Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Asus laptop with an OLED screen is $450 off at Best Buy

By
Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED Q533 top down view showing keyboard.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

Today, Best Buy is home to not just one of the best laptop deals, but one of the more stylish ones. Right now, you can buy the super sleek Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED laptop for $1,050 instead of $1,500, so you’re saving $450 and scoring yourself a laptop you’ll love to show off when out and about. The $450 price cut won’t be there forever, so here’s a brief look at what this laptop has to offer before you miss out.

Why you should buy the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED laptop

Asus is one of the best laptop brands out there and it certainly knows how to make stylish laptops. With the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED laptop, you get an AI enhanced Intel Core Ultra 9 processor teamed up with a massive 24GB of memory and 2TB of SSD storage. It also has a dedicated graphics card in the form of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 with 6GB of VRAM. That might be an older generation of graphics card, but for a system focused on productivity, it’s nice to see something that also works well for some gaming needs too.

Adding to the great features, the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED laptop has a stylish 15.6-inch OLED screen with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. With self-lit pixels, it means you get a gorgeous looking picture with deep blacks and vibrant colors all showing at once on the same scene.

There are other reasons why the Asus Vivobook Pro will be one of the best laptops for many people. It has an Asus DialPad which is a customizable physical controller for exact control over all kinds of apps, from skipping music tracks to changing brush sizes in Photoshop. It also has plenty of ports including Thunderbolt 4 and USB-A, while the webcam has Asus Adaptive Lock which senses your presence and then locks the device any time you step away from your laptop.

It all comes together to ensure that the Asus Vivobook Pro OLED laptop is a great purchase for many. All the specs make it perfect for working on the move, for content creation plans, and even some gaming too. It normally costs $1,500 but right now, you can save $450 at Best Buy and snap it up for $1,050. Check it out now before you miss out.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
