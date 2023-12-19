Shopping for the holidays can be challenging, especially when you’re shopping for something or someone you don’t know much about. If you’re looking for some gifts for PC gamers, you’ve come to the right place. From the best gaming PC deals to the best deals on peripherals and accessories, we’ve compiled a huge list of the best items to spend your money on this season. Any gamer would be happy to have this gear.

STREBITO 142-piece electronics precision screwdriver kit — $28, was $38

Whether replacing or adding a hard drive, opening up the case to check out something acting funny, or rebuilding and upgrading, at some point, the gamer in your life is going to need to work inside their desktop. That’s where this multi-piece precision kit comes in handy. It includes everything you need to work on or inside electronics, including computers, consoles, mobile devices, and more. It’s definitely one of the more thoughtful gifts for PC gamers that we’ve come across.

HyperX Alloy Core full-size wired gaming keyboard with RGB — $40, was $50

With its signature light bar and dynamic RGB, 6-inch braided USB cable that’s ultra-durable, dedicated media controls, and spill-resistant design, this keyboard is as premium as it gets for the price range. The HyperX Alloy Origins Core made it on our list of the best budget mechanical keyboards in 2022, and this one is a notable upgrade. It’s also a membrane keyboard utilizing quiet yet pleasantly responsive keys. Plus, the keyboard lock mode allows you to lock down your computer without having to lock your entire system.

Redragon S101 gaming keyboard and M601 gaming mouse set — $45, was $52

Redragon has made a name for itself in the PC gaming space with accessible and affordable peripherals. This bundle includes a matching keyboard and mouse combo, with full RGB. Both are wired, with anti-ghosting support. The keyboard has dedicated multimedia keys with 7 different RGB lighting modes and effects. The mouse has 6 buttons and offers up to 3200 DPI with user-adjustable sensitivity from 800 DPI.

27-inch Samsung Odyssey G4 FHD IPS gaming monitor — $220, was $350

Available at an incredible price, the Samsung Odyssey FHD IPS gaming monitor offers 27 inches of 1080P gaming goodness at a 240Hz refresh rate and 1 ms response time. If you don’t know the specs that well, that’s impressive. It features an ergonomic and stylish stand, can be swapped to multiple configurations — including a portrait mode — and is Nvidia G-Sync compatible. If you’re looking for a bigger monitor or one capable of 4K resolutions, be sure to check out our best monitor deals guide for 2023.

Lenovo Legion Tower 5i with RTX 3060 — $800, was $1,250

This Windows 11 gaming PC from Lenovo has a great price, especially with Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3060 inside, with 12GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM. You also get a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, a 512GB solid-state drive, built-in WiFi, Bluetooth, and much more. The Legion Tower case is also eye-catching in its gorgeous Storm Grey color.

Skytech Gaming Shiva with RTX 3060 — $880, was $1,100

Okay, so it’s not Skytech’s insane custom Starfield PC, but there’s no question the Skytech Gaming Shiva desktop is stacked with excellent hardware, and the price is lower than ever right now. It has an Intel Core i5 2.6GHz processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 with 12GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a 1TB NVMe solid-state drive, and a 650-watt Gold-rated power supply. It will run all games on high settings or above, ultra even, at 1440P, and with 60 frames-per-second gameplay. Any gamer would be elated to receive this beast of a machine.

More gifts for PC gamers we like

Maybe you’re not looking for a desktop or the common peripherals like keyboards and mice? We have found a bunch of other great gifts for PC gamers that will make the holidays special for the gamer in your life.

COLORCORAL Universal cleaning gel for keyboards —

AUKEY GHS8 RGB headphone stand —

N NOROCME 192-piece cable management kit —

Fishcovers desktop PC Bluetooth soundbar —

CyberPower ST625U standby UPS system —

HyperX Cloud II PC gaming headset —

Razer Basilisk wireless optical gaming mouse with charging dock —

Logitech G PRO X wireless gaming headset —

Samsung 990 PRO 2TB internal PCIe NVMe SSD —

ASUS ROG Ally 7-inch FHD gaming handheld —

