All the best Walmart laptop Black Friday deals happening right now

Noah McGraw
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Laptop Deals
Walmart has started its Black Friday deals early this year, so there are a lot of cheap laptops you can snatch up right now. There are student laptops, gaming laptops, and laptops in between. We’ve pulled out some of our favorites, including the best Black Friday laptop deal currently available at Walmart. Be sure to compare this to our list of general Black Friday laptop deals to see how it compares, as Best Buy, Amazon and individual retailers have some great deals too.

Best Walmart laptop Black Friday deal

MSI Raider GE76 on desk with gaming accessories.
MSI

Our favorite Black Friday laptop deal available at Walmart is this substantial discount on the MSI GE Series Raider. It’s a 17-inch gaming laptop with a nice $599 discount. It normally sells for $1,599, but right now it’s down to just $1,000 even. That’s definitely not bad for a gaming laptop. Let’s dive into the specs to illustrate why this is our favorite.

The 17-inch MSI Raider has a screen worthy of some gorgeous games. While it’s only 1080p, it has a snappy refresh rate of 144Hz, so you can max out frame rate on your games without dropping any. A screen that big leaves room for a nice keyboard, and this model comes with a full one, number pad and all.

Let’s look at the components. The processor is an Intel Core i7, which isn’t crazy but can certainly handle modern games. It has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, which is a great starting place for any gaming rig. It has 16GB of memory, which is enough to play pretty much any game, but if you want to start multitasking you might want to upgrade. It also comes with a 1TB SSD, which is a necessity in a world where most modern games are about 100GB downloads.

More Walmart laptop Black Friday deals we love

HP Chromebook x360
HP

Here are a few other options currently available at Walmart. They include a ridiculously cheap generic laptop, some HP options and some more gaming laptop deals. Just because these deals are labeled “early Black Friday” doesn’t mean they will stick around until the actual shopping holiday starts, so if you see something you like, grab it today.

  • 14-inch HP Chromebook X360 —
  • 15.6-inch HP FHD Laptop —
  • 15.6-inch SGIN Laptop —
  • 15.6-inch Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming —
  • Asus ROG Strix G16 —
  • Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 1 —

