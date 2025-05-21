Best of Computex 2025 awards: The tech that impressed us the most

Although Computex 2025 is still far from over, the biggest announcements have already been dropped, and this year’s event turned out to be quite exciting. From graphics cards to laptops and monitors, there’s plenty of options for a tech enthusiast to dig into, and some — if not most — of these new innovations are already available, or will be soon.

Out of all the thrilling new tech that companies such as AMD, Asus, Acer, and MSI announced, what impressed us the most? Below, you’ll find the new releases that scored our Best of Computex 2025 award.

AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT

The GPU market has been rough lately, with graphics cards — while overpriced — still flying off the shelves. At a time like this, any GPU is a welcome launch, and AMD delivered by announcing its mainstream graphics card, the AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT.

The GPU sports 32 RDNA 4 compute units (CUs), 32 hardware ray tracing (HW RT) accelerators, 64 HW AI accelerators, and 821 peak AI trillions of operations per second (TOPS). For gamers, the more important metrics are the VRAM and the boost clock speeds, and the RX 9060 XT serves up plenty of both. It comes in two variants, one with 8GB and one with 16GB VRAM, and with a maximum frequency of 3.13GHz – and it’ll be available from partners including Gigabyte and Acer.

Although AMD has yet to disclose the memory bus width for the RX 9060 XT, I’m expecting either 128-bit or 192-bit for both versions. The total board power (TBP) sits at 150 to 182 watts, so this GPU will fit nicely into mainstream builds.

HP OmniBook 5 Series

HP has just unveiled its OmniBook 5 Series laptops, built on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X and X Plus processors. The range includes the 14-inch and the 16-inch OmniBook 5, both of which come equipped with stunning OLED displays. However, HP’s biggest selling point lies in its battery life claims, and that’s exactly what piqued my interest. HP says that its new laptop lineup has “the world’s longest battery life in a consumer AI PC notebook.”

The company promises to deliver up to 34 hours of battery life with these new Snapdragon-powered laptops. This, combined with OLED displays and snappy chips, should make for an interesting notebook indeed.

Aside from the specs, the HP OmniBook 5 Series surprised me with its pricing. Starting at just $799 for the 14-inch model and $849 for the 16-inch counterpart, these laptops will be affordable for what they can offer, and that’s good news in today’s climate.

MPG 271QR QD-OLED X50

MSI has a new QD-OLED monitor up for grabs, dubbed the MPG 271QR QD-OLED X50 (gotta love monitors and their easy-to-remember names). MSI equipped this one with its 3rd-gen QD-OLED panel, which should result in some stunning contrasts and true-to-life colors. The panel delivers 99% DCI-P3 color coverage and comes with two important certifications, the VESA ClearMR 21000 and the DisplayHDR True Black 500.

This is a 27-inch 1440p monitor, which means it could rival some of the best gaming monitors, and then there’s also the up to 500Hz refresh rate with a 0.03ms GTG response time.

OLEDs aren’t immune to burn-in, though, and MSI is aware. It decked out this one with the AI Care Sensor, which will turn off the monitor when you’re not in front of it, and will adjust the settings in real-time to protect the display panel from damage over time.

MaxSun Arc B60 Pro

We first heard of a potential 48GB VRAM Arc Battlemage GPU just last week, and we now know that it became a reality, although not quite in the way leakers predicted. The GPU in question is not made by Intel itself, but it’s made by one of its partners, Maxsun. The company stitched together two of the new, Computex-bound Arc Pro B60 GPUs to create one monster of a graphics card.

The new GPU, now dubbed the Intel Arc Pro B60 Dual 48GB Turbo, is a dual-chip solution that delivers 48GB of video memory and twice the compute power of the BMG-G21 chip. This is the same silicon as what we can find in the consumer-grade Arc B580 GPU, but in this dual-chip solution, it’s definitely an AI graphics card.

Asus ROG Strix Ace XG248QSG

Asus now holds the world record for the fastest gaming monitor, although just barely. The new Asus ROG Strix Ace XG248QSG goes overboard on the refresh rates in the best way possible. Tom’s Guide pointed out that this monitor is 100 times quicker than the average human blink, which does sound a bit redundant, but hey — in esports, every second (or millisecond) matters.

Other than the mind-boggling 610Hz refresh rate and speedy response time (0.1ms), the new Asus monitor is pretty standard, with a 1080p resolution and a 90% DCI-P3 color gamut.

Samsung OLED TVs NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatibility

If you’re a console gamer, odds are you’re playing on a TV instead of a gaming monitor. Good news — Samsung’s premium OLED TVs will now feature compatibility for Nvidia’s G-Sync. This will allow these TVs to synchronize their refresh rates with the frame rates that your GPU (or your console) is able to put out, resulting in a reduction in screen tearing and stuttering.

Samsung has also added support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, which is an update from the base-level FreeSync support Samsung’s been offering for years.

On top of that announcement, Samsung also offers Motion Xcelerator technology to improve the visuals and clarity for TV gamers.

Razer Blade 14

The Razer Blade is, almost without fail, included on most lists of the best gaming laptops. This year’s edition, fresh off the press at Computex, sports more than just an update in hardware, though.

The new Blade is the thinnest laptop Razer has ever designed, measuring a mere 15.7mm at some points. Tom’s Hardware reports that it only weighs 1.63kg, meaning 3.5lbs, which makes it remarkably easy to carry around for a gaming laptop. Although the Razer Blade 14 is now slimmer than ever, Razer has still found a way to upgrade the cooling system, decking the laptop out with a new “Thermal Hood” design and a large vapor chamber.

Battery life-wise, we’re looking at up to 11 hours, although I could see that number dropping drastically during certain games. The new 14-inch blade comes with an OLED display and a 2,880 x 1,800 resolution. On the inside, you’ll find some of Nvidia’s latest GPUs, such as the RTX 5060 and the RTX 5070, and AMD’s Ryzen AI 9 365 CPU.

Asus ROG Falcata

Asus’ new mechanical keyboard is certainly something new. The ROG Falcata is a split gaming keyboard, meaning that you can — quite literally — tear it in half and decide where each part goes. This could mean a boost to ergonomics when typing, but more importantly, it can let you place certain parts of the keyboard in a way that aligns with your gaming needs, perhaps even getting rid of the right-hand side entirely so that your mouse gets more desk real estate.

As XDA Developers pointed out, the ROG Falcata is the first of its kind in the sense that it’s a pre-built keyboard that comes with both a split design and magnetic switches. Aimed at competitive PC gamers, the keyboard sports Hall Effect (magnetic) ROG HFX V2 switches and a ROG Hall Sensor. It also offers a 2.4GHz connection and an impressive 8K polling rate.

MSI Claw A8

Gaming handhelds are a booming market, and most of them run on AMD hardware. However, MSI has always gone against the grain with its Claw console, decking it out with Intel chips. Not this year, though. At Computex 2025, MSI unveiled the new Claw A8, this time equipped with the Ryzen Z2 Extreme.

Switching the AMD could be a big move for MSI, putting the device in direct competition with some of the best gaming handhelds. Aside from the new AMD-powered insides, the Claw A8 also features an 8-inch display running at 120Hz with a 1080p resolution, a massive 80Wh battery, and a whopping 24GB of RAM. The 24GB is actually a step down from the Intel Lunar Lake version of the Claw, which featured 32GB, and it will not be upgradeable. That’s a shame, but I’m still excited to see the Ryzen Z2 Extreme in action in the new Claw.

Acer FreeSense smart ring

Perhaps the most unexpected (for me, at least) announcement at Computex 2025 this year came from Acer. I’d have expected the standard mix of laptops, monitors, and the like, but a smart ring? Alas, that’s what we’re getting, in the form of the Acer FreeSense smart ring.

The new wearable arrives in a market saturated with rivals such as Oura or Samsung. Acer’s take on a smart ring delivers what you’d expect from a device of this type, including sleep monitoring, biometric tracking, and health insights.

Starting at $199, it’s going to be fairly affordable as far as smart rings go. It’ll be available in sizes ranging from 7 to 13, and you can pick between a matte black or a rose gold finish.