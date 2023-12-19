 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The best last-minute gifts for PC games on keyboards, monitors, and more

Briley Kenney
By

Shopping for the holidays can be challenging, especially when you’re shopping for something or someone you don’t know much about. If you’re looking for some gifts for PC gamers, you’ve come to the right place. From the best gaming PC deals to the best deals on peripherals and accessories, we’ve compiled a huge list of the best items to spend your money on this season. Any gamer would be happy to have this gear.

STREBITO 142-piece electronics precision screwdriver kit — $28, was $38

STREBITO 142 piece electronics precision screwdriver kit gifts for PC gamers
STREBITO

Whether replacing or adding a hard drive, opening up the case to check out something acting funny, or rebuilding and upgrading, at some point, the gamer in your life is going to need to work inside their desktop. That’s where this multi-piece precision kit comes in handy. It includes everything you need to work on or inside electronics, including computers, consoles, mobile devices, and more. It’s definitely one of the more thoughtful gifts for PC gamers that we’ve come across.

HyperX Alloy Core full-size wired gaming keyboard with RGB — $40, was $50

HyperX Alloy Core RGB gaming keyboard
HyperX

With its signature light bar and dynamic RGB, 6-inch braided USB cable that’s ultra-durable, dedicated media controls, and spill-resistant design, this keyboard is as premium as it gets for the price range. The HyperX Alloy Origins Core made it on our list of the best budget mechanical keyboards in 2022, and this one is a notable upgrade. It’s also a membrane keyboard utilizing quiet yet pleasantly responsive keys. Plus, the keyboard lock mode allows you to lock down your computer without having to lock your entire system.

Related

Redragon S101 gaming keyboard and M601 gaming mouse set — $45, was $52

Redragon S101 gaming keyboard and M601 gaming mouse combo gift for PC gamers
Redragon

Redragon has made a name for itself in the PC gaming space with accessible and affordable peripherals. This bundle includes a matching keyboard and mouse combo, with full RGB. Both are wired, with anti-ghosting support. The keyboard has dedicated multimedia keys with 7 different RGB lighting modes and effects. The mouse has 6 buttons and offers up to 3200 DPI with user-adjustable sensitivity from 800 DPI.

27-inch Samsung Odyssey G4 FHD IPS gaming monitor — $220, was $350

A game on the screen of the Samsung 27-inch Odyssey G4 gaming monitor.
Samsung

Available at an incredible price, the Samsung Odyssey FHD IPS gaming monitor offers 27 inches of 1080P gaming goodness at a 240Hz refresh rate and 1 ms response time. If you don’t know the specs that well, that’s impressive. It features an ergonomic and stylish stand, can be swapped to multiple configurations — including a portrait mode — and is Nvidia G-Sync compatible. If you’re looking for a bigger monitor or one capable of 4K resolutions, be sure to check out our best monitor deals guide for 2023.

Lenovo Legion Tower 5i with RTX 3060 — $800, was $1,250

Lenovo Legion Tower 5i with RTX 3060 gifts for PC gamers
Lenovo

This Windows 11 gaming PC from Lenovo has a great price, especially with Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3060 inside, with 12GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM. You also get a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, a 512GB solid-state drive, built-in WiFi, Bluetooth, and much more. The Legion Tower case is also eye-catching in its gorgeous Storm Grey color.

Skytech Gaming Shiva with RTX 3060 — $880, was $1,100

Skytech Gaming Shiva desktop PC with RTX 3060 gifts for PC gamers
Skytech Gaming

Okay, so it’s not Skytech’s insane custom Starfield PC, but there’s no question the Skytech Gaming Shiva desktop is stacked with excellent hardware, and the price is lower than ever right now. It has an Intel Core i5 2.6GHz processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 with 12GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a 1TB NVMe solid-state drive, and a 650-watt Gold-rated power supply. It will run all games on high settings or above, ultra even, at 1440P, and with 60 frames-per-second gameplay. Any gamer would be elated to receive this beast of a machine.

More gifts for PC gamers we like

Gifts for PC gamers with a gaming cave setup.
Chuck Fortner / Unsplash

Maybe you’re not looking for a desktop or the common peripherals like keyboards and mice? We have found a bunch of other great gifts for PC gamers that will make the holidays special for the gamer in your life.

  • COLORCORAL Universal cleaning gel for keyboards —
  • AUKEY GHS8 RGB headphone stand —
  • N NOROCME 192-piece cable management kit —
  • Fishcovers desktop PC Bluetooth soundbar —
  • CyberPower ST625U standby UPS system —
  • HyperX Cloud II PC gaming headset —
  • Razer Basilisk wireless optical gaming mouse with charging dock —
  • Logitech G PRO X wireless gaming headset —
  • Samsung 990 PRO 2TB internal PCIe NVMe SSD —
  • ASUS ROG Ally 7-inch FHD gaming handheld —

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
This Samsung 32-inch 4K monitor is discounted from $700 to $400
The Samsung M80C 4K smart monitor with streaming apps on the screen.

The 32-inch Samsung M80C 4K smart monitor, which can function as a display for your computer or as a standalone entertainment device, is currently on sale from Best Buy with a $300 discount that slashes its price to $400 from $700. Time is running out if you want to get it for this cheap though, so there's no time to waste if you're interested. You're going to have to make your purchase for this 4K monitor now, because the savings will no longer be available by tomorrow.

Why you should buy the 32-inch Samsung M80C 4K smart monitor
The Samsung M80C, the latest model in the Samsung M8 line of smart monitors, offers 4K Ultra HD resolution on its 32-inch screen, which will let you enjoy lifelike details and vivid colors. The monitors offers a comprehensive list of ports -- USB-C, USB-A, and HDMI -- so you're sure that you can connect your desktop computer, video game console, and other input sources. You can even wirelessly connect mobile devices to the Samsung M80C.

Read more
The 3 best MacBook deals in Best Buy’s 3-day sale — from $800
An Apple MacBook laptop on a tabletop. There is a potted plant and an AirPods case next to it.

MacBooks can get quite expensive, which is why it's always a good idea to wait for a sale before springing for a new one, although those tend to be rare these days. That said, there are a couple of MacBook deals for you in Best Buy's 3-day sale, so if you've always wanted to pick one up, now is the time. That said, if you'd like to see some options outside of Apple's ecosystem, check out everything Best Buy has to offer using the link below.

Our Favorite MacBook Deal in Best Buy's 3-Day Sale

Read more
The 10 best laptop deals in Best Buy’s 3-Day Sale — from $120
A bird's eye view of a person working on a laptop.

If you missed out on the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales from a couple of weeks ago, don't worry. Best Buy is having a massive sale that includes many laptops for you to pick from. That includes everything from Chromebooks to gaming laptops and everything in between. That said, there are a lot of choices to pick from, so we've selected our favorite deals below to make it a little bit easier for you and to give you a solid starting point. That said, check out the full Best Buy sale using the button below to see everything available.

Our Favorite Laptop Deal in Best Buy's 3-Day Sale

Read more