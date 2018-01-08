The best monitors at CES will make you want a new display, if you need it or not

Confused by all the monitors announced at CES 2018? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Here are the five best monitors unveiled at CES this year, the only ones you really need to pay attention to. Most have HDR, and a few have some other, very welcome bells and whistles like 65-inches of screen real estate. That’s right, let’s get started.

Nvidia’s BFGD monitors

All right, seriously — even if monitors aren’t really your thing, check these out. Nvidia announced out a new lineup of gaming-centric desktop monitors over the weekend, and let’s just be honest here. These things are pretty much all the monitor you’ll ever need. In fact, they’re probably more than you’ll ever need.

The Nvidia BFGD monitors all have features you only find on top-end monitor offerings: 120hz refresh rate for liquid-smooth gameplay, Nvidia G-Sync to make sure your video card and display work together nicely, 4K resolution, and of course support for HDR. And that’s just the beginning. They also feature quantum dots for super-sharp color reproduction — and did we mention they’re all a massive 65 inches? Yeah.

BFGD stands for big-format gaming displays, and these products definitely fit that description. You can expect to see BFGD displays from Acer, Asus, and HP later this year. They’re still a ways out, though, so release dates and pricing haven’t been announced.

LG 32UK950

If you don’t need a lightning-quick refresh rate, and just want some absolutely lovely screen real estate, come take a look at LG’s 32UK950. Simple, elegant, straightforward, the 32UK950 is a 32-inch 4K display with HDR support, and one of LG’s new nano IPS display panels. LG boasts the display is capable of hitting 98 percent of the P3 color gamut, and with that nano IPS panel, those colors aren’t just going to be accurate, they’re going to be vibrant and tack-sharp.

LG 34WK95U

Maybe 32-inches of 4K HDR display real estate isn’t enough for you. You want a display that’s a little extra. For that, let’s have a look at the LG 34WK95U, LG’s new premium ultrawide. This massive 34-inch ultrawide features a 5K nano-IPS display panel, and of course, HDR. On top of all that, the display features a borderless edge-to-edge design so the screen just seems to melt into the background.

Lenovo ThinkVision P32U

If you’re looking for something a bit more professional, and a bit less flashy, the Lenovo ThinkVision P32U might be a good alternative. A spartan, black-clad display with a nice thin bezel and no external frills. Well, one frill — it has a bright red cable management bracket. Other than that, it features a 32-inch 4K display with capable of hitting 99.5 percent of the AdobeRGB spectrum, according to Lenovo. It should hit store shelves in March for a reported $1,350.