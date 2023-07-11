With such a big focus on high-end laptops that cost hundreds or thousands of dollars, cheaper laptops often go overlooked, even though many folks are looking for something to do the basics. Luckily, Best Buy has a few great Chromebook deals and laptop deals for you to take advantage of at a very budget-friendly price. If you aren’t sure which of the two to go for, check out our breakdown between the Chromebook vs. laptop to get you up to speed. Either way, we’ve picked a couple of great choices below, but be sure to check out the full sale for laptops under $200 and some of the other great Prime Day deals floating around.

What laptops under $200 to buy in Best Buy’s Prime Day rival sale

There are a few great options to pick from here, but one of the cheapest is the , that’s going for $129 rather than the usual $249, which is a substantial $120 discount. As the name might suggest, the Spin 311 is a 2-in-1 Chromebook that’s pretty versatile, especially if you’re already in the Google ecosystem. Under the hood, you’ll find a MediaTek Kompanio 500 CPU and 4GB of RAM, which are both entry-level but more than enough to run ChromeOS and do the usual day-to-day activities. The storage is on the smaller end with 64GBs, so you might want to grab one of these Prime Day external hard drive deals to supplement it. While it isn’t the best Chromebook on the market, it’s a great budget option.

While the Spin 311 is a nice budget Chromebook, the screen is pretty small, so if you want something a bit bigger, this is a good alternative for $199 instead of $399. It even comes with a slightly better processor, the Intel Processor N200, although only marginally so. What’s more impressive is that you get a much better 8GB of RAM, and it’s DDR5 memory as well, which is the fastest on the market, so you’ll have a lot more leeway with opening apps and tabs on your browsers. Of course, it still has a smaller amount of memory like the Spin 311, only 64GB, so you might also need one of these external hard drive deals for this one if you go for it.

