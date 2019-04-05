Share

If you’ve been thinking of purchasing a new Apple laptop recently, today is your day to head to the shops. Best Buy is currently running a one-day-only sale on the new 2018 MacBook Air, bringing prices to as low as $950.

As is typical for some of the most recent deals on the 2018 MacBook Air, the sale is covering two versions of the laptop. The first deal cuts out $250 and brings the price of the entry-level MacBook Air down from $1,200 to $950 — one of the lowest prices ever. This model comes equipped with 128GB solid-state drive, a dual-core Intel Core i5 processor, and 8GB of RAM. You also can choose from any of the three colors Apple currently offers — silver, space gray, as well as gold. Regardless of your choice, as we’ve often noted, this version is still a great choice for general multi-tasking, web browsing, as well as any of your day-to-day computing tasks.

If you want a device with more storage, then Best Buy’s second deal is for you. This offer is cutting the $300 off the price of the 2018 MacBook Air with the dual-core Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and the slightly more spacious 256GB solid-state drive. It now sells for $1,100 instead of $1,400 with the limited time one-day sale. This is the version that we reviewed. We had liked its thin and light design, as well as build quality. The improved third-generation butterfly keyboard, larger trackpad, and support for TouchID were also highs for us in our time with the 2018 MacBook Air. Only the poor battery life, as well as an over-saturated display, held back the new MacBook Air from being the perfect laptop.

Best Buy’s one-day-only sale also discounts the unlocked iPhone X with 64GB of storage. It now starts at $650 instead of $900. If you’re seeking more deals on iPads, Windows laptops, and more, our curated deals page has everything you need. We also have a guide to buying Apple laptops. Be it the MacBook Pro, standard MacBook, or the new 2018 MacBook Air, it has you covered and helps makes sense of which one is right for your life.