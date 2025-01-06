 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Asus is finally making its external graphics card useful

By
The 2025 XG Mobile.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends
CES 2025
Read and watch our complete CES coverage here
Updated less than 1 hour ago

A few years back, Asus had an idea — what if you could carry around an extremely portable device like the ROG Flow Z13 on the go, but give it a big boost of power with external graphics when you sat down at a desk? The solution was the XG Mobile, which was an all-in-one device that gave you an external GPU and full desktop connectivity over a single cable. The problem was that Asus used its own proprietary cable design and connection, limiting the flexibility of its external graphics.

At CES 2025, Asus is finally addressing that problem.

Recommended Videos

The 2025 XG Mobile ditches Asus’ proprietary connection in favor of Thunderbolt 5, allowing you to use it with virtually any device with a Thunderbolt connection. That includes older devices with Asus’ XG connection, such as the original ROG Ally, as well as devices packing a Thunderbolt 3 or 4 port. Asus claims its new XG Mobile is fully backward compatible, and optimizes the full speed of the Thunderbolt connection.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

It’s not just a new connection, either. Asus redesigned the XG Mobile from top to bottom. Internally, Asus says the 2025 XG Mobile is 3 decibels quieter than the previous version, largely due to a new vapor chamber design, which Asus says offers 54% more cooling surface area. The company also says it’s the thinnest and lightest external GPU it has ever made, clocking in at 1.2 inches thick and 2.1 pounds.

Related

For connectivity, Asus includes HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 2.1, an SD card reader, and dual USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, along with the Thunderbolt 5 connection, of course. The external shell has been redesigned as well, now sporting a semi-transparent case and RGB lighting that you can customize with Asus’ Armoury Crate software.

Ports on the Asus XG Mobile.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

The big question about this external GPU is, well, the GPU. Asus says the 2025 XG Mobile will include Nvidia’s new RTX 50-series mobile GPUs, but it hasn’t shared which graphics cards out of the new lineup the XG Mobile will pack. The previous version offered up to an RTX 4090, though it’s possible Asus will scale down to accommodate the smaller size.

Although the 2025 XG Mobile solves the connectivity issue, it could still encounter software issues. That’s certainly what I experienced when using the XG Mobile with the ROG Ally, as driver conflicts caused full system crashes in some cases. Price has been an issue with the XG Mobile in the past as well — the external GPU alone can cost as much or more than the device you’re plugging it into.

We’ll just have to wait until the 2025 XG Mobile is here to see if Asus has solved those problems. Asus hasn’t revealed pricing or release date details yet, though the 2025 XG Mobile should show up around the time Asus rolls out its 2025 gaming laptops, which begins in February.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
Lead Reporter, PC Hardware
Jacob Roach is the lead reporter for PC hardware at Digital Trends. In addition to covering the latest PC components, from…
I broke HyperX’s new gaming mouse — on purpose
The HyperX Saga Pro with its components taken apart.

I've already gotten my hands on a lot of new tech at CES 2025, and I'm always careful. You never want to break a precious prototype that needs to be handled by hundreds of hands during the course of the week. So, you can imagine my surprise when HyperX put a broken gaming mouse into my hands and told me that it was broken on purpose -- in fact, it was designed that way.

Of course, the HyperX Pulsefire Saga and Saga Pro aren't broken -- though, I understand if the image above gives you pause. This is HyperX's bid at a customizable gaming mouse, providing you a solid foundation to build off of with your own buttons and heel. This is far from the first customizable gaming mouse, but it might be the first one that actually catches on.

Read more
Nvidia’s DLSS 4 can ‘see into the future’
nvidia dlss 4 announcement day 0 game app support

Alongside the announcement of the new RTX 5090, 5080, 5070 Ti, and 5070 GPUs at CES 2025, Nvidia revealed its next version of the wildly popular Deep Learning Super Sampling, or DLSS. Nvidia has expanded DLSS several times over the past few years, and DLSS 3, which is available today, is already a mainstay in hundreds of PC games. DLSS 4 looks to push that even further, which is where it's ability to "see into the future" comes into play.

Promising neural rendering capabilities, DLSS 4 is one of the key features of Nvidia's new range of RTX 50-series graphics cards. DLSS 4 introduces Multi Frame Generation, an AI-driven technology that is said to significantly enhance gaming performance by generating up to three additional frames for each rendered frame.

Read more
Nvidia’s RTX 5090 is just as insane as you think — it’s $2,000 and twice as fast as the RTX 4090
A range of Nvidia RTX 50-series graphics cards.

Part of me thought the rumors about Nvidia's RTX 50-series GPUs were wrong. But the RTX 5090 is just as insane as everyone said it would be. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang took to the stage at CES 2025 to officially kick off the show, announcing the RTX 5090, which clocks in at a staggering $2,000.

The monstrous graphics card has been the topic of rumors and speculation for well over a year. The entire range of Blackwell GPUs seemed to slipped out of a release late last year, as rumors up to that point had suggested. The RTX 5090 marks a $400 increase over the RTX 4090 we saw in the previous generation.

Read more