Best tech for new grads: From dorm to office

By
Good Deal Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones seen in silver.
Sony

Graduation season is just around the corner, which means it’s about time that you start thinking about the gifts you’re going to get for new graduates. Some students will head into college and move into dorms, while some students are leaving that chapter behind and will instead find their way into an office. With those in mind, we’ve rounded up this list of offers featuring discounts for some of the best tech for new grads.

Anker 332 USB-C Hub — $25 $35 29% off

The Anker 332 USB-C Hub on a white background.
Anker

To make sure that all of your accessories will be connected to your laptop’s USB-C port, you’ll need something like the Anker 332 USB-C Hub. It includes a 4K HDMI port, a 5GBps USB-C data port, two 5GBps USB-A ports, and a 100W USB-C PD-IN port. The USB-C hub is pretty affordable for such a useful device, especially now that you can get it with a 29% discount that translates to savings of $10.

Acer Nitro V 15 gaming laptop — $650 $770 16% off

Acer Nitro V
Acer

The Acer Nitro V 15 is a budget-friendly machine for playing the best PC games, but it can also serve as a workhorse for your projects. The gaming laptop is equipped with the 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM, and you can get it with a 16% discount that’s equivalent to savings of $120.

Keychron Q1 Pro wireless mechanical keyboard — $168 $210 20% off

The Keychron Q1 Pro wireless mechanical keyboard on a white background.
Anker

The Keychron Q1 Pro wireless mechanical keyboard delivers a smooth typing experience that’s perfect not just for gaming but also to boost your productivity. The mechanical keyboard features a CNC aluminum body for durability, hot-swappable keys for customization, and it’s suitable for all computers. It’s on sale at 20% off, for savings of $42.

Insignia Adjustable Standing Desk — $186 $370 50% off

The Insignia Adjustable Standing Desk on a white background.
Insignia

A standing desk provides several benefits, and you can get them all with the Insignia Adjustable Standing Desk. You can adjust its height from as low as 28.7 inches for sitting to as high as 48.4 inches for standing with its electric switch, and you can also use its memory function to store up to four positions. It’s 50% off for a $184 discount.

Sony WH-1000 XM5 wireless headphones — $330 $400 18% off

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones hanging on wall hook in front of a mirror.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

You’ll be able to focus on your studies or your work with the active noise cancellation of the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones. They also offer excellent sound quality, a comfortable design, and a battery that can last up to 30 hours on a single charge. You can get these wireless headphones with a $70 discount, or 18% more affordable than usual.

Samsung 34-inch ViewFinity S6 curved monitor — $430 $700 39% off

The Samsung ViewFinity S6 curved monitor on a white background.
Samsung

A solid monitor is necessary to boost your productivity, and you can’t go wrong with the 34-inch Samsung ViewFinity S6, especially since it’s 39% off for a $270 discount. The screen offers Ultra WQHD resolution for sharp details, a 100Hz refresh rate for smooth animations, and built-in speakers and camera to cut down on the extra accessories you’ll need.

Steelcase Series 2 Air office chair — $621 $777 20% off

The Steelcase Series 2 Air office chair on a white background.
Steelcase

The Steelcase Series 2 Air is an ergonomic office chair that’s designed to keep you comfortable over long periods of time. It comes with the brand’s Air Back design and 4D armrests for dynamic support for your body, and it’s available with a 20% discount that results in savings of $156.

