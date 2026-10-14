Asus’s new business laptop has the kind of OLED screen I wish more work machines offered

Business laptops usually make me yawn, but the latest Asus ExpertBook with a 120Hz OLED screen woke me up.

Asus has announced an AMD version of its ExpertBook A7, a 14-inch business laptop with Ryzen AI chips and a gorgeous OLED screen.

What does the AMD ExpertBook A7 offer?

The laptop comes with Ryzen AI 5 330 or Ryzen AI 7 345 chips. Both variants support up to 16GB of memory and 512GB of storage. In my opinion, its most compelling selling point is the 14-inch OLED screen (2880 by 1800 pixels) that reaches 600 nits and supports HDR content.

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Thanks to the chipsets, the laptop qualifies as a Copilot+ PC. For those catching up, it’s Microsoft’s badge for strong on-device AI, with a minimum requirement of 50 TOPS (trillions of operations per second) of AI compute on paper.

Surprisingly, Asus also promises five years of BIOS security updates, the startup firmware, and its drivers, which I’d say matters more than the AI badge.

What is still missing before you can buy one?

Mainly price and release dates. The Intel version already sells in the US for $1,299.99 to $1,599.99, depending on the chip, so I’d guess AMD pricing will be similar.

Asus rates the AMD model at up to 21 hours of battery life, based on its own test using locally stored 1080p video at 50% brightness. Real-world use, however, could keep screen-on time in the low double digits.

Beyond the specs, Asus made a corporate laptop look genuinely sleek. Crafted from a single block of 6000-series aluminum, the unibody chassis measures just a centimeter thin, starts at 1.2 kg, and comes in Eclipse Black or Lunar Silver. It also includes a smooth glass haptic touchpad.

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