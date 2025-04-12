A $300 discount knocks this 16-inch Asus Vivobook laptop under $1,000

Staples is a popular seller of office supplies, but it’s also a surprising source of laptop deals. Here’s an offer you should consider if you want to buy a new device — a $300 discount on the Asus Vivobook S 16, which brings its price down to $800 from $1,100 originally. We’re not sure how much time is remaining for this opportunity to get this laptop at 27% off though, so we highly recommend hurrying with your purchase if you’re interested in this bargain.

Why you should buy the Asus Vivobook S 16 laptop

One of the main selling points of the Asus Vivobook S 16 is its OLED display, which is only found in a few of the best laptops. The 16-inch screen features 3.2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, so you’ll be able to work on your projects and watch streaming shows while enjoying sharp details and lifelike colors. The display is large enough to see everything well, but it’s not too big to make it a hassle to carry with you when you’re on the go.

The Asus Vivobook S 16 is also pretty quick, with its Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and Intel Arc Graphics combining with 16GB of RAM that’s the sweet spot for most people, according to our laptop buying guide. The device also comes with a 1TB SSD, which offers ample storage space for your software and files, and with Windows 11 Home out of the box, you can start using the Asus Vivobook S 16 right after you turn it on for the first time.

For a laptop that’s both gorgeous and powerful, you can’t go wrong with the Asus Vivobook S 16. It’s available from Staples for a relatively affordable price of $800, for savings of $300 on its sticker price of $1,100. You need to act fast though, as the stocks that are up for sale may run out at any moment. If you want to secure your own Asus Vivobook S 16 laptop for a much lower price than usual, you have to push through with your transaction for the device as soon as you can.