The full complement of Prime Day deals are finally here, after weeks of teasing and the odd deal or two floating around, with Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Dell, HP, and Lenovo, all having sales of their own, making now the ideal time to buy one of the best laptops for less. Here are all the best Prime Day laptop deals around right now, including many options from the best laptop brands.

HP 14-inch laptop — $150, was $200

The HP 14-inch laptop is a fairly basic laptop that still manages to run Windows 11. It does so in S Mode and it’s not exactly going to be speedy, but if a Windows laptop is essential and your budget is low, it’ll suffice. It has an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory, and 64GB of eMMC storage. Because of such hardware, count on saving a lot of your files to the cloud or using cloud-based apps. The 14-inch HD screen with micro-edge bezels and BrightView technology helps it look a bit better at least, while there’s up to 11 hours of battery life.

Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook — $169, was $319

The Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook may not be one of the best Chromebooks but it looks super stylish for the price. It uses a MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor along with 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage. A 14-inch full HD screen looks great and — even better — it’s a touchscreen so you can get more hands-on with your work. A built-in HD webcam and media reader gives you all the essentials while it’s reasonably portable weighing 2.86 pounds.

HP 17-inch laptop — $330, was $500

This HP 17-inch laptop is one of the more affordable 17-inch options on the market. Its larger screen size isn’t as common in today’s world of shrinking screens, but the extra size allows for more room to move around within your digital worlds. It also allows it to pack a larger battery for long work days or more fun between charge-ups. The screen itself is HD resolution, and it also has an HD webcam that could make it a consideration if you’re looking for a more affordable option than some of the best laptops for videoconferencing. You can add some specs to this laptop if you’re comfortable with the price going up, but as spec’d for his deal you’re getting a 3.7GHz AMD Athlon Gold processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of solid state storage.

HP Pavilion x360 — $500, was $800

HP makes some of the best 2-in-1 laptops and while the HP Pavilion x360 isn’t on the list, it offers some similar elements. It has an Intel Core i5 processor paired with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. The star of the show is its 15.6-inch HD screen with edge-to-edge glass and it’s a touchscreen too. A 360-degree hinge means you can switch to tablet or tent mode with the last working well for streaming your favorite shows. That’s further helped by audio by B&O ensuring it all sounds great too. The backlit keyboard also offers a numeric keypad which is convenient.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 — $500, was $700

Steadily coming into its own, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 is very likeable. It has an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. Best of all is its 12.4-inch PixelSense touchscreen which looks gorgeous. Other neat details include an improved HD camera, built-in Studio Mics, and there’s Dolby Audio support too. Up to 13.5 hours of battery life ensures this is the ideal portable laptop for those with busy lives.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ — $600, was $939

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is ideal if you want a tablet-style level of portability yet also have a laptop at your disposal. It has an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. Its 12.3-inch PixelSense display offers a great resolution of 2736 x 1824 while the versatile kickstand means you can adjust it nearly 180 degrees to work however you need to. It weighs just 1.7 pounds while still being capable of powering multiple 4K external displays so it’s highly versatile.

HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop — $680, was $900

A stylish gaming laptop, the HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop might not use the latest hardware but it’s more than capable of playing many of the most recent games. It has an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, and 512GB of SSD storage. Alongside that is its Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card which means you can play most games. The 15.6-inch full HD screen also offers a refresh rate of 144Hz to cut down on the risk of motion blur when the action is fast. A backlit keyboard with an integrated numeric keypad is useful for achieving the gaming aesthetic for less too.

Dell XPS 13 — $849, was $1,099

Consistently a popular laptop for most people, the Dell XPS 13 is a delight. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory, and 512GB of SSD storage. Adding to that is a 13.4-inch full HD+ screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1200, 500 nits of brightness, and anti-glare properties. It’s Dell’s thinnest and lightest 13-inch XPS laptop so far, while still managing a battery life of up to 12 hours. It looks great too with some fantastic attention to detail.

Apple MacBook Air M1 — $899, was $999

The first incarnation of Apple Silicon in a MacBook came in the MacBook Air M1, which is still now a few years later an incredibly capable laptop. The M1 chip is both powerful and efficient, which is what allows such a slim laptop to be able to handle certain professional-grade tasks. This is the base model, which comes in with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB solid state drive. This should be plenty for most uses, and Apple manages to squeeze the most out of all of its laptops’ specs. The MacBook Air M1 is a great laptop for both students and professionals, as it’s designed to make work, play, and creating easier and more exciting.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 — $1,000, was $1,300

The Microsoft Surface lineup of laptops is incredibly popular among students and professionals, with the Surface Laptop 5 improving upon previous generations in many ways. It has an Intel processor that’s made specifically to handle multitasking across tabs and apps. Video streaming is handled by the integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. The vibrant PixelSense touchscreen comes in at 13.5 inches and offers the perfect balance of productivity and portability. The Surface Laptop 5 features a battery that can reach up to 17 hours of life on a single charge. This should be attractive to binge watchers and professionals, and anyone who likes to live their digital life untethered by a charging cable. There are higher-end Surface Laptop models available, and if you feel you need more out of a laptop, you can compare Surface Pro and Surface Laptop features.

Asus ROG Zephyrus 15.6-inch gaming laptop — $1,100, was $1,620

Asus makes many of the best gaming laptops and the Asus ROG Zephyrus 15.6-inch gaming laptop is pretty tempting at this price. It has an AMD Ryzen 9 processor, 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Better still is its Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card paired with the 15.6-inch WQHD display. It has a 2560 x 1440 resolution, 3ms response time, and 165Hz refresh rate so it’s highly adept at coping with fast-moving action. It’s also Pantone-validated with 100% DCI-P3 colors so you get fantastic color accuracy and clarity. Robustly designed, there’s also a single-zone RGB Keyboard Backlight, intelligent cooling, and crystal-clear audio with Dolby Atmos support.

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop — $1,150, was $1,650

The best choice for a 2-in-1 laptop if you can afford it, the HP Spectre x360 is gorgeous while being pretty powerful too. It has an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory, and 512GB of SSD storage. Those are the core essentials for working well on the move. The highlight here is the 13.5-inch WUXGA+ touchscreen with a 1920 x 1280 resolution, 400 nits of brightness, and a low blue light feature. Its screen-to-body ratio is a remarkable 90.11% while there’s audio by B&O, an HP True Vision 5MP IR camera with a privacy shutter, and even a fingerprint reader built-in to the backlit keyboard. An HP Rechargeable MPP2.0 tilt pen stylus is included too.

Apple MacBook Air M2 — $1,199, was $1,299

Grab one of the best MacBooks with the MacBook Air M2. It has the latest M2 chip along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. Performance with the M2 is exceptional so it can cope with all kinds of work-related plans of yours. There’s also the gorgeous 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide color and support for one billion colors. A fanless design means it’s silent while you use the laptop while other extras like a 1080p FaceTime HD camera all add up to make this a great laptop.

Dell XPS 15 — $1,299, was $1,499

The Dell XPS 15 is a delight to use as you’d expect from the XPS range. This model has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. It also has a great 15.6-inch full HD+ screen with a 1920 x 1200 resolution, 500 nits of brightness, and anti-glare properties. Designed with creatives in mind, it also has audio tuned by multi-Grammy award-winning producer, Jack Joseph Puig. Its touchpad is large and comfortable while there’s an edge-to-edge backlit keyboard with large keycaps.

Acer Predator Helios 300 — $1,300, was $2,100

A fairly powerful gaming laptop, the Acer Predator Helios 300 is packing an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory, 1TB of SSD storage, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card. Slightly older technology than the latest generation of gaming hardware, it’s still more than powerful enough to play plenty of the latest games. It also has a great 15.6-inch QHD display with 240Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time so it’s perfectly suited for all your portable gaming needs. It looks good too with a per-key RGB keyboard, mini LED backlights, and a great gaming style to it.

Apple MacBook Pro M2 14-inch — $1,799, was $1,999

Apple’s professional laptop lineup starts with the MacBook Pro M2. This isn’t the higher-end Apple MacBook Pro M2 Max, but it’s still an incredibly powerful entry-level model, which features Apple’s M2 Pro chip. This is the kind of laptop that can suit just about anyone if you’re okay with Apple’s price point. The M2 Pro chip can tackle almost anything short of visual effects, and access to Apple’s software ecosystem can be put to good use by anyone. It has a 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display that produces one of the best images you’ll find in a laptop, and despite all of its capability, Apple still manages to get up to 18 hours of battery life out of the MacBook Pro on a single charge.

Apple MacBook Pro M2 Pro — $2,299, was $2,499

The Apple MacBook Pro M2 Pro is a seriously powerful laptop for Mac fans. It has a 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU thanks to its M2 Pro chip. It also offers 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. It’s well suited for creative work thanks to its 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display offering Extreme Dynamic Range, over 1,000 nits of brightness, and pro reference modes. It also has a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a studio-quality three-mic array, and a six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio. Up to 22 hours of battery life ensures it’ll fit into your lifestyle perfectly.

Dell XPS 17 – $2,999, was $3,549

The Dell XPS 17 is a very powerful laptop that offers a large 17-inch UHD+ screen with a 3840 x 2400 resolution, 500 nits of brightness, and anti-reflective properties. It’s also a touchscreen for when you need to be more tactile as you work. Alongside that is the latest 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, a huge 32GB of memory, and 1TB of SSD storage. It also has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card so you can game in your downtime without any issues. An advanced thermal design keeps things ticking along nicely with this powerful system that squeezes everything into a 15-inch size form factor.

Alienware m16 gaming laptop — $3,250, was $3,450

Consider everything you want from a gaming laptop then double it is roughly the idea behind the Alienware m16 gaming laptop. It has the latest 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, 32GB of memory and a massive 2TB of SSD storage. Even better, it has the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card paired up with a 16-inch QHD+ screen with a 2560 x 1600 resolution, 240Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. This is a gaming laptop that’s going to last you a long time, all while looking great.

Apple MacBook Pro M2 Max — $3,299, was $3,499

For the ultimate MacBook right now, you need the Apple MacBook Pro M2 Max. It has a 12-core CPU and 38-core GPU in the form of the M2 Max chip. It also has a huge 32GB of memory plus 1TB of SSD storage. It’s even more ideally suited for creative work like video editing thanks to its fantastic 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with up to 1,000 nits of sustained brightness with up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness, along with Extreme Dynamic Range, incredible contrast and more. Up to 22 hours of battery life means it’ll last all day and beyond for you.

