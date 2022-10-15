The best gaming mouse for esports

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Esports professionals rely on the best gear so they can have an edge while playing in tournaments. But trying to nail down the best mouse for esports is tricky because it can't account for personal preference. But broadly speaking, they are usually lightweight and fast, featuring premium sensors that can track accurately during fast motion. Most of them also have a minimalistic design with a basic layout to avoid accidental key presses, as well as adjustable sensitivity, customizable weighting, and RGB lighting.

Here is a look at some of the best gaming mice for 2022 that are suitable for esports titles. These should also serve very well for casual gaming and everyday work, too.

Razer Viper Ultimate

Best wireless gaming mouse for esports

Pros Lightweight yet solid build quality

Excellent ambidextrous design

Fast and responsive switches

Low latency Cons Micro USB cable

Not suitable for large hands

Why you should buy this: It is one of the best wireless gaming mice on the market.

Who it's for: Gamers looking for a lightweight wireless gaming mouse for precise tracking and super-fast switches.

Why we picked the Razer Viper Ultimate:

The Razer Viper Ultimate is an excellent gaming mouse for esports enthusiasts and professionals. It comes with a lightweight design, weighing only 74 grams for a smooth glide and precise flicks during fast gameplay. The ambidextrous design combined with additional buttons on either side ensure compatibility with both left- and right-hand users as well. Other notable features include eight programmable buttons that can be set using Razer's Synapse software, up to five onboard profiles, and a respectable battery life of 70 hours.

The optical switches on the mouse offer a super-fast response time of 0.2ms and are rated for a lifecycle of 70 million clicks, while the sensor can go up to 20,000 DPI. The mouse connects wirelessly using Razer's proprietary HyperSpeed technology via a dongle, while the bundled Micro USB cable allows you the use the mouse in wired mode and charges it at the same time. The mouse is also available with a charging dock that comes with Chroma RGB and some pogo pins to charge the mouse.

Corsair Sabre RGB Pro

Best wired gaming mouse for esports

Pros Lightweight

Suitable for large hands

On-the-fly DPI controls

Wide side buttons Cons Minimum CPU specs for 8000Hz hyper-polling

Why you should buy this: It is one of the best wired gaming mice built for and tested by top esports professionals.

Who it's for: Esports professionals looking for a minimalistic, lightweight, and responsive wired gaming mouse.

Why we picked the Corsair Sabre RGB Pro:

Corsair has a strong portfolio of gaming peripherals, and the Sabre RGB Pro mouse is part of its Champion Series, which is meant for esports professionals and ambitious amateurs. It is a lightweight wired gaming mouse with clean aesthetics that has been designed to offer the best comfort and is suitable for first-person shooter (FPS) or MOBA games. It comes with Corsair's Axon hyper-processing technology to deliver up to 8,000Hz polling rate, while the specially designed Quickstrike buttons ensure zero gaps between the primary buttons and the Omron switches underneath. The sensor on the Sabre RGB Pro is PixArt’s PMW3392, which can go up to 18,000 DPI, and you can switch between different sensitivities using the dedicated DPI button on top. The mouse also comes with a drag-reducing flexible paracord cable and 100% PTFE feet for a smooth gliding experience while playing games.

The mouse also comes with a total of six programmable buttons and RGB lighting, both of which can be controlled using Corsair's iCUE software. There is also a wireless version of the Sabre RGB Pro that offers low-latency Bluetooth and Corsair's Slipstream 2.4GHz wireless tech, but it is priced significantly higher at about $99.

Cooler Master MM720

Best gaming mouse for claw and palm grips

Pros Surprisingly comfortable

Ultralight

Solid sensor performance

Good click latency Cons Not suitable for large hands

Why you should buy this: An ultra-light gaming mouse designed with ergonomics in mind.

Who it's for: Gamers who have small hands or are adept with the claw or palm grips.

Why we picked the Cooler Master MM720:

The Cooler Master MM720 might have a peculiar shape, but it is an excellent mouse designed specifically for right-hand usage and suitable for gamers who prefer the claw or palm grip. It is curvy and contoured to mimic the natural shape of a hand, and since it is short and wide, it fits small- to medium-sized hands quite naturally. There is a paracord-style cable as well as PFTE feet for a tangle-free and smooth experience. It is also extremely lightweight at just 49 grams, thanks to its honeycomb shell. Apart from the standard left, right, and middle buttons, there are two side buttons, all of which can be programmed

The PixArt PMW3389 sensor on the MM720 is fast and accurate, with up to 16,000 DPI that can be adjusted with steps of 100, and overall, the mouse performs very well with low click latency and a high polling rate. The mouse also comes with two-zone RGB lighting and IP58 certification, and you can choose between a glossy or matte finish in black or white color options.

Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Best ultralight wireless gaming mouse for esports

Pros Ultra-lightweight design

Premium build quality

Responsive and low click latency

Good wireless performance Cons Micro USB

Why you should buy this: It is one of the lightest gaming mice that offers both wired and wireless connectivity.

Who it's for: Those who are looking for a premium ultralight wireless gaming mouse for professional esports gaming.

Why we picked the Logitech G Pro X Superlight:

The Logitech G Pro X Superlight is one of the most lightweight gaming mice you can get. Having an ultra-thin body instead of a honeycomb design, it weighs less than 63 grams and offers Logitech's Lightspeed wireless functionality. It features Logitech's top-of-the-line 25K Hero sensor that can go up to 25,000 DPI and can be customized with increments of 50 DPI. It offers excellent click latency in both wired and wireless modes and features premium PTFE feet that allow it to glide with ease.

The Logitech G-Hub software lets you reprogram all the buttons, and there is onboard memory as well to save profiles. The ambidextrous design is clean-looking and suitable for all types of grips with various hand sizes. However, it only has side buttons on one side, so left-handed users might want to look elsewhere. Also, it doesn't have USB-C and instead comes with an older-generation Micro USB cable. It offers about 70 hours of battery life on a full charge and additionally comes with Logitech's proprietary wireless charging, which works only with its own custom mousepad.

Mad Catz B.A.T. 6+

Best modular gaming mouse for esports

Pros Multiple modular options

Ambidextrous shape

High-quality build

2000Hz polling rate Cons Limited software customizations

Why you should buy this: A highly customizable gaming mouse suitable for both left- and right-handed users.

Who it's for: Enthusiasts looking for a modular gaming mouse that is well-built yet lightweight.

Why we picked the Mad Catz B.A.T. 6+:

Mad Catz has a wide range of customizable gaming mice, but if you are looking for the perfect balance, then check out the B.A.T. 6+. Featuring hardcore gamer aesthetics, the company says that the design has been inspired by spaceships, hypercars, and batmobiles. The mouse has an ambidextrous shape, making it great for both left- and right-handed users, and overall, it feels very well-built. It also comes with swappable backplates and side skirts for a personalized gaming experience whether you have a claw- or fingertip-style grip. Suitable and highly customizable for all types of games, especially FPS titles, the mouse performs quite well with a low lift-off distance, up to 16,000 DPI range, 2ms response time, and a maximum polling rate of 2000Hz.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste

Best esports gaming mouse on a budget

Pros Lightweight honeycomb design

Great for most hand sizes and grip types

Precise sensor tracking

Well-priced

Bundled grip tape and additional feet Cons Could use more RGB

Software needs improvement

Why you should buy this: A value-for-money gaming mouse with a lightweight design and reliable performance.

Who it's for: Esports professionals looking for a reliable bang-for-the-buck gaming mouse.

Why we picked the HyperX Pulsefire Haste:

For those on a tight budget, the HyperX Pulsefire Haste is highly recommended. It is currently priced at just $30, and with its great build quality, it should last for years to come. The honeycomb body makes it lightweight (58 grams), making it great for fast-paced games. The Pixart 3335 sensor on the mouse is said to deliver a balance between weight and performance and is rated for up 16,000 DPI, while the TTC Golden dustproof microswitches are rated for 60 million clicks and offer reliable and accurate actuation.

The 100% PTFE feet ensure a smooth gliding experience, and you get extra PTFE feet and grip tape in the box for that extra support and control. Featuring a total of six buttons, the HyperX NGENUITY software can be used to customize all of them as well as tune DPI settings, RGB lighting, and record macros.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are wireless gaming mouse good for esports? There was a time when wireless mice were not considered great for gaming due to latency and signal interference issues. However, modern wireless gaming mice come with reliable 2.4Ghz-based connectivity that ensures a reliable and lag-free experience. Some of the benefits of having a wireless gaming mouse include a cable-free experience, which means a cleaner setup, thus offering a wider range of movement. However, wireless mice can be more expensive compared to their wired counterparts, and certain models need to be charged regularly. Why should you buy an esports gaming mouse? You don't have to buy an esports gaming mouse, but it does have benefits. Compared to regular and even some gaming mice, the ones that have been designed with esports titles in mind are usually lighter in weight and offer smooth feet for a better glide, customizable DPI settings, and a limited number of buttons. They also feature premium sensors that offer high sensitivity and accurate tracking, dedicated software, and onboard profile memory to store your settings. Most manufacturers also focus on making esports gaming mice with a design that can cater to a wide audience, while some are made specifically for certain grip types and hand sizes.

