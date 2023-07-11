Some of the best gaming laptops come from Lenovo, which is why we’re thrilled to see it release a massive Prime Day sale on almost all their laptops. Even if you aren’t into gaming and don’t want a gaming laptop, there are great options for you too, as there are great deals on the best Lenovo laptops too, from the Yoga to the Thinkpad; if there’s a Lenovo laptop you’ve wanted, there’s probably a deal on it. To help you out a little, we’ve picked some of the best choices across the board, starting with gaming laptops and moving on to work and school laptops. Even so, there’s just too much to talk about here, so be sure to check out the full sale from the link below, as well as the other great Prime Day gaming laptop deals and general Prime Day deals.

What you should shop from the Lenovo Prime Day sale

Starting off with gaming picks, the cheapest you’ll likely find that’s going to be fun to use is the since it has an entry-level GPU with an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor and is going for $1,070. Building from there, we have the , a much more powerful GPU, and a great AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX going for $1,600. That said, if you want something with an RTX 4070 but much more processing power, the is a great option with the top-tier 13th Generation Intel Core i9-13900HX going for a pricey $2,070. If you’re willing to spend an extra $500 or so, you can grab the base model , which well let you play pretty much most games without issue, and it’s going for $2,565, which isn’t too bad, and you can even upgrade it to an RTX 4080 for an extra $500. At that point though, you might as well go with the , which also comes with double the memory and double the storage of the RTX 4080 version, and goes for $3,200.

Of course, we haven’t forgotten about work, school, and general use laptops, and for that, our favorite budget laptop pick is the , which is going for just $169 instead of $319. If you’d prefer something a bit more portable such as a 2-in-1 laptop, then we’d suggest the , which is going for $229 and is quite cute at just 11 inches. So far, these are all budget laptops with entry-level CPUs, which is perfectly fine, but if you want something more substantial, a great budget option is the , which comes with an 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 and is going for just $410 rather than$700. Similarly, if you’re like a convertible option with a bit more oomph, the is the one to go for, as it has a 16-inch screen, a great AMD Ryzen 5 7535U Processor, and is going for just $550.

Moving away from the budget options to the more beefy work computers, we have the , which is very portable and is going for $697, and the , which has the much more powerful 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1195G7 Processor and goes for $1,000. If you do a lot of programming or CAD work, then the whopping 40GB DDR4 RAM of the will serve you pretty well for $1,313. A similarly RAM-heavy option that is also a 2-in1 is the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 Intel, which comes with 32GB of DDR5 memory, some of the best and fastest on the market. Finally, if you do a lot of graphical or video editing, the ThinkPad P1 Gen 5 Intel comes with an NVIDIA RTX A2000, which is specifically made as a workstation GPU for this type of work, although it will cost you $2,339, down from a substantial $4,259. Of course, there are a lot more options in between, as Lenovo has hundreds of different variations and about a half dozen sub-brands, so you absolutely find the exact perfect spec for you by clicking the link below.

