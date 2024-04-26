Lenovo ThinkPad deals: Save over $1,000 on the classic laptop

Lenovo has long been one of the best laptop brands, and a major reason for that is its ThinkPad lineup. The ThinkPad is a great lineup to turn to if you’re in search of something that can compete with the best laptops yet remain affordable at the same time. Lenovo is constantly offering up savings on ThinkPad models, and right now we’re seeing ThinkPad deals that will give even the best laptop deals a run for their money. We’ve rounded up all of the best Lenovo ThinkPad deals to make shopping for one more convenient. Below you’ll find the best ways to save on a new Lenovo ThinkPad, as well as some information on why each model might be right for you.

Lenovo ThinkPad L14 (Gen 3) — $600, was $1,839

Affordability isn’t always front and center with the ThinkPad L14, but this deal sees its price dropped into the range of many of the best budget laptops. This makes it a bit of a steal, as you’ll be getting an Intel i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of super speedy solid state hard drive capacity. The ThinkPad L14 comes with Windows 11 pre-installed, and it has a fingerprint reader for security. You’ll also get all-day battery life with the L14, and it even has built-in 4G LTE connectivity so you can always stay up and running like a smartphone.

Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga — $700, was $900

The ThinkPad L13 Yoga is the ThinkPad to consider if you have an eye on the best 2-in-1 laptops but are much more focused on affordability. This build sees it paired with an Intel i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 8GB of RAM. This should get you through most day-to-day computing routines, and has a little extra oomph for kicking back with movies and other content for long stretches.

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 (Gen 5) — $903, was $980

Another budget-friendly ThinkPad option is the E14. It has some good mid-level specs like a 13th-generation Intel i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB solid state drive. But it’s also focused on practicality, as it has a slim design and weight just over three pounds. It’s mean to be tucked into a backpack or a briefcase, and it has Thunderbolt connectivity for connecting monitors and external hard drives.

Lenovo ThinkPad E16 (Gen 1) — $1,169, was $1,949

If you’re looking for a ThinkPad that’s made to simply get through your daily tasks and on to watch some content, check out the ThinkPad E16. It has all of the specs most people will ever need with an Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB solid state drive, but it also throws in a 16-inch Full HD+ touchscreen and a Full HD webcam with dual microphone and privacy shutter. This is a great laptop for kicking back with some content as well as for making some of your own.

Lenovo ThinkPad T16 (Gen 2) — $1,345, was $2,069

With this ThinkPad T16 you’ll be getting an AMD-powered machine, as it features an AMD Risen 7 processor. It also comes with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of solid state storage capacity, so it’s a machine to consider if you do heavier lifting like photo work or need enough room to house some media libraries. The display comes n at 16 inches and the ThinkPad T16 comes with Windows 11 pre-installed.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 8) — $1,538, was $2,959

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga stacks up well against many of the best business laptops, as well as many of the best laptops for videoconferencing. It has a high definition webcam that makes video chats sharper, and its display is a 14-inch touchscreen that comes in at a higher resolution than Full HD. Some other great features for anyone considering the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga as their go-to mobile computing device are a fingerprint scanner and impressive battery life.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s (Gen 4) — $1,605, was $2,919

The ThinkPad T14s is geared for multitaskers and business professionals. It has an Intel i7 processor and Integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. It also has a 14-inch touchscreen with HD+ resolution that’s great for getting lost in your work with. The ThinkPad T14s also has Intel Unison, which allows you to wirelessly connect to your Android or iOS phone and transfer files quickly and easily.

