Best Buy knocked $650 off one of our favorite gaming laptops

If you’re a gamer, then you’re likely familiar with ASUS’ lineup of gaming laptops called ‘Republic of Gamers’ or ROG for short. These laptops tend to focus on high-end gaming specifications, with a lot of horsepower under the hood and a price tag to match. Of course, that doesn’t mean that all the laptops under the brand are big, bulky, and have the biggest screens possible; on the contrary, small ROG laptops like the Zephyrus G14 are just as powerful while being quite portable.

Unfortunately, they still come with a big price tag, and while finding great gaming laptop deals on these smaller laptops can be hard, luckily, Best Buy is selling the Zephyrus G14 for $1,000 rather than the usual $1,650. That’s a substantial discount for a laptop that can go head to head with a log of gaming PC, so if you’re looking for a small but powerful gaming laptop with a large discount, the Zephyrus G14 is your best bet, so lets take a look at it.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 appears in our roundup of the best gaming laptops partly because of its portability. Its 14-inch display with WQXGA resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate is smaller than the screens found in most of its peers, and it only weighs about 3.6 lbs. with a thickness of just 0.73 of an inch, for a lightweight gaming laptop that’s very easy to carry around with you.

However, despite being tagged as one of the smallest gaming laptops ever made, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 doesn’t sacrifice performance. Inside are the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS processor and the AMD Radeon RX 6700S graphics card, alongside 16GB of RAM that’s enough for most gamers, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. The gaming laptop runs on Windows 11 Home out of the box, pre-installed in a 1TB SSD that will have enough space for several of the best PC games. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is also equipped with the ROG Intelligent Cooling technology, which allows the system to automatically choose between several cooling modes depending on the situation.

Not all laptop deals cater to the needs of gamers, so you wouldn’t want to pass on this chance to get the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop for much cheaper than usual from Best Buy. At $1,000 instead of $1,650, it’s still not what you’d call affordable, but you’ll be getting amazing value from this purchase, not to mention the $650 in savings that will go a long way toward building out your gaming arsenal. There’s no information on when the offer expires though, so it’s highly recommended that you push through with the transaction as soon as possible.

