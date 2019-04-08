Digital Trends
Computing

Get this 5K retina display iMac with a 1TB Fusion Drive from B&H for $300 off

Anita George
By
Apple Newsroom Press Photo of iMac
Apple Newsroom/Apple

Looking to upgrade your iMac to a newer model? Then B&H’s current deal might be for you.

B&H is currently offering a mid-2017 iMac with a 5K retina display at a $300 discount. That’s right, instead of shelling out $2,000 for this iMac, you can now grab it for $1,700.

While B&H isn’t offering the latest iMac at this price, this 2017 iMac has its perks: A 5K retina display, a large 27-inch screen, 1TB of storage, a seventh-generation Kaby Lake Intel Core i5 processor, and two Thunderbolt 3 ports.

The 2017 iMac’s display comes “with support for 1 billion colors” and according to Apple, the display is also 43 percent brighter than its predecessors.

If you’re in need of a lot of storage, this deal will get you an iMac with at least 1TB of it. But if storage is less important to you than speed, you may also want to check out B&H’s concurrent deal on a 2017 iMac that has a 512 GB solid-state drive instead. Apple has noted that the SSD option for this version of the iMac is “up to 50 percent faster” than before. With this deal, you will still get a discount but it’s only $200 off and the final price will be $2,100.

In addition to its vivid display and vast storage space, this version of Apple’s all-in-one desktop computer also offers high-performance video editing capabilities such as the capacity to create 3D virtual reality content as well as the ability to edit 360-degree video. Speaking of video, for those who use video calls, it’s worth noting that this iMac also has a built-in FaceTime HD camera.

Apple enthusiasts will also be interested to know that the 2017 model can also support Gigabit Ethernet, as it comes with a Gigabit Ethernet jack.

Digital Trends reviewed the 2017 iMac when it first came out and it was generally well-received by our staff. While we weren’t impressed with the iMac’s Fusion Drive (slow transfers were an issue), the retina display was still impressive and the processor’s performance met expectations.

It’s unclear how long either of B&H’s 2017 iMac deals will last since neither company has an ending date listed on its product listings.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Don't Miss

Here's everything we know about the 2019 iPhone
Spectre Meltdown
Computing

Intel and AMD may never make a CPU we can fully trust, but others might

Fixes for speculative exploits like Spectre and Meltdown comes with problems of their own. But a new approach could simply make them redundant as potential attacks without drawbacks, while making the whole system more secure.
Posted By Jon Martindale
best products 2018 apple ipad 9 7 inch tablet v2
Mobile

Want to watch Netflix in bed or browse the web? We have a tablet for everyone

There’s so much choice when shopping for a new tablet that it can be hard to pick the right one. From iPads to Android, these are our picks for the best tablets you can buy right now whatever your budget.
Posted By Simon Hill
skype doubles its group video chat limit to 50 participants people
Computing

Skype doubles its group video chat limit to 50 participants

Skype now allows for up to 50 people in video and audio chats, double that of before. And instead of ringing everyone as a way to get a group call started, you can now send unobtrusive notifications to get everyone’s attention.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

One-day-only Best Buy sale brings price of MacBook Air down to $950

Retailer Best Buy is currently running a one-day-only sale on the 2018 MacBook Air, bringing prices to as low as $950 on the base model, and $1,100 on the version with additional storage space.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Free Flight Simulators
Gaming

Take to the virtual skies with these free flight simulators

You don't have to spend the entirety of your paycheck to become a virtual ace, at least when it comes to flight simulation. Our list of the best free flight simulators will let you unleash your inner Maverick.
Posted By Steven Petite
best free fps games you can download quake champions
Gaming

Wage war on a budget with these fun and free first-person shooters

We all know about Halo and Call of Duty by now, but what about quality titles that won't cost you upward of $60? Check out our picks for the best free first-person shooter games from Paladins to Quake Champions.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
awesome tech you cant buy yet gomilabs ball feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Robotic pet toys and a high-tech Hot Pocket

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Acer Aspire E 15 Review
Computing

From Chromebooks to MacBooks, here are the best laptop deals for April 2019

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some post-holiday shopping, we have you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Dell XPS 15 9560 review
Computing

Thunderbolt 3 vs. USB-C: How to make sense of your laptop's port options

You may have heard the term Thunderbolt being thrown around, but what is it exactly? We break down everything you need to know about it, including how to distinguish it from normal USB-C and all you can do with it.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for April 2019

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Luke Larsen
ai driven medicine nvidia gtc 2019 7700
Computing

As A.I. takes over the grunt work, doctors can get back to healing

The key to A.I.-based medical research is patients owning their own data. Rather than storing patient records in the cloud, researchers want patients to house their own data on their phones. This data could then be shared and pooled to…
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Belkin USB-C to USB-A cable
Computing

Microsoft finally accepts that nobody safely removes USB devices

Windows 10 is changing its relationship with USB devices for good. No longer will you need to manually trigger the safe removal of a USB drive, although write speeds may suffer because of it.
Posted By Jon Martindale
samsung introduces its own 256gbit 48 layer nand chip solid state drive
Computing

Time to upgrade your storage? Here are the best SSDs you can buy right now

Solid state drives provide superior speed and more affordable than ever. Interested in buying one? We've found the top drives that range from $100 to $1,000 in price, so you can get the most bang for your buck.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
windows 10 april 2019 update white theme cropped
Computing

The next big Windows 10 update is coming in May. Here's what to expect

Though not a massive overhaul, there are a few changes coming with the Windows 10 May 2019 update that tweak the nearly four-year-old operating system to make it fresher. Here's what you need to know.
Posted By Arif Bacchus