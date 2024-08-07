 Skip to main content
This Asus laptop with an OLED display is $500 off right now

Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED sitting on a table top.
OLED technology, which has been making waves in the TV industry, has found its way into the laptop space through devices such as the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X. If you want this laptop with an OLED display, you can currently get it with a $500 discount from Best Buy that slashes its price to $1,300 from $1,800 originally. There’s no telling how much time is remaining before this offer expires though, so you’re going to have to complete your transaction for it as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X

The Asus Vivobook Pro 16X features a gorgeous 16-inch OLED screen with 3200 x 2000 resolution, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and a 120Hz refresh rate. Whether you’ll be working on projects, creating presentations, or watching streaming shows, this display is perfect because of its deep blacks, amazing contrast, and warm tint. A screen of this quality is often only found in more expensive laptops, so it’s a huge advantage for the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X.

The OLED screen of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X isn’t the only reason why you’d want to buy it though. With the 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, it can challenge the performance of the best laptops, and with a 1TB SSD, it offers plenty of storage space for all of your files. The device ships with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, for an operating system that will be familiar for most people, and it has a 1080p webcam and a built-in microphone for clear video and audio whenever you participate in online meetings.

There’s no shortage of laptop deals out there, but there are only a few offers for laptops that are equipped with OLED screens. Here’s one that you wouldn’t want to miss — the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X for $1,300, for savings of $500 on its sticker price of $1,800. We’re not sure when the device’s price returns to normal, so if you want to buy the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X for cheaper than usual, we highly recommend proceeding with your purchase immediately. Tomorrow may already be too late to pocket the savings, so act fast!

