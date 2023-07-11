While a lot of folks tend to focus on high-end laptops with amazing screens, graphics cards, and so forth, a lot of consumers are looking for the basics. Luckily, there are a lot of great deals going on this Prime Day for budget-friendly laptops, whether you want them for work, school, or just something to stream your entertainment at home during your off time.

Our Favorite Deal

If you’re looking for a budget-oriented laptop without any frills, this HP 14 laptop has one of our favorite Prime Day Laptop deals from Best Buy, bringing it down to just $150. It’s not often you find a device with a 14-inch screen for that price, and while it only runs an HD resolution of 1366 x 768, it’s not too bad for streaming content since the screen is smaller and has a higher pixel density. The screen also has a relatively small bezel with a 720p HD camera for Zoom meetings, while the overall build is quite sturdy, and very little flex on the keyboard.

Under the hood, you’ll find the entry-level Intel Celeron N4120, which is still more than enough to run Windows 11, albeit in S mode, and handle most productivity tasks without issue. What you may find an issue with is the 4GB of RAM, which curtails how many apps you can run at a time, but, again, if you’re a light user, it’s perfectly fine. As for storage, you get 64GG, which isn’t much, and you may have to grab one of these external hard drive deals to supplement it. Luckily, battery life is impressive at about eight hours of mixed usage.

While this 14-inch HP laptop will win any awards for best laptop, it’s an excellent budget option if you need the basics; you can’t beat the $150 price tag.

More Deals We Love

On the other hand, this budget-oriented HP 14 laptop may not have enough oomph for you, and while there are a lot of great Prime Day deals to look at, we’ve picked our favorite laptops that have deals bringing them under $500.

