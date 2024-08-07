This Asus laptop with an OLED display is $500 off right now

OLED technology, which has been making waves in the TV industry, has found its way into the laptop space through devices such as the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X. If you want this laptop with an OLED display, you can currently get it with a $500 discount from Best Buy that slashes its price to $1,300 from $1,800 originally. There’s no telling how much time is remaining before this offer expires though, so you’re going to have to complete your transaction for it as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X

The Asus Vivobook Pro 16X features a gorgeous 16-inch OLED screen with 3200 x 2000 resolution, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and a 120Hz refresh rate. Whether you’ll be working on projects, creating presentations, or watching streaming shows, this display is perfect because of its deep blacks, amazing contrast, and warm tint. A screen of this quality is often only found in more expensive laptops, so it’s a huge advantage for the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X.

The OLED screen of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X isn’t the only reason why you’d want to buy it though. With the 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, it can challenge the performance of the best laptops, and with a 1TB SSD, it offers plenty of storage space for all of your files. The device ships with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, for an operating system that will be familiar for most people, and it has a 1080p webcam and a built-in microphone for clear video and audio whenever you participate in online meetings.

