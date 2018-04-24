Best Buy knocks off up to $265 off the MacBook Pro in one-day sale

Share

If you’re in the market for Apple gear, Best Buy has a one-day sale today, April 24, that offers some deep discounts on the MacBook Pro and last year’s iPad. Today’s deal is good for the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, though unfortunately the 15-inch model isn’t included in Best Buy’s sale.

With the deal, the Core i5 model with 8GB RAM and 128GB of solid-state storage drops to just $1,049 for both the Space Gray and the Silver colorways. This is down from the listed price of $1,300. If you tack on student pricing, you’ll end up paying just under $1,000 today, according to Macworld.

If 128GB is not enough storage for you, a similar configuration with twice the storage comes out to just $1,235 with the deal applied, for both Space Gray and Silver models.

For more performance, you can upgrade to the 13-inch Space Gray MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB of solid-state storage for just $2,000, a $200 saving from that model’s listed price of $2,200.

If you’d like more information on the MacBook Pro, be sure to read our review of the laptop. In our evaluation, we loved the display, the loudspeakers, and the responsive touchpad, but keyboard travel was very shallow with Apple’s second-generation butterfly key mechanism. If you’re not entirely stuck on Apple’s ecosystem, we also have some recommendations for the top thin and light notebooks you can buy today.

In addition to discounting the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar models, Best Buy is also offering an $80 discount on last year’s iPad model. The Silver 32GB iPad with Wi-Fi from 2017 is now $249. In addition to silver, the sale also applies to the Space Gray and Gold models.

You can also upgrade to the Silver 128GB iPad for just $329 if you need more storage. Like the 32GB sale, the 128GB model is also available in Space Gray and Gold.

The biggest difference between last year’s iPad and this year’s model — aside from an upgraded processor — is that the 2018 iPad comes with support for Apple Pencil. The accessory may be beneficial to students looking to illustrate, take handwritten notes, or use the iPad for art.