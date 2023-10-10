 Skip to main content
The best October Prime Day Razer gaming laptop deals now

Razer are the high-end brand of the gaming market, and that includes their Razer Blade laptops, which are both thin and packed to the brim with great hardware. Of course, all this tech and brand name comes at a price, and while you’d usually have to spend several thousand for their laptops, this October Prime Day sale is the perfect time to pick up a Razer gaming laptop deal. That said, if you still feel they are too expensive, even with the sale, you can check out some other great laptop deals, as well as our overall list of the best Prime Day deals you can shop right now.

Razer Blade 14 — $1,600 ,was $2,000

Razer Blade 14 sitting on a coffee table.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

If you’re looking for a powerful device crammed into a small package, this Razer Blade 14 configuration isn’t going to disappoint. For starters, it comes with one of the best CPUs on the market, the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX, making it great for productivity and editing work, streaming, and handling more CPU-intense games like strategy and simulation. Besides that is the RTX 3060, a good starter-to-mid range GPU that can easily handle the 1920 resolution of the screen at high graphical settings. The Razer 14 can also do 144Hz refresh, and you may need to compromise a bit here and there if you want to hit that, but at least you have the versatility.

Razer Blade 15 with RTX 3070 Ti and i7-12800H — $1,800, was $3,000

The Razer Blade 15 OLED on a white table.
Digital Trends

If you’re looking for a Razer Blade that’s a little bit of a middle ground in terms of specs and price, this configuration of the Razer Blade 15 is excellent. Under the hood, you’ll find the excellent RTX 3070Ti, an excellent 1440p GPU, which is good because the screen on this Blade 15 is a 1440p panel that can hit an impressive 240Hz refresh rate. Of course, you’re not likely to get that with the highest graphical settings, although it will come relatively close, and you can always optimize to whichever you find more important. It also comes with a great 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage.

Razer Blade 15 with RTX 3080 Ti and i7-12800H — $2,200, was $3,700

Razer Blade 15
Razer

This configuration of the Blade 15 is really targeted to streamers and professional e-sports players or those who want to get into it. While it does come with an RTX 3080Ti, a GPU that is still relatively powerful, the screen only runs at an FHD resolution. That’s offset by the fact that it can hit a whopping 360Hz refresh rate, which is important when you’re playing games competitively. The i7-12800H also helps with the streaming while gaming aspect, and the 32GB of DDR5 RAM helps with running and recording software you might be running.

Razer Blade 15 with RTX 3070 Ti and i9-12900H — $2,300, was $3,200

2021 Razer Blade 15 Advanced
Razer

Another processing powerhouse, this configuration of the Razer Blade 15, comes with an impressive i9-12900H, one of the most powerful processors on the market. The screen is equally impressive, with a QHD 240Hz OLED panel, so the color reproduction and image fidelity are gorgeous. Luckily, it runs an RTX 3070 Ti under the hood, so it can manage the screen at high graphical settings, although maybe not necessarily hit the max of 240Hz refresh. Besides that, you also get 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB of storage, both of which are very respectable.

Razer Blade 17 — $2,300, was $3,400

Razer Blade 17
Razer

If you’d like a Razer Blade with a bigger screen, this 17.3-inch version is just as powerful. The RTXx 3070 Ti packed in there can handle the QHD 240 Hz, and it’s actually the optimum resolution for that screen size, which is great. The Intel i9-12900H is also really powerful, so if you love streaming, editing, or heavy-duty games, you can still absolutely enjoy those. It also comes with 16Gb of DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD, so really it’s a great all-around laptop if you want a 17-inch laptop.

