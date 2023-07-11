 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

These laptops are under $200 in Best Buy’s Prime Day rival sale

Albert Bassili
By
Digital Trends Best Prime Day Laptop Deals

With such a big focus on high-end laptops that cost hundreds or thousands of dollars, cheaper laptops often go overlooked, even though many folks are looking for something to do the basics. Luckily, Best Buy has a few great Chromebook deals and laptop deals for you to take advantage of at a very budget-friendly price. If you aren’t sure which of the two to go for, check out our breakdown between the Chromebook vs. laptop to get you up to speed. Either way, we’ve picked a couple of great choices below, but be sure to check out the full sale for laptops under $200 and some of the other great Prime Day deals floating around.

What laptops under $200 to buy in Best Buy’s Prime Day rival sale

There are a few great options to pick from here, but one of the cheapest is the , that’s going for $129 rather than the usual $249, which is a substantial $120 discount. As the name might suggest, the Spin 311 is a 2-in-1 Chromebook that’s pretty versatile, especially if you’re already in the Google ecosystem. Under the hood, you’ll find a MediaTek Kompanio 500 CPU and 4GB of RAM, which are both entry-level but more than enough to run ChromeOS and do the usual day-to-day activities. The storage is on the smaller end with 64GBs, so you might want to grab one of these Prime Day external hard drive deals to supplement it. While it isn’t the best Chromebook on the market, it’s a great budget option.

While the Spin 311 is a nice budget Chromebook, the screen is pretty small, so if you want something a bit bigger, this  is a good alternative for $199 instead of $399. It even comes with a slightly better processor, the Intel Processor N200, although only marginally so. What’s more impressive is that you get a much better 8GB of RAM, and it’s DDR5 memory as well, which is the fastest on the market, so you’ll have a lot more leeway with opening apps and tabs on your browsers. Of course, it still has a smaller amount of memory like the Spin 311, only 64GB, so you might also need one of these external hard drive deals for this one if you go for it.

Related

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Prime Day sales knocks $90 off Google’s Nest Wi-Fi Pro mesh router
Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro comes in four colors.

With all of the Prime Day deals taking place today, we’re seeing many products at their lowest prices ever. This is true of the Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro Mesh Router, which makes a good case as one of the best Prime Day smart home deals. A three-pack is discounted to $300 for Prime Day, which is $12 less than its previous lowest price of the year and $90 off its regular price of $390. Free shipping is included with a purchase.

Why you should buy the Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro Mesh Router 3-pack
Google’s Nest is a brand that makes super cool and super stylish tech for your smart home. The Nest Wi-Fi Pro is not just a high quality router, but we feel it’s one of the best wi-fi routers available on the market. It’s capable of providing wi-fi coverage for up to 2,200 square feet, and with this three-pack you'll be able to expand your wi-fi network to cover up to 6,600 square feet of fast, reliable internet connectivity. This will allow you to get wi-fi access and keep a strong signal even in the farthest reaches of your home or office, as all of the best long-range wi-fi routers should be capable of.

Read more
This 32-inch WQHD gaming monitor can be yours for $230 for Prime Day
The Acer Nitro XV320QU gaming monitor on a white background.

If you're building your gaming computer setup with Amazon's Prime Day deals, you shouldn't forget to also invest in a decent screen to give justice to your gaming PC's processing power. Here's a nice option -- the 31.5-inch Acer Nitro XV320QU gaming monitor for $230, which beats its previously lowest price this year of $247 after a $120 discount on its original price of $350. There's a chance that this offer doesn't last until the end of Prime Day on July 12 though, so you're going to have to make the purchase now if you don't want to miss this bargain.

Why you should buy the Acer Nitro XV320QU gaming monitor
You'll always see Acer products in our roundups of the best monitors and best gaming monitors, which means you should expect top-quality performance from the Acer Nitro XV320QU gaming monitor. It will make sure that you'll maximize the video game experience on the best gaming PCs with a 31.5-inch screen that features WQHD resolution for sharp details and vivid colors, while Acer's ComfyView technology will keep your eyes comfortable even when you end up playing for several hours.

Read more
Get this Amazon Eero Mesh Wi-Fi router is $45 for Prime Day 2023
Amazon eero mesh router with someone plugging it in.

Prime Day deals are in full swing and now is the perfect time to upgrade to an Amazon eero mesh WiFi router for just $45, saving you $25 off the regular price of $70. Able to help provide more reliable Wi-Fi around your home, it takes minutes to set up and is a great option for the majority of homes. It's also possible to buy an

including three units for $127 so you save a little more doing it this way. Whichever works best for you, here's what else you need to know about one of the best Prime Day smart home deals around today.

Read more