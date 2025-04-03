This Asus 27-inch monitor is 33% off — under $100!

Do you need to buy a new monitor but you’re on a tight budget? You’re in luck because you won’t even have to spend $100 with this offer from Amazon. From its original price of $145, the Asus VA27EQSB monitor is down to just $97, following a 33% discount. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before you miss out on the $48 in savings though, so if you think this 27-inch monitor will be perfect for your needs, don’t waste another second and proceed with the transaction immediately.

Why you should buy the Asus VA27EQSB monitor

With its affordable price, you can’t expect the Asus VA27EQSB monitor to match up to the features and performance of the best monitors in the market. However, it will be more than enough as a dependable display for work-from-home employees and students. Its 27-inch screen is within our computer monitor buying guide‘s recommended range of 24 inches to 32 inches, and with Full HD resolution, you’ll enjoy sharp details and bright colors for a great look at the projects that you’re working on. The display also features a 75Hz refresh rate with adaptive sync technology to reduce screen tearing and avoid choppy frame rates.

If you’re going to be looking at the Asus VA27EQSB monitor for several hours a day, your eyes will be protected from fatigue because of its ultra-low blue light filter and flicker-free technology. You also have the option between mounting the monitor on your wall or adjusting its height, tilt, swivel, and pivot through its included stand, to be able place the screen at the most comfortable angle for you.

There are monitor deals for premium displays with all of the high-end features, but if you’re looking for an affordable but reliable screen, you can’t go wrong with the Asus VA27EQSB monitor. It’s available from Amazon at 33% off for a lowered price of only $97 from $145. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase if you want to pocket the savings of $48 though, as the offer may expire at any moment. Buy the Asus VA27EQSB monitor now while it’s still on sale for less than $100!