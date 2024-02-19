 Skip to main content
The 23 best Alienware Presidents Day deals on gaming PCs and more

Andrew Morrisey
If you’re planning to take on some of this year’s best PC games you’re going to need a good gaming setup for it. Alienware is Dell’s gaming brand, and it has a lineup that includes some of the best gaming PCs, some of the best gaming laptops, and some of the best monitors to pair with each. All of these are seeing some major discounts for Presidents Day, and we’ve done the heavy lifting of tracking down some of the best. Reading onward you’ll find some of the best Alienware Presidents Day deals when it comes to gaming PCs, gaming laptops, gaming monitors, and accessories.

Best Alienware gaming PC deals

Alienware Aurora R16 sitting on a desk.
Alienware

A gaming PC is one of the best options for gamers looking to really get invested in a setup, as a computer made for stationary gaming is the best option for expandability. Alienware makes some of the most popular gaming PCs on the market, with models like the Aurora R16 and Aurora R15 offering sleek designs and premium hardware.

  • Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop with NVIDIA RTX 4060 —
  • Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop with NVIDIA RTX 4060 —
  • Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop with NVIDIA RTX 4070 —
  • Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop with NVIDIA RTX 4080 —
  • Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop with NVIDIA RTX 4080 —
  • Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop with NVIDIA RTX 4090 —

Best Alienware gaming laptop deals

An Alienware m16 gaming laptop in use on a desk, playing Baldur's Gate III.
Alienware

If you prefer some portability for your gaming adventures, shopping the Presidents Day deals available for some of Alienware’s gaming laptops will likely turn up something for you. While all of Alienware’s laptops are available for custom builds, these prebuilt models offer a good combination of impressive hardware and impressive Presidents Day pricing.

  • Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop —
  • Alienware m16 gaming laptop—
  • Alienware x16 gaming laptop —
  • Alienware x14 gaming laptop —
  • Alienware m18 gaming laptop —

Best Alienware gaming monitor deals

The Alienware Aurora R13 gaming desktop on a desk next to a monitor.
Alienware

If you’ve decided on some savings from any of the Alienware PCs or laptops above, you can put that savings to good use by purchasing an Alienware monitor to go with your new computer. If you’re looking for a display to pair with a gaming rig you’ve been putting to use for awhile, you can get in on the Presidents Day savings with any of the Alienware monitors currently seeing a discount.

  • Alienware AW2523HF 25-inch gaming monitor —
  • Alienware AW2724HF 27-inch gaming monitor —
  • Alienware AW2723DF 27-inch gaming monitor —
  • Alienware AW3423DWF 34-inch curved gaming monitor —
  • Alienware AW3423DW 34-inch curved gaming monitor —

Best Alienware gaming accessory deals

Alienware mouse.
Alienware

No gaming setup is completely without the right accessories. Items like mice, keyboards, and gaming chairs can make the gaming experience all the more immersive and controllable. You’ll find all sorts of great Alienware gaming accessories discounted for Presidents Day, and they range from mice to keyboards and from gaming chairs to backpacks.

  • Alienware wired gaming mouse —
  • Alienware AW410K mechanical gaming keyboard —
  • Alienware Horizon utility backpack —
  • Alienware Horizon travel backpack —
  • Alienware S3800 gaming chair —
  • Alienware S5000 gaming chair —
  • Alienware S5800 ergonomic gaming chair —

