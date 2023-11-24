The best 17-inch laptop Black Friday deals you can shop now

Perhaps the best starting point for choosing a laptop is the size. If you need a nice big screen, your best option is a 17-inch laptop. It’s the biggest option from most laptop brands. We’ve pulled the best Black Friday deals on 17-inch laptops from retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, HP, Dell and Lenovo. check them out below, including our spotlight on the best deal right now: $600 off a Dell XPS 17.

Best 17-inch laptop Black Friday deal

Dell XPS 17 — $1,799, was $2,399

The Dell XPS is one of our favorite laptop lines. They come in 13, 15 and 17 inches, and the XPS 17 is the cream of the crop. This particular model is on sale for $1,799, down $600 from its usual $2,399 price tag. Let’s take a look under the hood.

The screen on this XPS 17 is a FHD+, meaning it runs at 1900 x 1200 resolution. It has a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and 512GB of storage. It also comes with an Nvidia RTX 4060, a powerful graphics card that will handle video rendering and gaming with ease. It comes with 16GB of RAM, so you’ll be able to do multitasking without noticing significant slowdown. All of this is wrapped up in a light chassis and a quality keyboard with a backlight and a fingerprint sensor.

More 17-inch laptop Black Friday deals we love

We’ve gathered some other 17-inch laptop deals from around the internet too. We’ve got options like the cheap Acer Chromebook or SGIN laptop. HP also has some great options, like its famous Envy line. Just because these deals are available right now, and labeled “Black Friday,” doesn’t mean they’ll stick around for the rest of the shopping holiday. They certainly have the potential to sell out. Even if they don’t, retailers might decide to end them as they replace them with other laptop deals as the shopping holiday get closer. If you see something you like, grab it.

How we chose these 17-inch laptop Black Friday deals

We started looking at our reviews — what we like, and what we don’t like. We then head out and find the best deals on these items, so we’re purposefully curating, instead of filling the list with products that just happen to be discounted. We think a smaller, more definitive list is better than a list of a thousand products.

We also include things we haven’t reviewed where it makes sense, doing our research to make sure it’s a quality product. We’re looking at reviews from subject matter experts and on the shopping platforms themselves, and comparing the product to the alternatives. If we think it all checks out, it makes the cut.

Once we were confident we found all the best 17-inch laptop Black Friday deals, we then ordered them in a list from cheapest to most expensive. We recommend scrolling down to the product at the top-end of your budget, and rest assured we think it’s the very best value you’re going to get at that price point.

Of course, we’re also using price comparison and history tools, as well as our own first party data, to make sure you’re getting a good deal. This is something you can do while shopping around yourself too, using tools like CamelCamelCamel, which shows you historic pricing for items on Amazon.

We’re not perfect and it’s totally possible that we may have missed something while curating this list of the best 17-inch laptop Black Friday deals? If you’ve found a killer deal you think should be included, drop us a line at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com and we’ll consider it in the next update.

Also keep in mind that all prices were accurate at the time of publishing. While we’re checking back and updating this post with the latest deals and prices, we can’t ignore the fact that deals move fast on Black Friday, and it’s possible that an offer may have expired between when you click and when we last hit update.

Should you shop these deals or wait for Cyber Monday?

Shop now! That’s our advice.

There’s no guarantee that the best 17-inch laptop Black Friday deals we’re seeing today will be available tomorrow, let alone on Cyber Monday, and it’s even more unlikely that these items will be cheaper then. The same deals we’re seeing on Black Friday tend to run the weekend through the Cyber Monday deals event.

In the unlikely event that the item you purchased today is cheaper on Cyber Monday, you can always purchase it again and cancel or return the original order. It’s better to get something in the bag than miss out on what could just be the bargain of the year. Time isn’t on our side when it comes to Black Friday deals.

But that’s what we’re here for: We help you find the best deals. If we’ve included something on this list, we don’t think it’s price will slip further between now and Cyber Monday — and if it does, it won’t be by anything significant (a few bucks at most), so it still represents a significant savings, and one that’s not to be missed.

