 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Our favorite Prime Day laptop deals under $500 (starting at $105)

Albert Bassili
By

While a lot of folks tend to focus on high-end laptops with amazing screens, graphics cards, and so forth, a lot of consumers are looking for the basics. Luckily, there are a lot of great deals going on this Prime Day for budget-friendly laptops, whether you want them for work, school, or just something to stream your entertainment at home during your off time.

Our Favorite Deal

HP 14-inch laptop on a white background.

If you’re looking for a budget-oriented laptop without any frills, this HP 14 laptop has one of our favorite Prime Day Laptop deals from Best Buy, bringing it down to just $150. It’s not often you find a device with a 14-inch screen for that price, and while it only runs an HD resolution of 1366 x 768, it’s not too bad for streaming content since the screen is smaller and has a higher pixel density. The screen also has a relatively small bezel with a 720p HD camera for Zoom meetings, while the overall build is quite sturdy, and very little flex on the keyboard.

Under the hood, you’ll find the entry-level Intel Celeron N4120, which is still more than enough to run Windows 11, albeit in S mode, and handle most productivity tasks without issue. What you may find an issue with is the 4GB of RAM, which curtails how many apps you can run at a time, but, again, if you’re a light user, it’s perfectly fine. As for storage, you get 64GG, which isn’t much, and you may have to grab one of these external hard drive deals to supplement it. Luckily, battery life is impressive at about eight hours of mixed usage.

Related

While this 14-inch HP laptop will win any awards for best laptop, it’s an excellent budget option if you need the basics; you can’t beat the $150 price tag.

More Deals We Love

On the other hand, this budget-oriented HP 14 laptop may not have enough oomph for you, and while there are a lot of great Prime Day deals to look at, we’ve picked our favorite laptops that have deals bringing them under $500.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Bring your documents to life with these Prime Day printer deals
Digital Trends Best Prime Day Printer Deals

Now's a great time to buy a printer because of the discounts that you can get from Amazon's Prime Day deals, as well as from the sales that rival retailers have rolled out to challenge the massive shopping event. With all of the competing offers for Prime Day printer deals, the customers are the winner because you're given endless choices on which one to buy. To help with your decision, we've gathered the top bargains for printers, but you need to make your purchase as soon as you can as stocks may already be selling out.
Our favorite Prime Day printer deal
HP DeskJet 2742e all-in-one printer -- $54, was $69

For a cheap but reliable printer that will be able to meet the needs of your family and home office, you can't go wrong with the HP DeskJet 2742e all-in-one printer. Also called a multifunction printer, it makes a lot of sense for home use because you won't need to buy a separate copier and scanner, which will free up space on your desk, according to our printer buying guide. You'll be able to print, copy, and scan in color, and you can do so with a USB cable connecting the printer to your desktop computer or laptop, or through mobile and wireless printing through the HP Smart app.

Read more
From gaming PCs to monitors: The best Alienware Prime Day deals
Alienware m17 R5 laptop sitting next to a headset.

With Amazon launching this year's Prime Day deals, other retailers are releasing their own offers to try to attract customers while they're still on their personal shopping sprees. Gamers who are on the hunt for Prime Day gaming laptop deals and bargains on other gaming devices and accessories should check out Dell's discounts for its Alienware brand. Here are the best Alienware Prime Day deals that you can take advantage of right now, but you need to complete your purchases as soon as possible because we're not sure how long these lowered prices will last.
Our favorite Prime Day Alienware deal

For a machine that will challenge the best gaming laptops while maintaining a relatively affordable price, you can't go wrong with the Alienware m17 R5 gaming laptop, which Dell is currently selling for $1,100 following a $700 discount on its original price of $1,800. It's capable of running all of the best PC games without any issues because it's powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor and the Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics card, and it also comes with 16GB of RAM that's recommended by our guide on how much RAM do you need as the best place to start for gaming.

Read more
Prime Day deal gets you a wireless keyboard and mouse for $20
The Logitech MK270 wireless keyboard and mouse combo on a white background.

Even the best desktop computers won't run well if you're stuck with an underperforming keyboard and mouse, so take this chance to purchase the Logitech MK270 wireless keyboard and mouse combo for just $20 from this year's Prime Day deals. Amazon slashed the bundle's original price of $28 by $8, but we're not sure if this discount will last until the end of the shopping event. If you want to get a high-quality keyboard and mouse for cheap, it's highly recommended that you buy this package right now.

Why you should buy the Logitech MK270 wireless keyboard and mouse
They're not going to challenge the best wireless keyboards and the best wireless mice, but if you want to see an immediate improvement in your computer experience, you should upgrade from a basic keyboard and mouse with the Logitech MK270 wireless keyboard and mouse combo. It's comfortable to type on the bundle's wireless keyboard thanks to its low-profile, quiet keys, and it features a standard keyboard layout with full-sized function keys, a number pad, and arrow keys so you won't need to relearn your typing mechanics. The bundle's wireless mouse, meanwhile, is also comfortable to use for both right-handed and left-handed people.

Read more