With Amazon launching this year’s Prime Day deals, other retailers are releasing their own offers to try to attract customers while they’re still on their personal shopping sprees. Gamers who are on the hunt for Prime Day gaming laptop deals and bargains on other gaming devices and accessories should check out Dell’s discounts for its Alienware brand. Here are the best Alienware Prime Day deals that you can take advantage of right now, but you need to complete your purchases as soon as possible because we’re not sure how long these lowered prices will last.

Our favorite Prime Day Alienware deal

For a machine that will challenge the best gaming laptops while maintaining a relatively affordable price, you can’t go wrong with the Alienware m17 R5 gaming laptop, which Dell is currently selling for $1,100 following a $700 discount on its original price of $1,800. It’s capable of running all of the best PC games without any issues because it’s powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor and the Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics card, and it also comes with 16GB of RAM that’s recommended by our guide on how much RAM do you need as the best place to start for gaming.

The Alienware m17 R5 gaming laptop is equipped with a 17.3-inch display with Full HD resolution for sharp details and lifelike colors, and with an up 480Hz refresh rate, you’ll enjoy the smoothest gameplay that you’ll ever experience. The gaming laptop also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 512GB SSD, which will offer ample storage space for several AAA titles with all the updated that you need to download for them.

A gaming laptop should be built to keep up with the ever-increasing requirements of modern video games, according to our laptop buying guide. The Alienware m17 R5 is capable of that while staying pretty affordable compared to its peers, and even cheaper with Dell’s $700 discount that brings its price down to just $1,100 from $1,800 originally.

More Prime Day Alienware deals we love

