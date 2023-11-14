If you need a large screen for your laptop, 17 inches is the way to go. Laptops this big are great for video editors, gamers, and people who stream a lot of content on their laptops. While the primary focus here is the screen size, there are some other benefits to larger laptops. For one, manufacturers can fit better components and fancier features into a large laptop. You’ll see things on the list below like RGB keyboards and touchscreens. We’ve picked out options from across the Black Friday deals available today, including our favorite deal: $600 off the Dell XPS 17.

Best 17-inch laptop Black Friday deal

The Dell XPS is one of our favorite laptop lines. They come in 13, 15 and 17 inches, and the XPS 17 is the cream of the crop. This particular model is on sale for $1,799, down $600 from its usual $2,399. Let’s take a look under the hood.

The screen on this XPS 17 is a FHD+, meaning it runs at 1900 x 1200 resolution. It has a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and 512GB of storage. It also comes with an Nvidia RTX 4060, a powerful graphics card that will handle video rendering and gaming with ease. It comes with 16GB of RAM, so you’ll be able to do multitasking without noticing significant slowdown. All of this is wrapped up in a light chassis and a quality keyboard with a backlight and a fingerprint sensor.

More 17-inch laptop Black Friday deals we love

We’ve gathered some other 17-inch laptop deals from around the internet too. We’ve got options like the cheap Acer Chromebook or SGIN laptop. HP also has some great options, like its famous Envy line. Just because these deals are available right now, and labeled “Black Friday,” doesn’t mean they’ll stick around for the rest of the shopping holiday. They certainly have the potential to sell out. Even if they don’t, retailers might decide to end them as they replace them with other laptop deals as the shopping holiday get closer. If you see something you like, grab it.

