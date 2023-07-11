 Skip to main content
From gaming PCs to monitors: The best Alienware Prime Day deals

Aaron Mamiit
By

With Amazon launching this year’s Prime Day deals, other retailers are releasing their own offers to try to attract customers while they’re still on their personal shopping sprees. Gamers who are on the hunt for Prime Day gaming laptop deals and bargains on other gaming devices and accessories should check out Dell’s discounts for its Alienware brand. Here are the best Alienware Prime Day deals that you can take advantage of right now, but you need to complete your purchases as soon as possible because we’re not sure how long these lowered prices will last.

Our favorite Prime Day Alienware deal

Alienware m17 R5 laptop sitting next to a headset.
Dell / Alienware

For a machine that will challenge the best gaming laptops while maintaining a relatively affordable price, you can’t go wrong with the Alienware m17 R5 gaming laptop, which Dell is currently selling for $1,100 following a $700 discount on its original price of $1,800. It’s capable of running all of the best PC games without any issues because it’s powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor and the Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics card, and it also comes with 16GB of RAM that’s recommended by our guide on how much RAM do you need as the best place to start for gaming.

The Alienware m17 R5 gaming laptop is equipped with a 17.3-inch display with Full HD resolution for sharp details and lifelike colors, and with an up 480Hz refresh rate, you’ll enjoy the smoothest gameplay that you’ll ever experience. The gaming laptop also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 512GB SSD, which will offer ample storage space for several AAA titles with all the updated that you need to download for them.

A gaming laptop should be built to keep up with the ever-increasing requirements of modern video games, according to our laptop buying guide. The Alienware m17 R5 is capable of that while staying pretty affordable compared to its peers, and even cheaper with Dell’s $700 discount that brings its price down to just $1,100 from $1,800 originally.

More Prime Day Alienware deals we love

Hurry — This Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 4090 is $980 off
An Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop alongside a gaming monitor on a desk.

Alienware is one of the most popular names in gaming, and today you can get a great deal at Dell on the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop. This is one of the more sought-after gaming desktops, and it’s loaded with impressive hardware for this deal, including the powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card. As built for this deal the Aurora R15 comes in at $3,700, and while that may seem like a lot, it’s a pretty impressive discount of $980 from its regular price of $4,680. Free shipping is included of you decide it’s the right gaming PC for you.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop
Despite all of the great options available when it comes to landing one of the best gaming desktops, Alienware often stands alone at the top of people’s gaming wishlist. The Aurora R15 gaming desktop is a great companion when taking on some of the best PC games, and as it’s build for this deal, there’s not much you could throw at it that it can’t handle. It has a 24-core Intel i9 processor, 32GB of RAM, and the aforementioned NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, which has 24GB of its own dedicated RAM. This is a pretty impressive build — all of these internals combine to create a powerful, fluid, and unflinching gaming experience.

Read more
This 15-inch Dell laptop can be yours for $300 today with this deal
dell inspiron 15 3000 deal june 2022 7000 01

Dell always seems to be one of the best laptop brands, and today you can save big on a Dell Inspiron laptop. The 15-inch Dell Inspiron model is currently going for just $300, which is a savings of $180 from its regular price of $480. This is a good laptop option if you’re searching the best laptops for college or if you’re hoping to land something comparable to the best budget laptops. Dell is including free shipping with a purchase as well.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 15
The Dell Inspiron 15 laptop is an all-purpose laptop that can easily be put to good use by almost anyone. This build isn’t going to rank among the best laptops — it has modest specs that keep it closer to an entry-level laptop in terms of performance, but it still has enough to get most users through their day. It has an Intel processor and Intel graphics, and the solid state drive comes in at 512GB, which should be plenty to house all of your favorite software and apps. You’ll even have some storage space leftover for things like music and photo libraries should you need room for them.

Read more
This Lenovo gaming PC with an RTX 3060 is $300 off right now
lenovo legion tower 5i deal february 2023 gaming pc featured

Today at Lenovo you can upgrade your gaming setup with some big savings if you prefer to do so with a desktop gaming PC. The Lenovo Tower 5 Gen 8 is seeing a build with some impressive specs discounted to just $1,200. It would regularly cost $1,500, which makes this gaming PC worth a savings of $300. Free shipping is included with a purchase, as are three free months of Xbox Game Pass, which all gamers should be able to put to good use.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Tower 5 gaming PC
There are a lot of gaming PC options out there to help you take on all of the best PC games, but one of the main draws of a setup like the Lenovo Legion Tower 5 is that you can essentially custom-build it now or upgrade its internal hardware at any point in the future. As built for this deal it has an AMD Ryzen 7 7700X processor and 16GB of RAM. This should be enough to get any gamer going, and if it’s not, you can lean on the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. This is a popular graphics card amongst gamers, as it’s incredibly capable when it comes to HD gaming. The Legion Tower 5 also comes with 1TB of super fast solid state storage space.

Read more