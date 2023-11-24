 Skip to main content
Best PC case Black Friday deals: save on Thermaltake, NZXT, and more

Albert Bassili
By

As recently as five or six years ago, there weren’t a lot of cases to pick from, and most of them came from a couple of companies and had very similar designs. Since then, there’s been a boom in PC case manufacturers and design, so you have a huge variety to pick from nowadays, whether you want a big one, a small one, a brightly colored one, or one that is all just glass.  Of course, if you feel a little bit lost in all the choices, you can check our guide on how to pick the best PC case for your needs. Once you do and are ready to grab a case, you can take a look at our favorite deal that we’ve found, as well as all the other great Black Friday deals that are floating around.

Best PC Case Black Friday Deal

NZXT H510 Elite Compact ATX Mid-Tower Case
NZXT

NZXT is probably one of the better-known companies when it comes to cases of AIO coolers, and the H510 Elite is one of the best cases on the market that hits both price and performance. It comes pre-loaded with three fans, one in the front and two in the back, as well as filters for the PSU. There’s also lots of support for water-cooling radiators of various sizes, and you can find several spots for cable management, whether it’s ties, supports, or places you can hide your cable behind. It also has a Smart device v2 that controls two HUE 2 RGB lighting and three fan channels, and the side panel is made of double-tempered glass, which will give you full view of any colorful internals you use.

More PC Case Black Friday Deals We Love

If the NZXT H510 Elite doesn’t quite tickle your fancy and you want something a bit bigger or smaller, we’ve collected some great deals on PC cases below. We’ve done our best to pick a few from each manufacturer, and with different designs, sizes, and materials, so you have a bit more choice in what you can grab.

  • Thermaltake Versa H18 —
  • Thermaltake V250 TG —
  • Corsair 4000D Airflow —
  • MSI MPG VELOX 100R —
  • Corsair 5000D Airflow —
  • Thermaltake Core P6 —
  • NZXT H1 SFF Mini ITX —
  • Corsair 5000D Airflow —
  • Corsair iCUE 7000X —

