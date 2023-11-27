 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The best Lenovo gaming laptop Cyber Monday deals right now

Albert Bassili
By
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i on a desktop surface outside.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Lenovo is a great brand to check out if you’re searching for Cyber Monday deals on gaming laptops. The two big lines Lenovo offers are the Legion and LOQ, both of which have significant discounts. We’ve pulled favorite offers on the best Lenovo laptops, then organized them by AMD or Intel CPUs. Check out the best of the best below.

Best Lenovo Gaming Laptop Cyber Monday Deals (AMD)

AMD Ryzen processor render.
AMD

Lenovo has a wider selection of AMD gaming laptops, which is great if you want to go with something AMD-powered. Unfortunately, there aren’t any good deals on Lenovo laptops with both an AMD CPU and GPU, but the selection below is wide enough to pick something that fits your needs a bit better. And, if you want something with an RTX 4090 on a budget, then the AMD version is probably the cheapest for Lenovo.

  • LOQ with RTX 3050 —
  • IdeaPad Gaming 3 AMD with RTX  4050 —
  • Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 with RTX 4050 —
  • Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 with RTX 4070 —
  • Legion Pro 7 Gen 8 with up to RTX 4090 —

Best Lenovo Gaming Laptop Cyber Monday Deals (Intel)

Intel unveils the 12th Gen Intel Core processor
Intel Corporation / Intel

As you’d expect, with Intel being a more popular CPU, there are a lot more choices when it comes to Intel-powered gaming laptops, although there are still no options for an AMD GPU in the good deals we find. Even so, you do have a lot of RTX 40-series GPUs to pick from, and even an RTX 3050 series if you want something as cheap as possible, although we’d encourage you to stick with the 40-series.

  • LOQ with RTX 3050 —
  • LOQ with RTX 4050 —
  • Legion Slim 5i Gen 8 with RTX 4050 —
  • LOQ with RTX 4060 —
  • Legion Slim 5i Gen 8 with RTX 4060 —
  • Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 with RTX 4070 —
  • Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 with RTX 4070 —
  • Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 with RTX 4070 —
  • Legion 9i Gen 8 Intel with up to RTX 4090 —

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Microsoft Surface Cyber Monday deals: Surface Pro, Surface Laptop
Best Black Friday Microsoft Surface Deals

There are massive discounts available on different types of electronic devices from Cyber Monday deals, which include savings through our roundup of Cyber Monday laptop deals. We're taking a closer look at the offers by highlighting Microsoft Surface products, which consistently challenge the line between being 2-in-1 laptops and tablets. We're going to separate Surface Pro deals and Surface Laptop deals, but either way, you need to complete your purchase immediately as stocks of Microsoft Surface Cyber Monday deals may already be running low.
Best Microsoft Surface Pro Cyber Monday deals

As far as Microsoft Surface Pro deals go, the vast majority of offerings will be on variations of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9, as the older models have gone out of stock in large numbers. Though we have found deals on these older models, it is true that our favorite deal is on a Surface Pro 9. Specifically, the version with 16GB of memory, 256GB of SSD storage, an Intel Core i5 processor, and the Surface Pro Keyboard. It's got quality specs and the savings are just perfect at $540 off, bringing the $1,540 laptop down to just $1,000. Check it out yourself by tapping the button below, and be sure to check out our Microsoft Surface Pro 9 review to get the full scoop on the laptop.

Read more
Best Chromebook Cyber Monday deals on HP, Lenovo, and more
Digital Trends Best Cyber Monday Chromebook Deals

There's no better time to purchase a cheap laptop than when Cyber Monday deals are online, especially if you're thinking about getting a Chromebook. They're easy to set up, simple to use, and affordable, making the Chrome OS-powered devices perfect for students and casual users.

If you do want a more premium laptop, but with up to $1,000 off of a high-powered laptop, we highly recommend you check out these Best Buy Cyber Monday laptop deals, or Cyber Monday laptop deals and Cyber Monday MacBook deals, for PC and MacOS respectively.
Best HP Chromebook Cyber Monday Deals

Read more
Microsoft Cyber Monday deals: Save on Surface, Office, and Xbox
Microsoft signage at the Meridian Building (formerly CompuWare) in Detroit, Michigan.

Cyber Monday deals have arrived, slashing the prices for various products and devices made by one of the most recognized names in the world -- Microsoft. There are huge discounts on the Xbox video game console, Office software, and Surface devices, and to make things easy for you, we've rounded up our favorite bargains below. You're going to have to be quick if you want to take advantage of any of these Microsoft Cyber Monday deals, because they may end sooner than you expect.
Best Microsoft Xbox Cyber Monday deals

Let's start with the fun! Xbox Cyber Monday deals have been so vast, we've already had to split our coverage of them into two separate camps. One article covers Xbox Series X Cyber Monday deals, including consoles, games, controllers, and accessories. The other does the same for Xbox Series S Cyber Monday deals. And we'll keep going if we have to.

Read more