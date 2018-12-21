Share

If you haven’t found a holiday gift for the tech-lover in your life, Best Buy has a one-day sale that takes as much as $800 on Apple’s current generation MacBook Pro. Best Buy’s flash sale is for the 13-inch 2018 MacBook Pro with Touch Bar.

To take advantage of the full $800 savings, you’ll have to buy an upgraded configuration. Originally priced at $2,900, this model is now $2,100 after Best Buy’s promotion. At this price, you’re getting an Intel seventh-generation Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB solid-state drive. The $800 discount applies to both the space gray and the silver finish, and Best Buy also offers a financing option if you’d rather not pay in full.

If you don’t need that high level of performance, you can opt instead for a slightless less expensive configuration. The $2,000 model is now $1,600 after a $400 discount on Best Buy. You’re getting an Intel Core i5 processor here, half the memory, and half the storage of the pricier configuration. Unfortunately, this less expensive configuration is only available in space gray finish, so you won’t be able to find a silver option as part of Best Buy’s single-day sale.

Both configurations come with integrated Intel Iris Plus Graphics — Apple doesn’t offer discrete graphics options on the smaller 13-inch MacBook Pro — and up to 10 hours of battery life. These MacBook models come with the Touch Bar and biometric security via the integrated Touch ID fingerprint scanner.

If you’re looking at a new MacBook Pro model, the 2018 model offers a significant advantage over Apple’s previous generation models. Apple uses its third-generation keyboard with butterfly key switches on the 2018 MacBook Pro model, which comes with a membrane underneath each key. While Apple claimed that this design will help dampen noise, leading to a quieter typing experience, the real advantage is that the membrane helps prevent dust and debris from getting stuck under the keys. Essentially, the design helped address the problem with sticky keys that plagued Mac products with butterfly key switches prior to the introduction of the third-generation keyboard design. The third-generation keyboard is also found on Apple’s recently refreshed MacBook Air.

