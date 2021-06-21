All the latest Amazon Prime Day Microsoft Surface deals and sales

  1. Computing
Best Prime Day Microsoft Surface deals for 2021

For powerful and high-quality laptops, tablets, and everything in between, you should check out this year’s Prime Day Microsoft Surface deals. Taking advantage of Prime Day deals is one of the best ways to expand your collection of computers and mobile devices, because of the massive discounts that Amazon rolls out. There’s a lot of options if you’re planning to buy new gadgets, but Microsoft Surface devices should be at the top of your list. The brand has evolved over the years, improving to where it is now as one of Microsoft’s flagship lines with the help of Windows 10. There are different kinds of Microsoft Surface devices, and there’s surely at least one that’s perfect for you. You just need to look through Amazon’s available offers for Microsoft Surface devices and figure out what you actually need.

If you want to look at the alternatives to Prime Day Microsoft Surface sales, check out Prime Day laptop deals and Prime Day tablet deals. One of the main benefits of owning a Microsoft Surface device compared to its competitors is its utilization of Windows 10, maximizing the operating system’s capabilities with the guarantee that it will quickly receive any security updates that Microsoft rolls out. If you do go ahead with the purchase of a Microsoft Surface device, you might want to invest in accessories, with Prime Day wireless mouse deals, Prime Day printer deals, and Prime Day external hard drive deals. You won’t regret buying a Microsoft Surface device, so why not work on a complete setup for your home office? This might sound expensive, but with Amazon’s Prime Day discounts, you’ll be able to stretch your budget to buy them all with your new Microsoft Surface device.

This year’s Prime Day Microsoft Surface deals are tempting because of the significant discounts that you can enjoy on a variety of devices, including laptops, tablets, and 2-in-1 devices that combine the best of both worlds. If you need a reliable companion that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, whether you’re a professional working from home or a student attending online classes, you shouldn’t look elsewhere because Microsoft Surface devices won’t let you down. You’ll need to figure out the Microsoft Surface device that’s best for you, as well as the one that fits your budget. Fortunately, with the offers in Amazon’s annual shopping event, you’ll be able to afford even more Microsoft Surface models, giving you additional options for your purchase.

There’s a lot of demand for electronic devices during Prime Day, and with Microsoft being a household name, Prime Day Microsoft Surface sales will attract a lot of attention from shoppers. Whether they’re familiar with the Microsoft Surface brand or they’re seeing it for the first time, it’s tough not to be impressed with what Microsoft Surface devices offer. This means that there’s a possibility that Amazon’s stocks of Microsoft Surface devices will get depleted quickly, so if you’re planning to buy one, you shouldn’t waste too much time researching which model to buy. If you see your chosen Microsoft Surface device, and if you can afford it after the Prime Day discount, you shouldn’t hesitate to finalize the purchase. To help you search for the perfect deal, we’ve gathered some of the best Prime Day deals for Microsoft Surface devices, so you don’t have to keep reverting to Amazon’s search box when you’re reading through their descriptions.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover (Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

Need a complete Windows bundle? This package deal gets you the Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover keyboard -- a must-have addition that turns this tablet into one of our favorite 2-in-1s.
Microsoft Surface Duo 128GB (GSM Unlocked)

Half phone, half tablet, the unique Surface Duo is a versatile device that can handle all your daily mobile tech needs.
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.4" Touchscreen (Core i5 - 8GB RAM - 128GB SSD)

The Surface laptops can get a little pricey, but the new budget-friendly Surface Laptop Go hits the sweet spot in price versus performance while retaining what we love about the Surface lineup.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, 13.5" (Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD), Matte Black

The Surface Laptop 3 is built with the latest processor which makes it two times faster than the older model. It brings in up to 11.5 hours of battery life in such an elegant, compact form factor.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, 13.5-inch, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Sleek and lightweight, this Surface Laptop 3 boasts an all-day battery life and 80% power within an hour of charging, making it a perfect laptop for busy professionals.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 Touchscreen (Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

Don't have a Prime membership? Don't sweat it: This is a fantastic discount on the high-end Surface Laptop 2 that boasts beefy specs for just about any workload you can throw at it.
Microsoft Surface Go 2 (Intel Pentium, 4GB RAM, 64GB SSD)

If you just need a basic Windows-powered tablet as an alternative to the iPad, then the Surface Go 2 is the one for you.
Surface Pro 7 (Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

Want the mobile and desktop experience without having to buy a keyboard separately? Then here's your chance: This Surface Pro 7 comes with a 12.3-inch touchscreen and a Type Cover keyboard.
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

The Surface Pro 7 didn't re-invent the wheel in terms of design, but it's a fantastic tablet nonetheless -- and it's really the only option if you want a Windows-powered alternative to the iPad.
Microsoft Signature Type Cover for Surface Pro 7

The Type Cover keyboard case is for Microsoft Surface Pro 7. It clicks in easily to transform your tablet to a laptop in an instant.
Microsoft Surface Arc Mouse

Microsoft's Surface Arc is a sleek, wireless mouse that's a perfect companion for your computer. It has a foldable and unique arch-based design that is easy to carry and comfortable to use.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

This beefed-up version of the Surface Laptop 3 packs one of AMD's excellent Ryzen 5 APUs along with boosted RAM for great overall performance.
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) + Type Cover Keyboard

If you want the Type Cover Keyboard along with some boosted power and storage, this is a nice deal on the latest Surface Pro 7 with better specs than the entry-level model.
Microsoft Surface Go (Intel Pentium Gold, 4GB RAM, 128GB, Renewed)

It's not a Pro, but the Surface Go is the most affordable pick in the Surface lineup and the most portable with its 10-inch display. This Amazon Renewed unit is in nearly like new condition for cheap.
Microsoft Surface Go 2 (Intel Pentium Gold, 8GB RAM, 128GB)

If all you want is a cheap tablet that runs Windows, the Surface Go 2 is as good as it gets. You can also pair it with a Type Cover Keyboard and use it like a laptop.
Microsoft Surface Go Type Cover

If you already have a 10-inch Surface Go but lack a keyboard, then this specialized Type Cover is hard to pass up at this price.
Microsoft Surface Pro 6 (Intel i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

It's the last-gen model, but we still love the Surface Pro 6 and it's a solid value. This Amazon Renewed one packs good hardware and comes in like new condition with a 90-day guarantee.
Microsoft Surface Slim Pen

Need something more advanced than the standard Surface Pen? The new Slim Pen features tilt-sensitive shading and 4,096 pressure points for the utmost accuracy.
Microsoft Surface Pro X Signature Keyboard with Slim Pen

Turn your Surface Pro X into a laptop with this Signature Keyboard, which comes with the new super-accurate Slim Pen that stows right into the keyboard chassis when not in use.
Microsoft Surface Pen

The Surface tablets don't come with a stylus, but thankfully, the Surface Pen isn't too expensive -- especially when it's on sale.
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go (12.4" Touchscreen, Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

There's no sacrificing power for portability with the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go. It has a Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB of storage, and a gorgeous 12.4-inch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio.
Microsoft Surface Dial

For graphical work and scrolling, the Surface Dial is a must-have add-on. Adjust volume, pan through maps, access programs and shortcuts, zoom in and out, and much, much more.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

With a Ryzen 5 CPU and 8GB of RAM, this mid-range Surface Laptop 3 hits the price-to-performance sweet spot.
Microsoft Surface Pro X Keyboard

Turn your 13-inch Surface Pro X into a full-fledged 2-in-1 laptop (and give the screen some extra protection) with this discounted keyboard case.
Microsoft Surface Earbuds

It's not a computer, but this pair of in-ear wireless Surface Earbuds is the perfect complement to your Surface tablet, laptop, or 2-in-1.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 (Intel i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

If you're looking for a traditional, reliable laptop, the Surface Laptop 2 is hard to beat at this price. It has a high-res 13-inch screen, sleek, fabric interiors, and plenty of power.
Microsoft Surface Dock 2

The Surface Dock 2 is a must-have accessory if you have a Surface notebook or tablet. It allows you to turn your laptop into a desktop workstation and connect multiple peripherals.
Surface Laptop 3 with 13.5-inch Touch-Screen (Core i5 CPU - 8GB RAM - 128GB SSD)

This laptop is truly optimized to help you get the most out of your workday as it features a fast charging feature that'll get you to 80% in an hour and improved dual studio mics for conference calls.
Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5" (Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

This 13.5-inch detachable notebook is an excellent option if you are looking for a compact 2-in-1 that can keep up with your grind.
Microsoft Surface Go (Intel Pentium Gold, 8GB RAM, 128GB)

Microsoft Surface Go convertible tablet and notebook with 10-inch display, Intel Pentium Gold PU, 8GB Ram, and 128GB storage.
Should you buy a new Microsoft Surface on Prime Day?

The Microsoft Surface devices are equipped with the latest components, so if you’re buying one from Prime Day Microsoft Surface deals, you can choose to have them come with top-of-the-line specifications. In addition to the powerful performance, Microsoft Surface devices are beautifully designed, so they also make you look good while you use them. If you prefer Windows 10 to other operating systems, you can’t go wrong with any of the Microsoft Surface models, and you’ll be hard-pressed to find other devices that highlight Windows 10 better. Their specifications and features stay relevant for years, so if your budget can only afford older Microsoft Surface models, you should still go ahead with the purchase without worrying about when the devices will become obsolete. However, ideally, you should be going for the latest releases so that you’ll have the best technology in your hands.

Microsoft Surface devices are sold on multiple platforms, so there’s always a chance that there will be bigger discounts in the future. Black Friday and Cyber Monday come to mind, and you can be sure that there will also be price cuts for the Microsoft Surface brand during these events. However, it’s unknown if there will be a significant difference in the discounts for the devices, so you may be holding off on making a purchase for just a few dollars more of savings. Also, if you badly need to upgrade your laptop or tablet, you should buy a new Microsoft Surface on Prime Day instead of sticking with your older machine, so you can save yourself from the frustration of frequent crashes and slowdowns. There’s no point in pushing back your purchase of a Microsoft Surface device if you need it right now, especially with the discounts that are currently being offered by Amazon.

How to choose a Microsoft Surface on Prime Day

There are many different Microsoft Surface models, including the newly released Microsoft Surface Laptop 4. When comparing the Surface Laptop 4 and Surface Laptop 3, the new release is expectedly an improvement, but the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is still a very capable device that will prove to be a reliable companion. For more powerful performance, you can take a look at the Microsoft Surface Book 3, which can easily handle even the most demanding apps. Meanwhile, if you can’t choose between buying a tablet and a laptop, you can buy a 2-in-1 device like the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and Microsoft Surface Pro X, which can transform from a tablet to a laptop through the Type Cover that doubles as a keyboard and a protective case. If these devices are too expensive, even with Prime Day Microsoft Surface sales, you can opt for the Microsoft Surface Go, a cheaper 2-in-1 device that cuts costs with a smaller display and simpler hardware.

Once you decide on the Microsoft Surface model that you want, you’ll need to choose the specifications for your new device. You should get the best processor and highest RAM that you can afford with your budget, as these dictate the overall speed of your new machine. Also check the screen if it’s big enough for you, as you would need a larger one if you’ll be working on multimedia content, or to better enjoy TV shows and movies from streaming services. You should also be on the lookout for bundles that combine Microsoft Surface devices with accessories that will help you maximize them. These include Microsoft’s stylus known as the Surface Pen, and the Surface Mouse, which is designed for compatibility with Microsoft Surface devices. If you’re going with a 2-in-1 device, you should also invest in Microsoft’s Type Cover to be able to freely switch between tablet mode and laptop mode.

