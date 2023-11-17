The best Lenovo gaming laptop Black Friday deals right now

Lenovo is probably one of the best-known laptop makers, especially since they have an incredibly wide variety of them to choose from. That also means they have an excellent selection of gaming laptops, so you can hone in on something that fits your budget. That’s especially the case with the ongoing early Black Friday deals that are seeing laptops being cut down in price across the board. That said, Lenovo’s selection of gaming laptops is too wide for us to include all their active deals here, so we’ve selected some of our favorites for both AMD and Intel CPUs. Also, if you’re not sure of where to start, you should check out our list of best Lenovo laptops for some good options.

Best Lenovo Gaming Laptop Black Friday Deals (AMD)

Lenovo has a wider selection of AMD gaming laptops, which is great if you want to go with something AMD-powered. Unfortunately, there aren’t any good deals on Lenovo laptops with both an AMD CPU and GPU, but the selection below is wide enough to pick something that fits your needs a bit better. And, if you want something with an RTX 4090 on a budget, then the AMD version is probably the cheapest for Lenovo.

LOQ with RTX 3050 —

IdeaPad Gaming 3 AMD with RTX 4050 —

Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 with RTX 4050 —

Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 with RTX 4070 —

Legion Pro 7 Gen 8 with up to RTX 4090 —

Best Lenovo Gaming Laptop Black Friday Deals (Intel)

As you’d expect, with Intel being a more popular CPU, there are a lot more choices when it comes to Intel-powered gaming laptops, although there are still no options for an AMD GPU in the good deals we find. Even so, you do have a lot of RTX 40-series GPUs to pick from, and even an RTX 3050 series if you want something as cheap as possible, although we’d encourage you to stick with the 40-series.

LOQ with RTX 3050 —

LOQ with RTX 4050 —

Legion Slim 5i Gen 8 with RTX 4050 —

LOQ with RTX 4060 —

Legion Slim 5i Gen 8 with RTX 4060 —

Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 with RTX 4070 —

Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 with RTX 4070 —

Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 with RTX 4070 —

Legion 9i Gen 8 Intel with up to RTX 4090 —

Editors' Recommendations