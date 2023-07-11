Best Buy’s Prime Day sale has more than 100 gaming keyboards

What a lot of folks may not consider is that the keyboard is likely one of the most important parts of a computer because, without it, you can’t really do much, even if you have the best desktop PC sitting next on top of your desk. Luckily, the price of keyboards has been going down, and you can even find some of the best gaming keyboards for less than $100. In fact, Best Buy has a lot of great Prime Day deals on keyboards, from full keyboards with macro keys to the best keyboards for writing and typing. While we’ve selected some of our favorite deals, it’s well worth checking out everything that’s on sale right now, so be sure to click through to the complete sale.

What you should buy in Best Buy’s Prime Day sale on gaming keyboards

On the more budget-friendly end, we have the , which is on our list of best gaming keyboards and is going for a very affordable $36, rather than $50. If you’d prefer something smaller on the budget end, the is going for just $70, down from $130, and is also on our list of best 60 percent keyboards, so it’s worth picking up if you want something small. If all the dark colors are putting you off, you’ll be happy to know that the is also on sale for $70, down from $110, and is completely white, which is both unique and nice to see from time to time.

Moving up in terms of cost, the is one of the best mechanical keyboard on the market, great for gaming, and it’s going for just $100, down from $140. Another great option for gaming is the , which has unique adjustable switches and has been discounted down to $110 rather than $180. We’d also be remiss not to mention the for $150 and the for $170, as they’re both at the top of the list in terms of quality and features.

Finally, if you’re a big fan of making your own keyboards, you should check out the with RGB in white, and the in black as a base, and the to fill them up. Sadly, Best Buy doesn’t have a ton of options for DIY mechanical keyboards and keycaps, and most of them are from Glorious, but it’s still worth clicking through and checking everything out.

Editors' Recommendations