Best router Cyber Monday deals: Save on mesh networks and more

The growing popularity of Wi-Fi 6 means it may be time to upgrade your router. Even if it’s a few years old, your current router is probably fine, but with the improvements in technology for connecting to the internet or a Wi-Fi network, you should think about taking advantage of the Cyber Monday deals that are available right now. Fortunately, there are several great budget options for routers with the latest features, as well as for mesh routers that can cover wider areas when you need to connect a lot of devices at the same time. Check out the router Cyber Monday deals that we’ve gathered below.

Best router Cyber Monday deals

The TP-Link Archer AXE7800 tri-band Wi-Fi 6E router in a room.
TP-Link

Routers are a great option if you don’t have a large home or need to cover a lot of square footage, and putting them near you means that you get much better speeds and lower latency when connecting through Wi-Fi. Of course, that may not always be an option, so it’s important to know what sort of capacity and speeds routers can do. Most routers will have an “AX” followed by a set of numbers that dictates the maximum speed it can reach, and the rule of thumb is generally that this maximum speed only applies when you’re really close to the router, so the further out you go, the less speed you’ll get. It’s not perfect, but generally more powerful routers that can hit higher speeds will be able to connect at higher speeds further away, although its always best to check the actual real-world performance of a router before taking the plunge.

  • TP-Link Archer AX3000 —
  • Linksys Max-Stream AX1800 —
  • NETGEAR AX1800 —
  • Linksys AX3000 Mesh —
  • Linksys Hydra Pro 6 AXE 6600 —
  • NETGEAR Nighthawk AX2400 —
  • NETGEAR Nighthawk AX4200 —
  • ASUS AX5700 —
  • NETGEAR Nighthawk AXE7800 —
  • ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 Pro —

Best mesh router Cyber Monday deals

The Eero 6+ AX3000 Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System (3-pack) on green steps.
Eero

Mesh routers, on the other hand, are a great option if you do have a lot of space to cover and there are a lot of devices that need to connect to the internet across that space. They can help a lot with things such as Wi-Fi dead spots, and most of them are very modular and can have several base stations, so you don’t have to stick to the two or three that come in a pack. However, again, you should always check how much a system can support before taking the plunge.

  • TP-Link Deco M5 Mesh WiFi System 3 pack —
  • TP-Link Deco X20 WiFi 6 Mesh System 3 pack —
  • NETGEAR Nighthawk Mesh WiFi 6 System AX1800 —
  • Google Wifi Mesh Router (AC1200) 3 pack —
  • Linksys Atlas 6 AX3000 3 pack —
  • eero Pro 6 AX4200 3 pack —
  • TP-Link Deco AX4300 Pro 3 pack —
  • NETGEAR Nighthawk AX3600 3 pack —
  • NETGEAR Orbi Whole Home Tri-band Mesh WiFi 6 System 2 pack —
  • Google Nest WiFi Pro 6E 3 pack —
  • NETGEAR Orbi 650 Series AX3000 3 pack —
  • NETGEAR Orbi 850 Series AX6000 3 pack —

