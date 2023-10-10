 Skip to main content
The best October Prime Day dash cam deals you can shop now

Albert Bassili
By

October Prime Day 2023 is the perfect time to grab yourself one of several great monitor deals. Whether you’re looking for a budget-friendly gaming monitor or something a little more high-end, like the ultra-wide Samsung Odyssey, there’s likely a Prime Day deal for everybody. Of course, there are a lot of options to go through, so we’ve collected some of our favorite deals, so check them all out below, and come back regularly as we update with new deals.

Acer 23.8-inch KA242Y Ebi — $90, was $130

Acer 23.8-inch KA242Y Ebi
Acer

If you’re looking for a great budget monitor, this 23.8-inch one from Acer covers a lot of the basics while still managing to stay below $100. For example, while the FHD resolution might not be impressive, the 100Hz refresh rate is, and it’s great if you’re gaming on an Xbox Series S or you grabbed one of several great budget gaming PC deals. It has 250nits of peak brightness, which will handle most indoor lighting, and even comes with AMD Freesync, which is nice to see at this price point.

LG 27-inch IPS LED FHD monitor — $230, was $350

LG 27-inch IPS LED FHD monitor
LG

While this monitor only comes with a standard 60Hz refresh rate, meaning it’s not as ideal for gaming, it has a lot of other great features. For example, it comes with HDR and a larger color gamut coverage, which makes it a good job for photo editing. The resolution also runs at 4k, which is a big plus, and it does have AMD Freesync if you really want to game, although the low refresh rate and 5ms response time will hamper it a little.

AOC 32-inch CQ32G3SE LCD Curved monitor — $230, was $280

AOC 32-inch CQ32G3SE monitor
AOC

The most budget-friendly 32-inch curved monitor we’ve found so far, this offering from AOC actually has a lot of great features, such as a fast 165Hz refresh rate, which makes it perfect for fast-paced and competitive games. It also runs at 1440p while being able to manage a 1ms response time, which is also great for fast-paced games. Peak brightness is 250nits, which is a bit lower than we would have liked to see, but still perfectly fine for most places that don’t have direct sunlight hitting the screen.

Samsung 27-inch Odyssey monitor — $250, was $350

A game on the screen of the Samsung 27-inch Odyssey G4 gaming monitor.
Samsung

If you need something with a very high refresh rate, this 27-inch Odyssey can hit a breezy 240hz refresh. Given that it runs at FHD, that means you can potentially hit that peak with a mid-range gaming PC, potentially something running an RTX 3060 or so, which isn’t too bad in terms of overall cost. Besides that, it has a 1ms response time and comes with both FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync, so you don’t have to rely on a specific graphics card. We’ll also mention that it comes with HDR10, which is impressive at this price point, although be aware that HDR on monitors is still not at the same level as HDR on a TV.

LG 32-inch UltraGear monitor — $350, was $450

The LG 32-inch UltraGear QHD G-Sync monitor at a side angle on a white background.
LG

The LG 32-inch UltraGear gives you similar specs to the Odyssey but with a larger screen. While the UltraGear can’t hit 240Hz, it can still manage a respectable 165Hz at 1440p, which is still pretty impressive, and will likely require a much more powerful card like the RTX 3080 to hit the highest refresh rates at the highest graphical settings. Even if you don’t have a high-end GPU, it still gives you a lot of room to configure games according to whether you need better graphics or more refresh rate. Besides that, it comes with FreeSync Premium and G-sync, a 1ms response time, HDR, and a better 350 nits of peak brightness, meaning sunlight in the room and bright lights shouldn’t be a problem.

Samsung 28-inch Odyssey G7 monitor — $550, was $800

The Samsung Odyssey G7 28-inch 4K Gaming Monitor on a white background.
Samsung

4k gaming is still rather new in the games industry, even though there are a lot of great 4k monitors like this 28-inch Odyssey G7. What’s more impressive is that the Odyssey G7 can hit 144hz refresh rate at 4k, which is not something that’s common or that most graphics cards can handle, with you having to rely on the RTX 4080 or RTX 4090 to really get the most out of it. You’ll also be happy to know that it comes with FreeSync Premium Pro and G-Sync, a 1ms response time, HDR10+, and an impressive 400nits of peak brightness, which gets you much closer to a TV-comparable HDR standard.

Samsung 49-inch Odyssey 1000R Curved Dual QHD monitor — $1,200, was $1,500

Side angle of the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor.
Samsung

If you’re looking for one of the best ultra-wide QHD monitors, this 49-inch Odyssey is it, especially with the impressive curve and the ability to use it as two individual screens. What’s equally impressive is the ability to run at a 240hz refresh rate, and much like the previous monitor, you’re likely to require a high-end GPU to be able to hit that at these wide-screen resolutions. It also comes with FreeSync Premium Pro, G-SYNC, HDR10, a 1ms response time, and a 300nit peak brightness, which isn’t great, but really, the big selling point of this monitor is the wider field of view and the ability to use it as two monitors if you want to.

