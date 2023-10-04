 Skip to main content
Backmarket sale brings refurbished laptops from only $39

For anyone on the tightest of budgets, Backmarket is the place to go for laptop deals. The company has some truly impressive discounts right now with a huge sale on many of its refurbished laptops. That means you can buy a Chromebook for just $39 with countless other offers too. You might be worried about buying refurbished stock but Backmarket offers verified refurbished units which means they have a rigorous vetting process and each laptop is guaranteed by a minimum 25-point inspection that is conducted by industry professionals. The laptops also all have a one-year warranty as standard while a free 30-day returns policy means you can return anything you’re not entirely happy with it. Now you know all this, let’s take a look at some of the best offers as part of the Backmarket sale.

What to shop for in the Backmarket sale

The cheapest deal in the Backmarket sale is an in fair condition. If you want it in excellent condition, you can pay $47 which is still pretty great. The Asus Chromebook is nothing powerful with an Intel Celeron 1.6GHz processor, 4GB of memory, and 16GB of eMMC storage. However, it has all the basics you need for typing up documents or checking email while on the move. A 11.6-inch screen is sufficient for the basics while there’s up to 10 hours of battery life. It’s fairly robustly built as well.

For something Windows-based, there’s always the . From one of the best laptop brands, the laptop is reasonably competent for basic work. It has an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. Its 14-inch full HD screen offers a 1920 x 1080 resolution along with anti-glare properties so it looks pretty good too.

While it won’t compete with the best laptops, if you want something stylish, consider the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon for $600. It’s in excellent condition and looks great. There’s an Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. Its 13-inch display is great for portability so you can easily take it from coffee shop to train to coffee shop again. It’s ideal for a cool-looking experience without spending too much.

There are literally thousands of different laptops in the Backmarket refurbished laptop sale. With so many options out there, we can’t recommend looking for yourself enough. We’ve barely scratched the surface here so check them out now by hitting the button below. Remember — in all cases, the verified refurbished laptops have been through a rigorous testing process, you get a one-year warranty, and there’s a free 30-day return window if you’re not entirely happy.

