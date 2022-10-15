 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Products

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The best gaming mouse for esports

Kunal Khullar
By

Esports professionals rely on the best gear so they can have an edge while playing in tournaments. But trying to nail down the best mouse for esports is tricky because it can't account for personal preference. But broadly speaking, they are usually lightweight and fast, featuring premium sensors that can track accurately during fast motion. Most of them also have a minimalistic design with a basic layout to avoid accidental key presses, as well as adjustable sensitivity, customizable weighting, and RGB lighting.

Here is a look at some of the best gaming mice for 2022 that are suitable for esports titles. These should also serve very well for casual gaming and everyday work, too.

Razer Viper Ultimate
Razer Viper Ultimate
Best wireless gaming mouse for esports
Jump to details
CORSAIR SABRE RGB PRO CHAMPION SERIES FPS/MOBA Gaming Mouse - Ergonomic Shape for Esports and Competitive Play - Ultra-Lightweight 74g - Flexible Paracord Cable
Corsair Sabre RGB Pro
Best wired gaming mouse for esports
Jump to details
Cooler Master MM720 Black Matte Lightweight Gaming Mouse with Ultraweave Cable, 16000 DPI Optical Sensor, RGB and Unique Claw Grip Shape
Cooler Master MM720
Best gaming mouse for claw and palm grips
Jump to details
Logitech G Pro X Superlight
Logitech G Pro X Superlight
Best ultralight wireless gaming mouse for esports
Jump to details
Mad Catz B.A.T. 6+ Wired Gaming Mouse - 16000DPI - 10 Programmable Buttons - Patented Dakota Switch - Adjustable Grip - with 2 Interchangeable Palm Rests & 3 Interchangeable Side Skirts - Black
Mad Catz B.A.T. 6+
Best modular gaming mouse for esports
Jump to details
HyperX Pulsefire Haste – Gaming Mouse, Ultra-Lightweight, 59g, Honeycomb Shell, Hex Design, RGB, HyperFlex USB Cable, Up to 16000 DPI, 6 Programmable Buttons
HyperX Pulsefire Haste
Best esports gaming mouse on a budget
Jump to details
Razer Viper Ultimate sitting on a desk.

Razer Viper Ultimate

Best wireless gaming mouse for esports

Pros
  • Lightweight yet solid build quality
  • Excellent ambidextrous design
  • Fast and responsive switches
  • Low latency
Cons
  • Micro USB cable
  • Not suitable for large hands

Why you should buy this: It is one of the best wireless gaming mice on the market.

Who it's for: Gamers looking for a lightweight wireless gaming mouse for precise tracking and super-fast switches.

Why we picked the Razer Viper Ultimate:

The Razer Viper Ultimate is an excellent gaming mouse for esports enthusiasts and professionals. It comes with a lightweight design, weighing only 74 grams for a smooth glide and precise flicks during fast gameplay. The ambidextrous design combined with additional buttons on either side ensure compatibility with both left- and right-hand users as well. Other notable features include eight programmable buttons that can be set using Razer's Synapse software, up to five onboard profiles, and a respectable battery life of 70 hours.

The optical switches on the mouse offer a super-fast response time of 0.2ms and are rated for a lifecycle of 70 million clicks, while the sensor can go up to 20,000 DPI. The mouse connects wirelessly using Razer's proprietary HyperSpeed technology via a dongle, while the bundled Micro USB cable allows you the use the mouse in wired mode and charges it at the same time. The mouse is also available with a charging dock that comes with Chroma RGB and some pogo pins to charge the mouse.

Razer Viper Ultimate
Razer Viper Ultimate
Best wireless gaming mouse for esports
The Corsair Sabre RGB Pro esports gaming mouse.

Corsair Sabre RGB Pro

Best wired gaming mouse for esports

Pros
  • Lightweight
  • Suitable for large hands
  • On-the-fly DPI controls
  • Wide side buttons
Cons
  • Minimum CPU specs for 8000Hz hyper-polling

Why you should buy this: It is one of the best wired gaming mice built for and tested by top esports professionals.

Who it's for: Esports professionals looking for a minimalistic, lightweight, and responsive wired gaming mouse.

Why we picked the Corsair Sabre RGB Pro:

Corsair has a strong portfolio of gaming peripherals, and the Sabre RGB Pro mouse is part of its Champion Series, which is meant for esports professionals and ambitious amateurs. It is a lightweight wired gaming mouse with clean aesthetics that has been designed to offer the best comfort and is suitable for first-person shooter (FPS) or MOBA games. It comes with Corsair's Axon hyper-processing technology to deliver up to 8,000Hz polling rate, while the specially designed Quickstrike buttons ensure zero gaps between the primary buttons and the Omron switches underneath. The sensor on the Sabre RGB Pro is PixArt’s PMW3392, which can go up to 18,000 DPI, and you can switch between different sensitivities using the dedicated DPI button on top. The mouse also comes with a drag-reducing flexible paracord cable and 100% PTFE feet for a smooth gliding experience while playing games.

The mouse also comes with a total of six programmable buttons and RGB lighting, both of which can be controlled using Corsair's iCUE software. There is also a wireless version of the Sabre RGB Pro that offers low-latency Bluetooth and Corsair's Slipstream 2.4GHz wireless tech, but it is priced significantly higher at about $99.

CORSAIR SABRE RGB PRO CHAMPION SERIES FPS/MOBA Gaming Mouse - Ergonomic Shape for Esports and Competitive Play - Ultra-Lightweight 74g - Flexible Paracord Cable
Corsair Sabre RGB Pro
Best wired gaming mouse for esports
The Cooler Master MM720 gaming mouse in black and white color variants.

Cooler Master MM720

Best gaming mouse for claw and palm grips

Pros
  • Surprisingly comfortable
  • Ultralight
  • Solid sensor performance
  • Good click latency
Cons
  • Not suitable for large hands

Why you should buy this: An ultra-light gaming mouse designed with ergonomics in mind.

Who it's for: Gamers who have small hands or are adept with the claw or palm grips.

Why we picked the Cooler Master MM720:

The Cooler Master MM720 might have a peculiar shape, but it is an excellent mouse designed specifically for right-hand usage and suitable for gamers who prefer the claw or palm grip. It is curvy and contoured to mimic the natural shape of a hand, and since it is short and wide, it fits small- to medium-sized hands quite naturally. There is a paracord-style cable as well as PFTE feet for a tangle-free and smooth experience. It is also extremely lightweight at just 49 grams, thanks to its honeycomb shell. Apart from the standard left, right, and middle buttons, there are two side buttons, all of which can be programmed

The PixArt PMW3389 sensor on the MM720 is fast and accurate, with up to 16,000 DPI that can be adjusted with steps of 100, and overall, the mouse performs very well with low click latency and a high polling rate. The mouse also comes with two-zone RGB lighting and IP58 certification, and you can choose between a glossy or matte finish in black or white color options.

Cooler Master MM720 Black Matte Lightweight Gaming Mouse with Ultraweave Cable, 16000 DPI Optical Sensor, RGB and Unique Claw Grip Shape
Cooler Master MM720
Best gaming mouse for claw and palm grips
Product image of the Logitech G Pro X Superlight wireless gaming mouse on a white background.

Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Best ultralight wireless gaming mouse for esports

Pros
  • Ultra-lightweight design
  • Premium build quality
  • Responsive and low click latency
  • Good wireless performance
Cons
  • Micro USB

Why you should buy this: It is one of the lightest gaming mice that offers both wired and wireless connectivity.

Who it's for: Those who are looking for a premium ultralight wireless gaming mouse for professional esports gaming.

Why we picked the Logitech G Pro X Superlight:

The Logitech G Pro X Superlight is one of the most lightweight gaming mice you can get. Having an ultra-thin body instead of a honeycomb design, it weighs less than 63 grams and offers Logitech's Lightspeed wireless functionality. It features Logitech's top-of-the-line 25K Hero sensor that can go up to 25,000 DPI and can be customized with increments of 50 DPI. It offers excellent click latency in both wired and wireless modes and features premium PTFE feet that allow it to glide with ease.

The Logitech G-Hub software lets you reprogram all the buttons, and there is onboard memory as well to save profiles. The ambidextrous design is clean-looking and suitable for all types of grips with various hand sizes. However, it only has side buttons on one side, so left-handed users might want to look elsewhere. Also, it doesn't have USB-C and instead comes with an older-generation Micro USB cable. It offers about 70 hours of battery life on a full charge and additionally comes with Logitech's proprietary wireless charging, which works only with its own custom mousepad.

Logitech G Pro X Superlight
Logitech G Pro X Superlight
Best ultralight wireless gaming mouse for esports
Product render of the Mad Catz B.A.T. 6+ customizable gaming mouse.

Mad Catz B.A.T. 6+

Best modular gaming mouse for esports

Pros
  • Multiple modular options
  • Ambidextrous shape
  • High-quality build
  • 2000Hz polling rate
Cons
  • Limited software customizations

Why you should buy this: A highly customizable gaming mouse suitable for both left- and right-handed users.

Who it's for: Enthusiasts looking for a modular gaming mouse that is well-built yet lightweight.

Why we picked the Mad Catz B.A.T. 6+:

Mad Catz has a wide range of customizable gaming mice, but if you are looking for the perfect balance, then check out the B.A.T. 6+. Featuring hardcore gamer aesthetics, the company says that the design has been inspired by spaceships, hypercars, and batmobiles. The mouse has an ambidextrous shape, making it great for both left- and right-handed users, and overall, it feels very well-built. It also comes with swappable backplates and side skirts for a personalized gaming experience whether you have a claw- or fingertip-style grip. Suitable and highly customizable for all types of games, especially FPS titles, the mouse performs quite well with a low lift-off distance, up to 16,000 DPI range, 2ms response time, and a maximum polling rate of 2000Hz.

Mad Catz B.A.T. 6+ Wired Gaming Mouse - 16000DPI - 10 Programmable Buttons - Patented Dakota Switch - Adjustable Grip - with 2 Interchangeable Palm Rests & 3 Interchangeable Side Skirts - Black
Mad Catz B.A.T. 6+
Best modular gaming mouse for esports
Product banner of the HyperX Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse on red and black background.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste

Best esports gaming mouse on a budget

Pros
  • Lightweight honeycomb design
  • Great for most hand sizes and grip types
  • Precise sensor tracking
  • Well-priced
  • Bundled grip tape and additional feet
Cons
  • Could use more RGB
  • Software needs improvement

Why you should buy this: A value-for-money gaming mouse with a lightweight design and reliable performance.

Who it's for: Esports professionals looking for a reliable bang-for-the-buck gaming mouse.

Why we picked the HyperX Pulsefire Haste:

For those on a tight budget, the HyperX Pulsefire Haste is highly recommended. It is currently priced at just $30, and with its great build quality, it should last for years to come. The honeycomb body makes it lightweight (58 grams), making it great for fast-paced games. The Pixart 3335 sensor on the mouse is said to deliver a balance between weight and performance and is rated for up 16,000 DPI, while the TTC Golden dustproof microswitches are rated for 60 million clicks and offer reliable and accurate actuation.

The 100% PTFE feet ensure a smooth gliding experience, and you get extra PTFE feet and grip tape in the box for that extra support and control. Featuring a total of six buttons, the HyperX NGENUITY software can be used to customize all of them as well as tune DPI settings, RGB lighting, and record macros.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste – Gaming Mouse, Ultra-Lightweight, 59g, Honeycomb Shell, Hex Design, RGB, HyperFlex USB Cable, Up to 16000 DPI, 6 Programmable Buttons
HyperX Pulsefire Haste
Best esports gaming mouse on a budget

Frequently Asked Questions

Are wireless gaming mouse good for esports?

There was a time when wireless mice were not considered great for gaming due to latency and signal interference issues. However, modern wireless gaming mice come with reliable 2.4Ghz-based connectivity that ensures a reliable and lag-free experience. Some of the benefits of having a wireless gaming mouse include a cable-free experience, which means a cleaner setup, thus offering a wider range of movement. However, wireless mice can be more expensive compared to their wired counterparts, and certain models need to be charged regularly.

Why should you buy an esports gaming mouse?

You don't have to buy an esports gaming mouse, but it does have benefits. Compared to regular and even some gaming mice, the ones that have been designed with esports titles in mind are usually lighter in weight and offer smooth feet for a better glide, customizable DPI settings, and a limited number of buttons. They also feature premium sensors that offer high sensitivity and accurate tracking, dedicated software, and onboard profile memory to store your settings. Most manufacturers also focus on making esports gaming mice with a design that can cater to a wide audience, while some are made specifically for certain grip types and hand sizes.

Editors' Recommendations

Best gaming laptop deals for October 2022
intel 11th gen h series 230 fps teaser video gaming laptops
Best laptop deals: Get a portable workhorse from $119 today
Woman using the Asus ProArt Studiobook on a desk.
This pre-built gaming PC from Alienware has a $450 discount today
A pair of Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming Desktops.
The new Dell G16 gaming laptop is still on sale post-Prime Day
An open Dell G16 laptop with its lid open.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 hands-on review: gain some, lose some
The Surface Laptop 5 on a table outside.
Nvidia expands DLSS 2 support, but DLSS 3 remains elusive
Nvidia logo.
What power supply do you need for the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080?
The RTX 4090 and RTX 3090 sitting on a table side-by-side.
Why Microsoft Surface still doesn’t have a true answer to the MacBook Air
The lid of the Surface Laptop 5.
Dell slashes $500 off the XPS 15 to compete with Amazon Prime Day
The Dell XPS 15 laptop sitting on a table.
Dell XPS 13 alternative: HP Spectre x360 is $350 off today
The new HP Spectre x360 16 in use on a desk.
Best Microsoft Surface Pro deals for October 2022
Best monitor deals for October 2022
Dell UltraSharp 27 4K PremierColor Monitor
RTX-washing old PC games makes for an impressive tech demo, but not much else
A screenshot of Portal RTX with RTX on or off.