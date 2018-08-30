Digital Trends
Computing

New Asus ZenBook S promises up to 20 hours of life without a Snapdragon chip

Kevin Parrish
By
1 of 4
asus zenbook s promises 20 hours on single charge 2018
asus zenbook s promises 20 hours on single charge 2018
asus zenbook s promises 20 hours on single charge 2018
asus zenbook s promises 20 hours on single charge 2018

In addition to revealing three new “vanilla” ZenBooks, Asus also introduced the latest ZenBook S model (UX391UA) during the IFA 2018 convention in Berlin. Like the other models, this version will ship in variants based on two eighth-generation Intel “Whiskey Lake” processors that made their debut this week. But unlike the other models, the new ZenBook S promises up to 20 hours of use on a single charge.

For starters, Intel’s new Core i7-8565U chip replaces the Core i7-8550U released in August 2017. It’s a four-core chip with a base speed of 1.8GHz, a maximum speed of 4.5GHz, and a power draw of 15 watts. The other CPU installed in this ZenBook, the Core i5-8265U, replaces the Core i5-8250U that was also released last year. This is a four-core chip with a base speed of 1.6GHz, a maximum speed of 3.9GHz, and a power draw of 15 watts.

With this model, you’ll find a 13.3-inch screen sporting a 3,840 x 2,160 resolution on a standard touchscreen, or a 1,920 x 1,080 resolution on a standard touchscreen, or an anti-glare non-touch display. They’re backed by Intel’s integrated graphics and either 8GB or 16GB of LPDDR3 system memory clocked at 2,133MHz. This model does not offer discrete graphics.

“For outstanding ergonomics, ZenBook S incorporates the new ErgoLift hinge mechanism, an innovative design that raises and tilts the keyboard by 5.5 degrees — the optimum angle for comfortable typing,” the company says. “With a maximum opening angle of 145 degrees, ZenBook S opens wider than most laptops too, so users have more freedom to choose the best screen angle. And when ZenBook S is closed, the ErgoLift mechanism is completely hidden, so it doesn’t affect the sleek profile.”

For storage, the new ZenBook S provides 512GB or 1TB on a PCI Express 3.0 x4 SSD, or 256GB on a PCI Express 3.0 x2 SSD. This storage is complemented by two Thunderbolt 3 ports, one USB-C port at 5Gbps, and one audio combo jack. Wireless connectivity consists of Bluetooth 5.0 and Wireless AC.

Asus notes that the ZenBook S weighs a mere 2.31 pounds and measures just 0.50 inches thin. It’s based on an all-metal unibody finished with a Deep Dive Blue color and diamond-cut Rose Gold edge highlights (Asus has a Burgundy Red version too). The company says this two-tone finish is based on a two-phase anodizing process “normally reserved for jewelry or luxury timepieces.”

But don’t let its pretty face fool you: The ZenBook S meets the MIL-STD 810G standard for toughness. The company says it also sports an “uprated” cooling design, allowing it to run 41 degrees cooler than the previous ZenBook S generation.

The Asus ZenBook S (UX391) will arrive in different configurations; the release date and price are not yet known. Here are the full specifications:

  • Screen size: 13.3 inches
  • Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160 or 1,920 x 1,080
  • Processor: Core i7-8565U or Core i5-8265U
  • Graphics: UHD 620 Graphics
  • Memory: 8GB or 16GB LPDDR3 @ 2,133MHz
  • Storage: 256GB to 1TB
  • Camera: HD webcam
  • Connectivity: Wireless AC, Bluetooth 5.0
  • Ports: 2x Thunderbolt 3, 1x USB-C, 1x Audio combo jack
  • Battery: 50WHr
  • Size (inches): 12.24 x 8.38 x 0.50
  • Weight: Up to 2.31 pounds

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to delete your Gmail account
Up Next

Asus taps into Intel's new 'Whiskey Lake' CPUs to power its latest ZenBooks
acer unveils four new predator and nitro gaming monitors at ifa xv3 feat
Computing

Acer targets gamers with new color-rich 4K Predator and Nitro monitors

Acer unveiled four new displays targeted at gamers under the Predator and Nitro brands. The two flagship monitors support 4K resolution, HDR, and fast 144Hz refresh rate. You can also choose between FreeSync or G-Sync support.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Samsung Odyssey review
Computing

Acer OJO 500 Windows Mixed Reality headset lets you straddle real, virtual worlds

Acer launched the OJO 500 as its newest Windows Mixed Reality headset at IFA. The OJO 500's unique sound pipe helps you stay aware of sounds in your physical surroundings even as you journey into the virtual world.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
acer predator thronos gaming chair is titanic
Computing

Designed to engulf players, Acer’s Predator Thronos is a titan of a gaming chair

Part of Acer’s gaming lineup during IFA 2018 is the Predator Thronos Gaming Chair. Although the name resembles that of an evil world-killing villain, this chair is just as titanic in nature as it cradles the player.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
Acer Swift 5 IFA 2018
Computing

The $1,100 Acer Swift is the lightest 15-inch laptop ever made

Acer came to IFA 2018 with a number of new laptops, the most interesting of which is the lightest 15-inch laptop ever made. The $1,100 laptop is not only incredibly light, it's also packing the newest Intel processors and built-in 4G LTE.
Posted By Luke Larsen
heads up onedrive users you have 10 days left to keep your 15gb of free storage windows cloud
Computing

OneDrive leans on A.I. to simplify searches for multimedia files

OneDrive will lean on artificial intelligence to help users easily find their files in the cloud. Microsoft will leverage A.I. for automatic transcription of audio and video files and index photos to make them more searchable.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Zotac GeForce GTX 1080Ti AMP
Computing

Get Freesync working on Nvidia graphics cards with any AMD GPU

Getting Freesync running properly on an Nvidia GPU might not be something Nvidia wants, but it's entirely doable if you have an AMD graphics chip and a compatible display if you're willing to make a few tweaks.
Posted By Jon Martindale
HP Envy X2 qualcomm's LTE PC
Computing

Qualcomm’s push against Intel worked, and we’re all reaping the benefits

Intel has launched new processors at IFA 2018, though these feel like more than just another batch of refreshed CPUs. By responding to Qualcomm's advances, Intel is showing that it might finally have a competitor to catch up to.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Intel Core i7-7700K review
Computing

New Intel CPUs bake in gigabit wireless and Alexa support

Ahead of Intel's expected release of the ninth-generation CPUs, the chip giant has unveiled its eighth-generation U and Y-series chips, which come with high-speed wireless internet and Alexa support.
Posted By Jon Martindale
acer-predator-triton-900
Computing

The upcoming Acer Predator Triton 900 laptop has a display that flips

Although it wasn’t included in Acer’s product reveal during IFA 2018, the company provided a sneak peek for a gaming laptop called the Predator Triton 900. We don’t know any hardware specifics outside its unique display.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
gmail app on phone
Computing

Fed up with Gmail? Here's how to delete your account

Need to delete your Gmail account? If you've been using the service for years, chances are you have a few accounts, and maybe you want to cut down. Here, we'll show you how to do it, and what that means for your emails.
Posted By Brie Barbee, Tyler Lacoma
nvidia rtx 2000 series exlained graphics cards
Computing

Leaked benchmark shows the RTX 2080 outperforming the GTX 1080 Ti

A supposed leaked benchmark shows that Nvidia’s new GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card outperforms the current GeForce GTX 1080 Ti in the 3DMark Time Spy benchmark. Note that this performance ignores ray tracing.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
best monitors ifa 2018 samsung cj79 jpg
Computing

The best monitors of IFA 2018

Whether you're looking for a stylish screen, a gaming-centric monitor, a high resolution panel, or an ultrawide setup for your desk, there's a display for you! We took a look at the best monitors unveiled at IFA 2018.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
ifa 2017 front entrance
Android Army

IFA 2018 Complete Coverage

CES may be the largest consumer electronics show in the U.S., but IFA owns bragging rights as the largest CE show outside the states. In 2018, the show runs Aug. 31 to Sept. 5, and because of its timing (just in time for buyers to place…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
new asus zenbook flip touchpad turns into number pad 2018
Computing

Touchpad on the new Asus ZenBook Flip turns into an LED-illuminated NumberPad

If the traditional laptop isn’t your cup of tea, Asus introduced two new ZenBook Flip 2-in-1s during the IFA 2018 convention in Berlin. Both are based on Intel’s new 8th-gen Whiskey Lake CPUs launched this week.
Posted By Kevin Parrish