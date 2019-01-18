Digital Trends
Computing

Asus ZenBook 13 UX333 vs. Dell XPS 13

Mark Coppock
By
asus zenbook 13 ux333fa
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

If you’re in the market for a 13-inch laptop, then you’re in luck. There are so many good options, your biggest problem will be creating your shortlist.

In part, that’s because manufacturers like Dell and Asus have leveraged a number of component improvements and some engineering smarts to create really small laptops. Tiny bezels are number one on the list, and the Asus ZenBook 13 UX333 and latest Dell XPS 13 are two beneficiaries. We pit these excellent little laptops against each other to see which one best earns your hard-earned cash.

Design

asus zenbook 13 ux333fa
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

To begin with, these are great looking laptops. The newest member of Asus’s ZenBook 13 300-series sports an upscale Royal Blue color scheme with gold trim (with a Slate Gray alternative) that stands out in a crowd without looking garish. Dell’s XPS 13 is another looker, with three of its own colors including a conservative black and silver, Rose Gold, and a new “Frost” that’s a lighter tone of silver than usual.

The ZenBook isn’t just beautiful, it’s also tough thanks to MIL-STD-810g military standard testing for robustness. The XPS 13 is no slouch in this department thanks to a range of materials including aluminum and carbon fiber. And these two diminutive machines are also equally small thanks to some of the tiniest bezels you’ll find on laptops today.  The XPS 13 does win out on thickness, though, at 0.47 inches versus 0.55 inches, while weight is equal at 2.7 pounds.

When it comes to which is better for inputting information, it’s another mixed bag. The ZenBook 13 has a fine keyboard with a precise mechanism but a weird layout, and its very good Windows Precision touchpad is augmented by an LED inlay that offers up a nifty numeric keypad. The XPS 13’s keyboard is pulled over from the XPS 15 2-in-1 and is the same kind of magnetic levitation mechanism that’s very snappy and offers more travel than the earlier generation, and the touchpad is another good Windows Precision version without any kind of LED trickery. We’ll give the slightest win to Dell here for offering a touch display option.

Finally, connectivity reflects a different focus. The ZenBook 13 offers wider legacy support with USB-A, USB-C, and HDMI ports that save you the need to carry around a bunch of dongles. But the XPS doubles down on USB-C with Thunderbolt 3, and while that requires some dongles it also greatly enhanced the overall expandability of the machine. No external GPU enclosures for you, ZenBook.

Both are good-looking and well-built laptops, but the XPS 13 wins out for more options and more powerful connectivity.

Performance

Dell XPS 13 2019
Riley Young/Digital Trends

The ZenBook 13 is built around an 8th-generation Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU, the Core i5-8265U, that represents a great balance of performance and efficiency. It’s more than fast enough for the usual productivity tasks, and it sips power. The XPS 13 also utilizes the latest Intel CPUs, although you can upgrade to the Core i7-8565U for a little extra oomph.

Where the ZenBook 13 wins out is in the option (arriving later in January 2019) to opt for an entry-level discrete GPU, the Nvidia GeForce MX150. That’s not very fast by discrete graphics standards, but it would trounce the XPS 13’s integrated Intel GPU. Storage performance, on the other hand, is a virtual tie, with both laptops sporting fast PCIe solid-state drives (SSDs).

Display quality is another differentiator. While the ZenBook 13’s sole display option is a terrific Full HD panel with solid contrast, brightness, and color gamut and accuracy, the XPS 13 has it matched. But Dell also offers both touch and non-touch Full HD options and a luscious 4K screen with Dolby Vision high dynamic range (HDR) support. Options are good, and the XPS 13 has them.

Both are great little laptops for productivity, but Dell’s wider display options rule the roost.

Portability

asus zenbook 13 ux333fa
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

If it wasn’t already clear, neither of these laptops will weigh you down or take up much space in a backpack. And that’s awesome.

But battery life matters, too, and we’re going to call these two a tie. We tested the XPS 13 with its 4K display, and battery life was, as expected, unimpressive. Given the battery capacity and components, we’d expect the XPS 13 Full HD longevity to be close the ZenBook 13’s. That is, both will likely get you through most of a working day on a charge.

When it comes to portability, you can’t go wrong with either of these laptops.

The XPS 13 wins this one, but not by as much as you might think

Dell XPS 13 2019 review (9380)
Riley Young/Digital Trends

The ZenBook 13 doesn’t win any of our comparison sections, but it’s also very nicely priced. Spending just $850 nets you a Core i5-8265U, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, which is plenty for the price.

The Dell XPS 13 starts at $900 with a Core i5, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD, and pricing goes up from there. It’s $1,210, for example, when matching the ZenBook 13’s Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Yes, you’ll spend more money on the Dell XPS 13, but it’s worth it. The ZenBook 13 is a great notebook for a budget shopper, but the Dell is a better laptop overall, period.

Dell XPS 13 | ZenBook 13

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

10 common laptop-buying mistakes you can easily avoid
Dell XPS 13 2019
Computing

Nose cam no more. How Dell avoided a notch and fixed the XPS 13’s biggest flaw

The new Dell XPS 13 moves the webcam from the below the screen to the top, finally vanquishing the one obstacle facing thin, sleek laptop displays. We have the exclusive story on how it was done.
Posted By Luke Larsen
best cheap laptop deals
Deals

From Chromebooks to MacBooks, here are the best laptop deals for January 2019

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some post-holiday shopping, we've got you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Acer Chromebook 13 review
Computing

Chromebook 13 vs. Google Pixelbook: Acer model takes on the king

Acer's Chromebook 13 is throwing tons of speed at the Chrome OS market, to go with a midrange build and traditional clamshell design. Is that enough to challenge the Google Pixelbook?
Posted By Mark Coppock
Alienware Area-51m review
Computing

OLED's return and a phalanx of Nvidia-powered notebooks defined laptops at CES

CES 2019 offered a lot of surprises and news from some of the biggest names in laptop makers. Here are the major themes in laptops from this year's show.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Microsoft HoloLens top angle
Computing

Could the next Microsoft HoloLens be announced at MWC 2019?

After not having a presence at Mobile World Congress for three years, Microsoft is now sending out media invites for a press conference on February 24 during the annual event in Barcelona. Could a next-generation HoloLens be on the way?
Posted By Arif Bacchus
windows 10 october update
Computing

Microsoft to separate Cortana from search with the next version of Windows 10

Changes are on the way for two key features in Windows 10. A separation of Windows 10 search and Cortana will allow Microsoft to more often innovate on each of the features independently.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
ZOTAC GeForce GTX 1060 AMP! Edition
Computing

Nvidia’s next midrange card might be a GTX 1660 Ti, rumors suggest

Nvidia may be working on a non-RTX Turing graphics card called the 1660 Ti. Rumors suggest it will have around 20 percent fewer CUDA cores than the RTX 2060 and will lack ray tracing support.
Posted By Jon Martindale
how to clear cookies
Computing

Delete tracking cookies from your system by following these quick steps

Cookies are useful when it comes to saving your login credentials and other data, but they can also be used by advertisers to track your browsing habits across multiple sites. Here's how to clear cookies in the major browsers.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Computing

Convert your PDFs into convenient Word documents with Adobe or a free option

PDF files are great, but few document types are as malleable as those specific to Microsoft Word. Here's how to convert a PDF file into a Word document, whether you prefer to use Adobe's software suite or a freemium alternative.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
Lenovo Chromebook C330
Deals

From Samsung to HP, here are the best cheap Chromebook deals right now

Whether you want a compact laptop to enjoy some entertainment on the go, or you need a no-nonsense machine for school or work, we've smoked out the best cheap Chromebook deals -- from full-sized laptops to 2-in-1 convertibles -- with most…
Posted By Lucas Coll
bangladeshi bank heist foiled by spelling mistake internet hacking dark net
Computing

Data breach compromises 773 million records, 21 million passwords

A security researcher was alerted to a collection of breached data that included more than 773 million compromised records. After digging deeper, the breach was revealed to contain more than 21 million passwords.
Posted By Michael Archambault
Dell XPS 13 2019
Computing

Dell teases new XPS laptop with Intel’s 10th-gen Ice Lake for summer 2019

After teasing a mysterious Ice Lake-powered XPS laptop during Intel's keynote, Dell confirmed that it will announce a new 10th-generation Ice Lake-powered XPS laptop this year. The new XPS notebook could debut as early as summer.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Plextor M8Pe PCIe SSD
Computing

Faster new PCIe 5.0 standard leapfrogs the best feature of AMD’s Ryzen 3

PCIe 5.0 will bring even faster data transfers, but it may only be found on HPCs and servers initially. The standard is four times faster than your current PC at transferring data, and new devices could appear later this year.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
has laptop battery life really improved improvment macro
Computing

Keep your laptop battery in tip-top condition with these handy tips

Learn how to care for your laptop's battery, how it works, and what you can do to make sure yours last for years and retains its charge. Check out our handy guide for valuable tips, no matter what type of laptop you have.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma