Looking to upgrade your iMac to a newer model? Then B&H’s current deal might be for you.

B&H is currently offering a mid-2017 iMac with a 5K retina display at a $300 discount. That’s right, instead of shelling out $2,000 for this iMac, you can now grab it for $1,700.

While B&H isn’t offering the latest iMac at this price, this 2017 iMac has its perks: A 5K retina display, a large 27-inch screen, 1TB of storage, a seventh-generation Kaby Lake Intel Core i5 processor, and two Thunderbolt 3 ports.

The 2017 iMac’s display comes “with support for 1 billion colors” and according to Apple, the display is also 43 percent brighter than its predecessors.

If you’re in need of a lot of storage, this deal will get you an iMac with at least 1TB of it. But if storage is less important to you than speed, you may also want to check out B&H’s concurrent deal on a 2017 iMac that has a 512 GB solid-state drive instead. Apple has noted that the SSD option for this version of the iMac is “up to 50 percent faster” than before. With this deal, you will still get a discount but it’s only $200 off and the final price will be $2,100.

In addition to its vivid display and vast storage space, this version of Apple’s all-in-one desktop computer also offers high-performance video editing capabilities such as the capacity to create 3D virtual reality content as well as the ability to edit 360-degree video. Speaking of video, for those who use video calls, it’s worth noting that this iMac also has a built-in FaceTime HD camera.

Apple enthusiasts will also be interested to know that the 2017 model can also support Gigabit Ethernet, as it comes with a Gigabit Ethernet jack.

Digital Trends reviewed the 2017 iMac when it first came out and it was generally well-received by our staff. While we weren’t impressed with the iMac’s Fusion Drive (slow transfers were an issue), the retina display was still impressive and the processor’s performance met expectations.

It’s unclear how long either of B&H’s 2017 iMac deals will last since neither company has an ending date listed on its product listings.