The best 5K monitor Cyber Monday deals from Apple, LG, and more

Apple Mac Studio and Studio Display.
Apple / Apple

When 4K isn’t enough and you think you need an extra K to your monitor’s resolution, don’t worry because this year’s 5K monitor Cyber Monday deals are here. They’re usually expensive, but it’s highly recommended that you invest in a 5K monitor if you’re in a creative profession like digital art or video editing so that you’re sure that you’ll get all the details right. You can enjoy huge discounts from some Cyber Monday deals, and we’ve gathered our top picks while highlighting our absolute favorite: the Apple Studio Display. You should also check out our list of 4K monitor Cyber Monday deals, for comparison.

Best 5K monitor Cyber Monday deal

Apple Studio Display — $1,520, was $1,600

The Mac Studio and Studio Display at Apple's Peek Performance event.
Apple / Apple

The Apple Studio Display, the successor to the Apple Pro Display XDR, features a 27-inch Retina display with 5K resolution, 600 nits of brightness, and support for 1 billion colors — it’s certainly a sight to behold when you’re able to view your projects with such detail and brilliance. The 5K monitor also features a 12MP Ultra Wide camera with a three-mic array and Center Stage technology, which will keep you in the middle of the screen during video calls even if you move around the room, in addition to a built-in six-speaker sound system that enables spatial audio. You’ll also get a tilt-adjustable stand with your Apple Studio Display for $1,520, following a $80 discount from Best Buy on its sticker price of $1,600 for Cyber Monday.

More 5K monitor Cyber Monday deals we love

The LG UltraFine 5K monitor on a desk.
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

There are other 5K monitors that are on sale right now for Cyber Monday, so take a look at the offers that we’ve gathered here and see if one of them catches your eye. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got remaining to be able to pocket these potential savings, but you may want to hurry up with your decision and subsequent purchase because the longer you delay, the higher the risk of missing out. One thing’s for sure — you won’t regret buying a 5K monitor for your computer setup, especially if you can get one for much cheaper than usual with these Cyber Monday deals. LG is the king of 5K right now, but check out Samsung monitor Cyber Monday deals for other cool offers, like gaming monitor Cyber Monday deals.

  • LG 27-inch 27MD5KL-B Ultrafine 5K monitor (used) —
  • LG 27-inch 27MD5KL-B Ultrafine 5K monitor —
  • Samsung 27-inch ViewFinity S9 Series 5K monitor —
  • LG 40-inch 40WP95C-W curved ultrawide 5K monitor —
  • Dell 40-inch U4021QW UltraSharp curved 5K monitor —

