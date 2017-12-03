These linux laptops are the best (and weirdest) of their kind

Hunting down the best Linux laptops is nowhere near as overwhelming as seeking out the ultimate Windows-based PC. That’s likely due to the smaller number of manufacturers that actually support the open-source platform. HP and Dell are your primary well-known outlets, but there are a few others outside the spotlight offering shiny Linux-flavored gems that are tasty as well.

What you’ll find when investigating the best Linux laptops are an assortment of operating systems including Ubuntu, Elementary OS, and a few other lesser-known Linux distributions. Most of the laptops you will discover are based on Intel processors, and if you’re lucky, discrete graphics chips that support high-quality Linux-compatible games.

To help weed through all the options, we provide our favorite Linux-based laptop, and solutions ranging from premium to budget-friendly computing. If you’re worried about security and privacy invasion, we list a laptop just for you as well. You can’t go wrong with this batch, and if you’re on the market for high-dollar extreme gaming, we link to a few examples for your grazing pleasure.

Our Pick





Out of all the Linux-based options you can find, Dell’s XPS 13 is a well-rounded solution for both the general customer and the enterprise market — in fact, it’s been at the top of our list of best laptops for years. It sports what Dell calls an InfinityEdge display, which translates into a screen with borders measuring just 0.20 inches thick. The design is complemented by a thin and light form factor measuring between 0.3 and 0.6 inches thick, and weighing at least 2.7 pounds.

The processor options consist of two seventh-generation Intel Core chips, and you can configure the laptop with up to 16GB of memory, depending on your starting point (there are four). As shown below, all FHD configurations do not support touch-based input while the QHD+ version is your only touchscreen option. Other notable features include a Thunderbolt 3 port, PCI Express-based storage options, and support for enterprise-class security.

Screen size: 13.3 inches Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080 (non-touch)

3,200 x 1,800 (touch) Processor: Intel Core i5-7200U

Intel Core i7-7560U Graphics: Intel HD Graphics

Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640 Memory (2 slots): Up to 16GB LPDDR3 @ 1,866MHz Storage: 1x 2.5-inch SSD up to 128GB or

1x PCI Express SSD up to 1TB Audio: 2x speakers Connectivity: Killer Wireless AC (Up to 867Mbps)

Bluetooth 4.1 Ports: 2x USB-A (Gen1)

1x SD card reader

1x Headphone jack

1x Thunderbolt 3 Battery: 60WHr Camera: 720p webcam

Dual array microphones Operating system: Ubuntu 16.04 LTS Dimensions (in inches): 11.98 x 7.88 x 0.33 to 0.6 Weight: 2.7 pounds Color: Silver

Rose Gold Starting price: $849

The best premium Linux laptop





If you’re looking for a high-dollar experience, System76 serves up its Oryx Pro in two flavors: 15.6 inches, and 17.3 inches. Both versions have enough horse power to serve as a Linux-based gaming machine sporting seventh-generation Core i7 processors, and Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1060 or 1070 graphics chips. Of course, if you want to go extreme, System76 serves up the bulky Serval WS and Bonobo WS laptops, the latter of which can play host to dual GTX 1080 graphics chips.

As the specs show below, the 15.6-inch model supports FHD and UHD resolutions while the 17.3-inch model only supports FHD. The screens are backed by Intel’s integrated HD Graphics 630 component in its processors in addition to the stand-alone GeForce GPUs. Even more, the Core i7-7820HK is an unlocked processor, enabling Linux gamers to overclock its speed for higher performance. Other notable features include USB-C ports (Gen1), a Mini DisplayPort output, and Thunderbolt 3 support on the 17.3-inch model.

15.6 inches 17.3 inches Resolutions: 1,920 x 1,080

3,840 x 2,160 1,920 x 1,080 Processor: Intel Core i7-7700HQ

Intel Core i7-7820HK Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Memory: Up to 64GB DDR4 @ 2,400MHz Storage (up to 9TB): 2x M.2 SSDs

2x 2.5-inch HDDs (7mm) Audio: 2x speakers

Stereo microphone

GTX 1070 models: Sabre headphone amplifier, HiFi DAC Connectivity: Wireless AC

Bluetooth Ports: 2x USB-C (Gen1)

3x USB-A (Gen1)

1x SD card reader

1x Gigabit Ethernet

1x HDMI

2x Mini DisplayPort

1x Microphone jack

1x Headphone jack

1x S/PDIF 2x USB-C (Gen1)

3x USB-A (Gen1)

1x SD card reader

1x Gigabit Ethernet

1x HDMI

2x Mini DisplayPort

1x Microphone jack

1x Headphone jack

1x S/PDIF

1x Thunderbolt 3 Battery: 60 WHr Li-polymer Camera: 1080p Webcam Operating system: Pop! OS 17.10

Ubuntu 16.04.3 LTS Dimensions (in inches): 15.2 x 10.7 x 0.9 (GTX 1060)

15.2 x 10.7 x 1.1 (GTX 1070) 16.4 x 11.3 x 1.2 Weight: 5.50 pounds 7.05 pounds Color: Black Black Starting price: $1,499 $1,599

The best Linux laptop for security

If you’re looking for a security-focused Linux laptop not manufactured by Dell, the Librem models are a good choice. For example, these laptops include physical switches to completely disable the built-in camera, microphone, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi components. They also rely on the open-source Coreboot firmware, which replaces the typical and proprietary BIOS/UEFI installed in other laptops. You can neutralize the controversial Intel Management Engine on these laptops too.

Outside the security aspect, both models are based on Intel’s sixth-generation Core i7-6500U processor, and Intel’s integrated HD Graphics 520 component. The larger model provides a few additional ports, but both laptops are generally the same feature-wise. Purism plans to offer an 11-inch model based on Intel’s Core M-5Y10c in the near future with a smaller list of connectivity options.

Screen size: 13.3 inches 15.6 inches Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080 Processor: Intel Core i7-6500U Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 520 Memory (one slot): Up to 16GB DDR4 @ 2,133MHz Storage: 1x M.2 SSD up to 2TB

1x 2.5-inch SATA 3 SSD Up to 4TB Audio: 2x speakers Connectivity: Wireless N Ports: 2x USB-C (Gen1)

1x USB-A 2.0

1x HDMI

1x SD card reader

1x microphone/headphone combo 1x USB-C (Gen1)

2x USB-A (Gen1)

2x USB-A 2.0

1x HDMI

1x SD card reader

1x microphone/headphone combo Battery: Up to 9 hours Camera: 720p 1MP camera Operating system: PureOS Dimensions (in inches): 12.75 x 8.62 x 0.70 14 x 9.6 x 0.86 Weight: 3.3 pounds 4 pounds Color: Black Black Starting price: $1,399 $1,599

The best budget Linux laptop

For laptop seekers on a budget, Alpha’s Litebook costs a mere $249. It’s powered by Intel’s quad-core Celeron N3150 processor for mobile launched in early 2015, and the chips integrated HD Graphics component. It’s an older chip, but that can be expected with laptops in the $249 price range. The memory and storage options are small too, although your best bet storage-wise may be the 500GB hard drive with a built-in 32GB SSD.

Otherwise, this laptop provides a decently-sized screen with a FHD resolution for the price. It’s powered by the popular Elementary OS platform, so you should experience zippy performance due to the lightweight platform. The Litebook provides both ethernet and Wireless N networking, as well as a handful of ports for outputting video and connecting peripherals. You can’t do any high-fidelity gaming on this solution by any means, but it should be great for general use, streaming video, word processing, and so on.