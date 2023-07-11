 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Buy’s Prime Day sale has more than 100 gaming keyboards

Albert Bassili
By
Product image of the Fnatic STEAK65 LP low profile gaming keyboard.

What a lot of folks may not consider is that the keyboard is likely one of the most important parts of a computer because, without it, you can’t really do much, even if you have the best desktop PC sitting next on top of your desk. Luckily, the price of keyboards has been going down, and you can even find some of the best gaming keyboards for less than $100. In fact, Best Buy has a lot of great Prime Day deals on keyboards, from full keyboards with macro keys to the best keyboards for writing and typing. While we’ve selected some of our favorite deals, it’s well worth checking out everything that’s on sale right now, so be sure to click through to the complete sale.

What you should buy in Best Buy’s Prime Day sale on gaming keyboards

On the more budget-friendly end, we have the , which is on our list of best gaming keyboards and is going for a very affordable $36, rather than $50. If you’d prefer something smaller on the budget end, the  is going for just $70, down from $130, and is also on our list of best 60 percent keyboards, so it’s worth picking up if you want something small. If all the dark colors are putting you off, you’ll be happy to know that the  is also on sale for $70, down from $110, and is completely white, which is both unique and nice to see from time to time.

Moving up in terms of cost, the  is one of the best mechanical keyboard on the market, great for gaming, and it’s going for just $100, down from $140. Another great option for gaming is the , which has unique adjustable switches and has been discounted down to $110 rather than $180. We’d also be remiss not to mention the  for $150 and the  for $170, as they’re both at the top of the list in terms of quality and features.

Related

Finally, if you’re a big fan of making your own keyboards, you should check out the  with RGB in white, and the  in black as a base, and the  to fill them up. Sadly, Best Buy doesn’t have a ton of options for DIY mechanical keyboards and keycaps, and most of them are from Glorious, but it’s still worth clicking through and checking everything out.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Our favorite Prime Day laptop deals under $500 (starting at $105)
A college-aged student interacts with his HP Chromebook x360.

While a lot of folks tend to focus on high-end laptops with amazing screens, graphics cards, and so forth, a lot of consumers are looking for the basics. Luckily, there are a lot of great deals going on this Prime Day for budget-friendly laptops, whether you want them for work, school, or just something to stream your entertainment at home during your off time.
Our Favorite Deal

If you're looking for a budget-oriented laptop without any frills, this HP 14 laptop has one of our favorite Prime Day Laptop deals from Best Buy, bringing it down to just $150. It's not often you find a device with a 14-inch screen for that price, and while it only runs an HD resolution of 1366 x 768, it's not too bad for streaming content since the screen is smaller and has a higher pixel density. The screen also has a relatively small bezel with a 720p HD camera for Zoom meetings, while the overall build is quite sturdy, and very little flex on the keyboard.

Read more
Dell refurbished Prime Day sale has laptops and PCs from just $79
A person using the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 touch laptop.

Dell has its own type of Prime Day deals at the moment with some great discounts on a wide range of refurbished laptops and desktops. The focus here is very much on business-based devices that tend to have some level of cosmetic damage, but that's perfect for anyone who's been looking for Prime Day laptop deals or similar for their home office or small business. Best of all, it means that some units are just $79. All you need to do is hit the button below to see what's out there. There are hundreds of desktop computers and laptops available and you know best about what you're looking for. On the other hand, if you want some guidance, we can offer some suggestions of where to start. In all cases, keep an eye on the cosmetic grade level. A is best but if you're not too worried about damage, B will still do the job well.

What to shop for in the Dell refurbished sale
The absolute cheapest desktop computer in the Dell refurbished sale is the

Read more
This Lenovo gaming PC with an RTX 3060 Ti is 47% off at Walmart
lenovo legion tower 5i deal february 2023 gaming pc featured

 

With so many great Amazon Prime Day deals floating about, we aren't surprised to see a great one on the Lenovo Legion T5. Interestingly, this deal comes specifically from the Walmart Prime Day sale, where you can grab the LEgion T5 for $799 rather than the usual $1,499. That's a significant discount because an RTX 3060 Ti alone could run you almost $300. We do have to warn you, though, that this deal is only available to Walmart+ members, so if you don't have a subscription, you can grab this

Read more