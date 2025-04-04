 Skip to main content
Want a $99 gaming monitor? This affordable screen from Asus is worth buying

By
The Asus VU249CFE-B gaming monitor
Asus

After upgrading with gaming PC deals, you should be on the lookout for monitor deals that will give justice to your new computer’s processing power. If you’ve already spent most of budget, don’t worry because you can get a new screen for as low as $99 with this offer from B&H Photo Video. The retailer is offering a $20 discount for the Asus VU249CFE-B gaming monitor, pulling its already affordable original price of $119 even further down. We’re not sure how long stocks will last for this display though, so we highly recommend hurrying with your purchase.

Why you should buy the Asus VU249CFE-B gaming monitor

Let’s be honest here — there’s no way that the affordable Asus VU249CFE-B will challenge the features and performance of the best gaming monitors. However, it’s a solid option that checks most of the boxes in our computer monitor buying guide if you’re a gamer. Its 100Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time enable smooth animations and fast reaction times while you’re playing the best PC games, while Full HD resolution on its 24-inch screen will let you appreciate the sharp details in the graphics of the latest titles.

A gamer’s desk can get cluttered with accessories, and the Asus VU249CFE-B gaming monitor will help with that with its built-in cable management system. The display also features the brand’s Eye Care Plus technology, which includes an adjustable blue light filter and a flicker-free screen to keep your eyes comfortable even after hours of playing. The monitor also has HDMI and USB-C ports, and auto brightness adjustment depending on your environment’s lighting.

You don’t need to spend much if you want a new gaming monitor — you won’t even have to spend $100 with this deal from B&H Photo Video for the Asus VU249CFE-B. From its sticker price of $119, it’s down to just $99 following a $20 discount. You’re going to have to act fast and complete your transaction as soon as possible though, as there’s a chance that the stocks of the Asus VU249CFE-B gaming monitor that are up for sale are already gone as soon as tomorrow.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
