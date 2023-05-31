Great for school, this 14-inch laptop is on sale for $270

If it’s time to replace your outdated laptop but you’re on a tight budget, look no further than Best Buy’s offer for the Asus Vivobook 14. From its original price of $430, you can get it for just $270 following a $160 discount, for one of the most affordable laptop deals that you can buy right now. There’s always high demand for cheap but dependable laptops, so we don’t expect this bargain to last long — it’s highly recommended that you complete your purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the Asus Vivobook 14

The Asus Vivobook 14 is equipped with the 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor and integrated Intel UHD Graphics 770, in addition to 8GB of RAM that’s considered by our guide on how much RAM do you need as a good starting point for laptops. You won’t be able to run demanding tasks like video editing on the Asus Vivobook 14 as it’s nowhere near as powerful as the top-of-the-line models of the best laptops, but for basic functions like browsing the internet, typing documents, and checking social media, it’s more than enough.

The 14-inch HD screen of the Asus Vivobook 14 is large enough to give you a good look at the projects that you’ll be working on, but it also doubles as a decent display for watching streaming content whenever you’re taking a break. The laptop also offers ample space for your software and files with its 128GB SSD, which comes with Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-loaded so that the Asus Vivobook 14 is ready for use right after you unbox it. To be able to connect your accessories, the laptop has both USB-A and USB-C ports, and if you want to hook it up to a bigger screen, it also has an HDMI port.

The Asus Vivobook 14, originally priced at $430, is currently available from Best Buy for just $270. That’s $160 in savings on an already affordable laptop, but you’ll need to act fast if you don’t want to miss out on the offer. If you think the Asus Vivobook 14 will meet your needs, you should probably go ahead and complete the transaction because it may no longer be this cheap by the time you get back to it.

