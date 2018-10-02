Final leaks show black Surface Pro, Surface Laptop, and Surface Studio

Share

In addition to modest upgrades to its hardware, the biggest change this year to the Surface product would be the addition of a black color. When the Surface RT and Surface Pro initially debuted, Microsoft went with a black coat on the devices’ VaporMg construction.

However, in recent years, Microsoft switched to silver and later added more color options for the Surface Laptop range. Previously, a Microsoft New Zealand event listing hinted at the black color option. “But in October 2018, Surface goes Back to Black,” the listing detailed, confirming earlier leaks and speculations.

And most recently, WalkingCat posted on Twitter what is believed to be final press shots for the black Surface Pro, Surface Laptop, and Surface Studio (shown above).

Microsoft’s refreshed hardware is expected to bring new Intel processors to make the Surface lineup more competitive. It’s believed that the Surface Pro and Surface Laptop will get updated to eighth-generation Intel processors, while leaked benchmarks suggest that the Surface Studio will get an updated seventh-generation Intel chip.

Black peripherals

In addition to Surface PCs, Microsoft may also unveil updated peripherals.

Hours ahead of Microsoft’s press event on Tuesday, October 2, Best Buy outed Microsoft’s Modern Mobile Wireless BlueTrack Mouse in the black variant. The listing for the peripheral in the black color gives further credibility that Microsoft may be making a return to black when it refreshes its Surface PC products with color-coordinated accessories.

Although the listing appears to still be live, Best Buy has since pulled the product, noting that the item is no longer available for purchase. “This item is no longer available,” Best Buy said on its website. “But don’t go! We have similar items in stock.”

In addition to the Modern Mouse, Microsoft is also believed to announce an updated model of its Surface Dial and Surface Pen, though we don’t yet know if those will be painted in black.

The company may also use the event to announce updates to its software and services. Given that the next major Windows 10 update, which Microsoft said would be called the October 2018 Update, is around the corner, Microsoft may also demo some of the new features that will be hitting Windows 10 this month.