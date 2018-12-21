Digital Trends
Computing

Best Buy’s flash sale takes up to $800 off Apple’s 2018 MacBook Pro today

Chuong Nguyen
By
macbook pro t2 coprocessor security issues 2016 touchbar1

If you haven’t found a holiday gift for the tech-lover in your life, Best Buy has a one-day sale that takes as much as $800 on Apple’s current generation MacBook Pro. Best Buy’s flash sale is for the 13-inch 2018 MacBook Pro with Touch Bar.

To take advantage of the full $800 savings, you’ll have to buy an upgraded configuration. Originally priced at $2,900, this model is now $2,100 after Best Buy’s promotion. At this price, you’re getting an Intel seventh-generation Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB solid-state drive. The $800 discount applies to both the space gray and the silver finish, and Best Buy also offers a financing option if you’d rather not pay in full.

If you don’t need that high level of performance, you can opt instead for a slightless less expensive configuration. The $2,000 model is now $1,600 after a $400 discount on Best Buy. You’re getting an Intel Core i5 processor here, half the memory, and half the storage of the pricier configuration. Unfortunately, this less expensive configuration is only available in space gray finish, so you won’t be able to find a silver option as part of Best Buy’s single-day sale.

Both configurations come with integrated Intel Iris Plus Graphics — Apple doesn’t offer discrete graphics options on the smaller 13-inch MacBook Pro — and up to 10 hours of battery life. These MacBook models come with the Touch Bar and biometric security via the integrated Touch ID fingerprint scanner.

If you’re looking at a new MacBook Pro model, the 2018 model offers a significant advantage over Apple’s previous generation models. Apple uses its third-generation keyboard with butterfly key switches on the 2018 MacBook Pro model, which comes with a membrane underneath each key. While Apple claimed that this design will help dampen noise, leading to a quieter typing experience, the real advantage is that the membrane helps prevent dust and debris from getting stuck under the keys. Essentially, the design helped address the problem with sticky keys that plagued Mac products with butterfly key switches prior to the introduction of the third-generation keyboard design. The third-generation keyboard is also found on Apple’s recently refreshed MacBook Air.

If you’re still on the fence between Apple’s MacBook options, be sure to check out our buying guide to find the best Apple laptop for your needs.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Don't Miss

The best Apple Watch deals for December 2018
Android Smartphone with Google Chrome installed
Computing

Close your tabs: Chrome for Android may launch a new sneak peek feature

Chrome for Android users may soon be able to browse the internet without having a ton of tabs open. A new sneak peek feature lets users view content from other webpages without having to open new tabs.
Posted By Anita George
best laptop deals
Deals

Here are the best laptop deals for December 2018

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some holiday shopping for a special someone, we've got you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
PC build-out guide
Computing

We built this powerful 4K gaming rig for under $1,000. Here's what's inside

Think you can make a 4k Gaming PC Build for Under $1,000? We know you can. That's why we've put together a list of great components which can help you get started on your road to ultra HD gaming.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Nvidia Shield TV 16gb Android TV
Gaming

Nvidia says you can supercharge GeForce Now game streaming with these routers

Gamers looking to jump into Nivida's GeForce game streaming service may want to pay attention to a new list of routers officially recommended by the company with an eye toward decreasing latency and improving your overall experience.
Posted By Michael Archambault
best chromebooks the chromebook hp
Computing

Tired of choosing between Windows and Mac? Check out these Chromebooks instead

We've compiled a list of the best Chromebooks -- laptops that combine great battery life, comfortable keyboards, and the performance it takes to run Google's lightweight Chrome OS. From Samsung to Acer, these are the Chromebooks that really…
Posted By Luke Larsen
Macbook with Gmail
Computing

Hackers find a way to bypass Gmail two-factor authentication

Two-factor authentication might be a great way to protect your online accounts, but it isn't foolproof. A new report by Amnesty International has found that hackers using automated tools to pish both a user's password and authentication…
Posted By Michael Archambault
brave browser
Computing

The internet’s free-wheeling spirit is dying, and we have malware to thank

An indirect effect of the modern malware landscape is that it's forcing us to use an increasingly narrow field of services to keep ourselves safe. But what does that mean for new, more varied application alternatives?
Posted By Jon Martindale
top laptop buying mistakes guide
Computing

Watch out for these top-10 laptop buying mistakes

Buying a new laptop is exciting, but you need to watch your footing. There are a number of pitfalls you need to avoid and we're here to help. Check out these top-10 laptop buying mistakes and how to avoid them.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
windows 10 october update
Computing

You’ll soon be able to easily find that ‘shrug’ kaomoji in Windows 10

The latest Windows Insider fast ring build, 18305, is bringing the ability to choose from a selection of kaomoji, the popular group of emoticons and symbols that originated in Japan. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
best graphics card for gaming
Computing

Nvidia’s 11 series of midrange gaming cards may debut next month

Nvidia may launch an 11 series of graphics cards after all. A new rumor suggests we could see Nvidia debut both the RTX 2060 and the 1160 Ti in January, with the latter coming with a lower price tag.
Posted By Jon Martindale
lg 38 inch 144hz g sync gaming display lg38gaming
Computing

LG may show off a new 38-inch monster of a gaming monitor at CES 2019

LG's next gaming display is a 38-inch beast with a 3,840 x 1,600 resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 2ms response time. It even has G-Sync technology baked in so Nvidia owners can avoid screen tearing.
Posted By Jon Martindale
http://s3.amazonaws.com/digitaltrends-uploads-prod/2018/10/samsung-chg90-ultrawide-monitor-review-5481.jpg
Computing

Prices leak for Intel’s 9th-generation CPUs without integrated graphics

Intel's ninth-generation processors without integrated graphics could debut as early as January. Leaked listings from Scandinavian retailers suggest that pricing for the chips will range between $255 and $685 when they launch.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
razer blade stealth 2019
Product Review

If looks could kill, the Razer Blade Stealth would be a deadly weapon

Without discrete graphics, the Razer Blade Stealth never fit well into Razer’s lineup of laptops. That has changed with the newest version, which provides the option for Nvidia MX150 discrete graphics.
Posted By Luke Larsen
lg 34wk95u w ultrawide monitor review feat
Product Review

LG’s super high-res 5K monitor pumps out more pixels than your eyes can handle

Want a 34-inch ultrawide? You have many options from Samsung, Dell, and HP. All of them are good. The LG 34WK95U-W beats them all, but there’s a big catch.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith