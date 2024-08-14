The best external SSDs to buy in 2024

The landscape of external solid-state drives (SSDs) continues to evolve, offering faster speeds, greater reliability, and more storage options than ever before. Whether you're a gamer looking for quick load times, a creative professional needing fast access to large files, or a general user wanting to speed up your system, the right SSD can make a significant difference.

Just to be clear, we're not talking about the best internal SSDs that you install into your PC. External SSDs are still very much SSDs though, and this guide will help you navigate the top external SSDs of 2024, highlighting the best options across different needs and budgets, ensuring you find the perfect storage solution for your setup.

When choosing an external SSD, several factors should be considered to ensure it meets your needs:

Storage capacity: Determine how much space you need. For general use, 500GB to 1TB is often sufficient, but if you work with large files like videos or game libraries, you might need 2TB or more.

Performance (speed): Check the read/write speeds. SSDs with higher speeds, like those using NVMe over USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt, offer faster data transfers, reducing wait times when moving large files or running applications directly from the SSD.

Durability and build quality: Consider the SSD's physical robustness, especially if you plan to use it on the go. Look for features like shock resistance, water, and dustproof ratings, and whether the casing is made from sturdy materials like metal or ruggedized plastic.

Interface and compatibility: Ensure the SSD uses a compatible interface with your devices, such as USB-C, USB-A, or Thunderbolt. Compatibility with your operating system is crucial; check if it’s plug-and-play or if special drivers are required.

Price and warranty: External SSDs can vary significantly in price. Balance your budget with your storage and performance needs. Also, consider the warranty period, as a longer warranty often indicates better reliability and customer support.

Pros Consistent performance

Rugged design

Fairly compact

256-bit AES hardware encryption Cons Slightly more expensive than the competition

USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 required to achieve full speeds

Why you should buy this: A fast and reliable external SSD

Who it’s for: Suitable for almost anyone including working professionals, gamers, students, or everyday computing nerds.

Why we picked the Samsung T9:

Samsung makes some of the best SSDs, and its latest T9 external SSD offers impressive performance with read and write speeds reaching up to 2,000MBps. This speed is made possible with its support for the 20Gbps USB standard, which significantly enhances data transfer rates, especially for large files like 4K videos and high-resolution images. The drive is available in three capacities: 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB, while its sleek and compact design paired with a durable build makes it ideal for users who need reliable, high-speed storage on the go. The T9 also features robust data protection, including AES 256-bit hardware encryption, ensuring that your data remains secure.

In terms of build quality, the Samsung T9 has a sturdy, premium feel, with a shock-resistant design that can withstand drops from up to 2 meters. This makes it a good choice for professionals and creatives who require both performance and durability in a portable storage solution. However, its premium features come at a higher price point, which might be a consideration for some users.

Overall, the Samsung T9 is a top-tier external SSD that offers excellent speed, capacity, and durability. While it may be more expensive than other options, its performance justifies the cost, especially for those who prioritize fast data transfers and secure storage in a portable form factor.

Pros Fast transfer speeds (over 3,000MBps)

Well-priced

Up to 4TB capacity

Supports USB 4.0 Cons Slower speeds with write cache enabled

Bulky

Why you should buy this: Currently the fastest external SSD on the market.

Who it’s for: Those who cannot compromise on read and write speeds.

Why we picked the Adata SE920:

The Adata SE920 external SSD stands out for its exceptional speed, leveraging USB 4.0 to deliver up to 40Gbps, making it one of the fastest portable drives available. Its design includes a unique sliding cover that activates an internal fan to manage heat, ensuring stable performance during intensive tasks. Available in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities, the SE920 offers ample storage options and excellent value for its performance level. However, it's slightly bulkier than some competitors, which may be a consideration for those prioritizing portability.

The SSD is an excellent choice for users who need high-speed, reliable external storage, particularly for data-intensive applications and large file transfers. Performance-wise, the SE920 excels, especially at 40Gbps, where it sets records in synthetic benchmarks and large file transfers and manages to perform well on both Windows and Mac systems. While it is pricier than some USB 3.2 Gen 2 drives, its performance and features justify the cost, especially for those who need the speed that USB 4.0 offers.

Pros Slim design

Good performance

Built-in fingerprint reader Cons Cannot unlock without software on PC or Mac

Slightly more expensive

Why you should buy this: A fairly reliable external SSD that is compact and offers fingerprint security.

Who it’s for: Those who deal with a lot of confidential data.

Why we picked the Samsung T7 Touch:

The Samsung T7 Touch is a portable external SSD that stands out for its combination of speed, security, and sleek design. With USB 3.2 Gen 2, it delivers fast data transfer speeds (1,050MBps read and 1,000MBps write speeds), making it ideal for quickly moving large files. A key feature is its built-in fingerprint reader, providing an extra layer of security that’s easy to use and highly effective. The T7 Touch is compact and durable, with a metal casing that protects it from drops, but its higher price may be a drawback for some users.

While the T7 Touch offers impressive performance, it’s not without its downsides. The fingerprint sensor, while convenient, can sometimes be a bit finicky, and the device’s price point is higher compared to other portable SSDs with similar storage capacities. However, for those who prioritize security and speed in a portable form factor, the T7 Touch is an excellent choice.

The T7 Touch’s security features are particularly appealing to users who need to protect sensitive data on the go. In addition to the fingerprint reader, it also supports password protection, giving users multiple ways to secure their files. The SSD is available in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities, offering plenty of storage for various needs.

Pros Striking design

Shock-proof casing

USB 3.2 Gen 2 transfer speeds

Customizable RGB lighting Cons Runs hot

Consoles cannot take advantage of high speeds

Cheaper options available for consoles

Why you should buy this: A tailor-made external SSD for gamers with fast speeds and attractive design.

Who it’s for: Gamers who want to carry their game library along with some RGB flair.

Why we picked the Western Digital Black P40:

The WD Black P40 is a portable storage solution designed specifically for gamers, offering impressive read and write speeds of up to 2,000MBps. This performance makes it ideal for quick load times and transferring large files. Its sleek, compact design is complemented by customizable RGB lighting, adding a stylish touch to any gaming setup. The P40 is also said to be highly durable, featuring a shock-resistant build that ensures it can withstand the rigors of travel and everyday use.

Its USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 interface ensures compatibility with a wide range of devices, making it versatile for use with consoles, PCs, and other gaming systems. One of the standout features of the WD Black P40 is its customizable RGB lighting, which can be synchronized with other gaming peripherals for a cohesive aesthetic. This feature, combined with the drive's high-speed performance, makes it a popular choice among gamers who value both function and form.

Available in capacities ranging from 500GB to 2TB, the P40 provides ample storage for even the largest game libraries. There's also the newer WD Black P50, which we don't fully recommend as it offers similar performance at a higher price point. The only main difference is that it comes in a higher 4TB capacity option and ditches the RGB lighting.

Pros Supports USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt

Robust construction

Supports macOS file systems

Excellent performance Cons Very expensive

Fairly large for a portable drive

Why you should buy this: A high-performance external SSD compatible with macOS.

Who it’s for: Mac users looking for a super-fast external storage solution.

Why we picked the OWC Express 1M2:

The OWC Express 1M2 SSD is highly compatible with macOS, offering seamless integration with both Thunderbolt 3 and Thunderbolt 4 ports found on Mac devices as well as USB 4.0. This makes it ideal for professionals in fields like video editing and design, where high-speed data transfers are crucial.

The drive can be formatted with macOS file systems, such as APFS or HFS+, ensuring it supports all the advanced features Mac users rely on. Moreover, its rugged build provides durability, making it a reliable choice for demanding Mac environments. It is capable of reaching over 3,000MBps data transfer speeds when used with 40Gbps connectivity.

The drive's robust construction also supports heavy workloads without compromising performance, ensuring it remains cool even during extended use. It does come at a hefty price, but the company also offers the OWC Express 1M2 as barebones, so you can install your own M.2 NVMe SSD.

Pros Highly rugged design with IP68 rating

Supports both USB and Thunderbolt

Fast transfer speed Cons Expensive

Consumes more power over Thunderbolt

Why you should buy this: A fast and reliable external SSD with the highest toughness rating.

Who it’s for: Professionals who need a speedy storage solution in tough working environments.

Why we picked the SanDisk Pro G40:

The SanDisk Pro G40 is a versatile and rugged external drive with an IP68 rating, the highest available on any external SSD. This ensures that it is highly resistant to dust and water, making it ideal for outdoor and demanding environments.

The drive excels in performance as it offers both Thunderbolt and USB 3.2 Gen 2 connectivity, making it a top choice for users needing fast 40Gbps speeds. Though it performs well across both interfaces, the drive tends to consume more power and generate more heat when using Thunderbolt compared to USB. This makes it a better fit for tasks requiring rapid data transfer rather than everyday use.

It also comes at a relatively high price, with the 2TB model costing significantly more than other USB-only alternatives like the Samsung T9. Overall, the SanDisk Pro G40 is highly recommended for those who need a speedy external SSD, along with a robust weatherproof chassis.

Pros Highly portable design

Fairly good transfer speeds

Value for money Cons No hardware encryption

Slow operation during long data transfers

Why you should buy this: A tiny external SSD that offers good performance at a low price.

Who it’s for: Those who are looking for an external SSD for everyday computing and data transport.

Why we picked the Kingston XS1000:

The Kingston XS1000 external SSD stands out for its affordability, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious users seeking portable storage. Despite its low price, it offers solid performance with read and write speeds of up to 1,050MBps that meet basic needs, although it's not as fast as premium models. The compact design and ease of use add to its appeal, particularly for users who need simple, reliable storage on the go.

Sadly there is no high-capacity model beyond 2TB, and the drive lacks hardware encryption, which can be a concern for consumers who care about data security.

