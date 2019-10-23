Amazon drops an unbelievable deal on this Asus Vivobook laptop, now 81% off

Asus stands alongside Dell, HP, Microsoft, and Apple as the heavyweight brands in the laptop industry. This is all thanks to the company’s continuous dedication to rolling out units with fantastic all-around capabilities. If you’re planning to buy a laptop, now’s the right time as Amazon is offering an unbelievable deal on the Asus Vivobook F510QA (2019 model) which lets you in on a gigantic 81% discount.

This laptop will normally set you back $1,559, but an incredible sale on Amazon brings it to a much, much lower price of $289. What’s more, you can get an additional $50 off instantly when your Amazon Rewards Visa application gets approved. Order yours today and walk away with a significant savings of $1,270.

Asus tossed in superb performance features to the VivoBook F510QA to make it a reliable workhorse and entertainment powerhouse. Powered by an AMD quad-core processor backed by 4GB of RAM, this laptop guarantees smooth operation for basic computing tasks with an additional boost for multitasking. It also comes with a solid-state drive (SSD) which is faster, more efficient, and more durable than the traditional hard disk drives (HDD).

This Asus Vivobook flaunts a 15.6-inch anti-glare Full HD WideView screen with the company’s Splendid software enhancement. Coupled with the AMD Radeon R7 Integrated graphics chipset, this technology ensures optimized visuals for various types of content, such as web surfing, casual gaming, basic photo editing, and movie watching. You can also switch among display modes to suit what you’re doing, with options including Normal, Eye Care, Vivid, and Manual. Another visual-related feature worth noting is the True2Life Video technology. This enhances the sharpness and contrast of the display, resulting in lifelike and vibrant imagery in videos and movies.

Sporting a thin and lightweight footprint, the VivoBook F510QA makes an ideal laptop for work, school, and travel. It may be compact but it is definitely not short on ports to support compatibility with a wide array of displays, peripherals, and projectors. Connectivity options include USB 3.1, USB Type-C, USB 3.0, USB 2.0, and HDMI. There’s also an SD card slot as well as a microphone/headphone jack.

From design to performance, the Asus VivoBook F510QA simply does not disappoint. Amazon just made it even more attractive by slashing a whopping $1,270 off its standard price tag. Don’t miss the chance to bring home this brand-name laptop for only $289.

