresh brings huge power for creators, with Nvidia’s most powerful graphics and a brighter OLED panel.

The Asus ProArt P16 2025 laptop for creative professionals
The Asus ProArt P16 has just received its most powerful refresh to date, aiming primarily at creative professionals who need maximum performance on the go.

What’s happened?

  • Asus has launched the 2025 ProArt P16 laptop with Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 5090 laptop GPU, offering up to 24GB VRAM.
  • The new model features Asus’ Lumina Pro OLED touchscreen, a tandem OLED panel with 4K resolution (3840×2400), up to 120Hz refresh, and significantly higher brightness.
  • A redesigned vapor-chamber cooling system is said to keep the laptop stable during demanding workloads like 3D rendering and 8K video editing.
  • The laptop continues to offer a similar design as previous-gen models which is very similar to the ROG Zephyrus G16 lineup along with AMD’s Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 CPU.

This is important because:

  • The ProArt P16 is one of Asus’s flagship machines for creative professionals, and this upgrade delivers a massive leap in GPU power.
  • The new tandem OLED panel promises both brighter visuals and better HDR performance, which matters for color-critical tasks.
  • It is one of the first laptops for creative professionals that includes a Nvidia’s flagship RTX 5090 for laptops.

Why should I care?

  • If you’re a video editor, 3D artist, or animator, this laptop is designed to handle the heaviest workloads.
  • It should give MacBook Pro and other high-end creator laptops serious competition, especially for Windows-based workflows.

OK, what’s next?

  • Asus is expected to confirm launch dates and pricing in the coming weeks.
  • Early benchmarks will reveal just how far this laptop can push creative workloads compared to last year’s models.
  • Watch for availability in major markets before the end of 2025, likely targeting professionals upgrading ahead of next year’s project cycles.
  • Asus could also expand the Lumina Pro OLED tech to more devices, hinting at a broader display refresh across its lineup.

Aspiring creators may want to keep an eye on this machine as it could be one of the best Windows laptops for professionals in 2025.

